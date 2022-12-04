Updated COVID booster offers significant protection, data shows

As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations rise in Los Angeles County, officials are expressing renewed confidence in the effectiveness of updated COVID-19 booster shots.

New data find that the latest COVID-19 vaccine offers “substantial additional protection” against symptomatic infections in people who were previously vaccinated or boosted with older formulas. .

Although the effectiveness of vaccination depends on an individual’s vaccination history, data suggest that It was published A recent U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Weekly Report on Morbidity and Mortality found consistent increases in protection across all adult age groups.

“Everybody was asking, ‘Where’s the clinical efficacy data?’ [report],” Dr.Anthony Fauci, President Biden Retiring Chief Medical Advisor “We know it works,” he said at a pre-Thanksgiving briefing because of the pandemic.

According to the report, for those aged 18 to 49 who had been at least 8 months since their last vaccination, the new dose increased protection by 56%. The relative efficacy was 30% for adults in this age group who had received an older vaccine in the previous 2-3 months and then the latest booster.

The same was true for older people. Among those aged 50 to 64 who had been vaccinated in the past few months, a new dose increased protection by 31% and 48% if at least 8 months had passed since the last dose. increased to , the report said. For older adults, these figures were 28% and 43%, respectively.

Latest version of vaccine available from Septemberare not only ancestral coronavirus strains, but also BA.4 and Long dominant BA.5.

As such, it is known as a bivalent booster, distinguishing it from the older monovalent vaccines, which were designed only against the original strain. The process of changing the formula was similar to how flu vaccinations are renewed annually.

At the time the booster was released, Many experts endorsed them, noted that tests in animals showed good immune responses. However, some were concerned about the lack of clinical data demonstrating efficacy in humans.

“If you look at the recent data that is coming out now, [vaccine] Academic researchers as well as companies are now clear. [an] A bit of confusion at the beginning — it’s … the updated vaccine elicits a distinctly superior response to the BA.4/5 and BA.4/5 substrains than the ancestral strain,” Fauci said. says. “Looks pretty good.”

Updated boosters are available for those aged 5 and over who have been at least 2 months since their last injection.

But while the percentage of people rolling up their sleeves is steadily increasing, progress has been slow. In California, 18.3% of the state’s 28.7 million eligible residents Obtained Bivalent Booster — A far cry from the 72%+ who completed the primary series.

“We found very low uptake rates for bivalent boosters,” said Dr. Mark Garry, California Secretary of Health and Human Services, recently. “I know I have conversations with people in California every day asking if I should get it, if now is the right time. And it’s a resounding yes.” ”

of Los Angeles CountyAbout 1.1 million residents over the age of 12 have received the latest booster. This is about 15% of the 7.16 million people eligible for vaccination.

Authorities are urging people, especially the elderly and others, to obtain up-to-date photos. People prone to severe illnessCoronavirus cases in LA County have more than tripled from their fall lows, rising to 3,053 new cases per day in the seven days that ended Friday.

On a per capita basis, there are 212 cases per week for every 100,000 inhabitants. Rates above 100 are considered high.

The San Francisco Bay Area is also seeing a spike in cases, including among UC San Francisco employees who have been infected in the community rather than at work.

“We’re seeing a very strong uptick here,” said Ralph Gonzalez, Ph.D., vice president of the University of California, San Francisco, at City Hall recently.

Since Sept. 5, only 1 in 100 UC San Francisco workers and students with the latest booster has contracted the coronavirus. But Gonzalez said 1 in 20 people who haven’t had the latest vaccine are infected.

“So I want to. encourage bivalent boosters Because we know it’s shown very good protection, at least so far,” he said.

Dr. Robert Wachter, Dean of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, said: murmured Five percent of asymptomatic campus patients tested positive for the novel coronavirus Friday, up from 2 percent last month. This suggests that in a crowd of 150 people, such as someone on a plane, there is a 99.9% chance that at least one person has tested positive for coronavirus and he is unaware of it.

Even if the number of people infected with the new coronavirus increases, have optimism This winter won’t bring the same devastation as the pandemic previous yearThat confidence now stems from a relatively robust toolbox that includes tests, vaccines and treatments.

Residents can also take individual precautions, such as washing their hands regularly and covering their mouths and noses when coughing and sneezing. wear a mask In a crowd or indoors.

“We have a COVID vaccine. We have tests. Under certain circumstances, with good judgment, we have the option to wear masks as needed in indoor gathering places,” Fauci said. “So much can be done to mitigate the surge.”

But the results of the delayed booster campaign could reverberate later.As Ghaly says, “lower uptake results mean more pressure on the health care delivery system.”

“It’s never too late to get these vaccines. We are expanding our delivery system so that we can not only protect individuals, but support a wider range of needs and serve people with other needs.” Please be prepared. respiratory virus,” He said.

In a recent comment made on Thursday, Ghaly said more people divalent booster.

“If you just look at yesterday, that number has increased by nearly 40%. [updated boosters] What we calculated was given in California… than the seven-day average. I’m starting to see it.”

LA County officials are also concerned about the rapid rise in coronavirus-positive hospitalizations.New coronavirus-positive hospitalizations in the county in the week ending Wednesday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention There are 1,285 cases, more than triple the number since early November.

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Feller said Thursday, “It feels like we’re seeing a much faster acceleration than we would have liked at this point. If hospitalizations continue to rise, eventually there will be more deaths. I have a concern.

Fauci said those most vulnerable to COVID-19 have not been vaccinated. And people who have been vaccinated but died from COVID-19 likely didn’t get a booster shot, officials say.

“The science on this is very clear. [When] People get boosters. If you get infected, you are very unlikely to become seriously ill in a hospital. That’s the message. People need to get the latest vaccines,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, his COVID-19 response coordinator at the White House.

One encouraging sign from outside the US comes from Singapore, which has experienced a large wave of new cases associated with the Omicron variant. XBBMore.

“they had [an] “There was an increase in cases, but no significant increase in hospitalizations with it,” Fauci said. I hope that the mix of infected but uninfected people will have enough community protections to keep something similar from happening again, which is what we saw last year at this time.”

It’s all assuming there aren’t any other COVID curveballs. shattered hope that the pandemic is over.

Conditions can always change based on “unpredictable things outside left field,” Jha said.

“But nothing I saw Subspecies Especially if people step up and get a vaccine, I don’t believe we can manage it effectively,” he said.

Federal Officials Still in Congress $10 Billion COVID-19 Pandemic Financing Plan, has been stagnant for months. Jha warned that the United States is lagging behind other countries in investing in a new generation of COVID-19 vaccines that could more effectively prevent infection through nasal sprays.

“What you’ve seen is that China is making very big investments. mucosal vaccine Because we understand that’s how we deal with respiratory viruses. America is lagging behind in this really important technology,” Jha said. “A big part of our request is to advance this kind of technology and fund public-private partnerships to advance the next generation of treatments.”