Friends, Family Who Don’t Know Our Status – Adolescents Living with HIV

As Nigeria joins the international community to mark World AIDS Day 2022, some young people in Nigeria with human immunodeficiency virus are sharing how they are coping with their health condition. They talked about the difficulty of consistently adhering to antiretroviral therapy while hiding their HIV-positive status from family and friends for fear of stigma. Angela Onwuzou report

Until then He was 14 and Jide, now 21, was on medication every day and didn’t know he was HIV positive. His parents, who hid his status from him, ensured he was loyal to ART.

However, the fashion designer, who fears stigma and simply wants to be identified as Gide, was forced by his father to disclose his status to him through one of the doctors at the facility he was in, regularly. access to treatment.

Cide, who lost his mother to AIDS when he was 10, said he was traumatized when doctors broke the news of his HIV infection, but doctors said he was still leading a normal life. , was convinced that the dream can be realized. He strictly adhered to his medicine.

A native of Oyo state asked our correspondents that his father, who is also HIV positive, should not disclose his status to friends and family to avoid stigma and negative treatment from them. He said he advised me.

The fashion designer describes his experience with PUNCH HealthWise as follows: I didn’t know I had HIV. Her mother died of AIDS when I was 10 years old and I had no idea that was the cause of her mother’s death. I only found out at the age of 14 when I found out about my status.

hidden truth

“So when she was alive, she and my father would give me medicine every day to swallow. My parents said it was because of cough, typhoid fever, and malaria.

“This continued until my mother passed away, and even though I got the infection from her, she would not disclose my condition. I took over her responsibility of making sure she took it.

“At some point, at the age of 14, I became frustrated with taking medication, knowing I didn’t have malaria, typhoid fever, or coughing as my parents claimed.

Jide said she became more frustrated with taking medication when she showed no signs of illness.

Continuing, he said:

“Also, every time my father takes me to the hospital, they give me medicine without knowing if I am actually sick. When I ask my dad why, he yells at me and asks me to be quiet.

“So when I asked many times why I was on drugs and my sister wasn’t on them like I was, when my father never gave me the real reason, I never took drugs again.” I vowed not to drink.

“After threatening me several times, my father saw that I was serious and took me to the medical facility where we usually go to get medicine.

hurt my heart

“It was there that one of the doctors broke the news to me. I started screaming and crying when he told me I was HIV positive.

“All the negative things I heard about HIV on the radio and in the movies left me traumatized and thought the end was over.”

But the fashion designer told our correspondent that counseling helped him come out of the shock when doctors told him he was HIV positive.

“However, my doctor took the time to counsel me and assure me that being diagnosed with HIV is not a death sentence.

“He told me that with proper treatment, I could live a healthy life and achieve my dreams.

“Counseling helped me get out of the shock with relief. It was only after I knew my status that my father told me his status.

“He then advised me not to disclose my condition to anyone, especially family and friends, so as not to incur the stigma associated with the infection.

“At that time I also learned that my mother had died of AIDS. My father said that she had died of AIDS and not of severe malaria or typhoid fever.

“But my sister doesn’t have it. It’s just the two of us. I’ve been trying to deal with it ever since, but by the grace of God, I’m doing just fine,” he said.

However, Jide told PUNCH HealthWise that living with HIV in countries like Nigeria still suffers from stigma due to poor knowledge of the health condition.

He continued: The challenge for me is not the stigma per se, but the daily drug intake.

Difficulty with medication adherence

“I don’t want others to know my condition, so it can be difficult to adhere to my medication. I have a few friends, but they don’t know my status.

“My family does not know that my father and I are HIV positive because we refused to disclose our status to them. Avoid and don’t joke.

she doesn’t know my status

“But I have a girlfriend who is HIV negative. I intend to.”

Parents must ensure disclosure that their children have HIV, experts say, and warn that it is not appropriate for parents to hide that their children are HIV-positive. I’m here.

Children need to know their HIV status

In an exclusive interview with PUNCH HealthWise, Dr. Agatha David, deputy director of the Nigerian Institute of Medicine in Lagos, said there is no specific age to disclose, but children who are HIV positive by the age of eight should: I said yes. Start knowing their status.

David, a consultant pediatrician in the Institute’s Clinical Services Department, explains:

“If children don’t know why they’re taking drugs or going to hospital, they’re less likely to stick to treatment, and the issue of peer disclosure is an issue that needs to be addressed in a lot of counseling.” is.

“This is because some of these peers have not reached the cognitive level to process information and are therefore not subject to unnecessary stigma and discrimination.