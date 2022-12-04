Large study shows immense benefits of reducing salt intake





Low risk: Adding less salt to your diet is associated with fewer heart attacks and strokes. | | Photo credit: Getty Images

A recent study published in Journal of American College of Cardiology It was shown that the more salt was added to food, the higher the incidence of heart attack, heart failure and stroke. This does not include the salt used in cooking. Over 1.76 million participants from the UK Biobank were followed for an average of 11.8 years. About 7,000 heart attacks and more than 2,000 of his strokes were recorded during this period. dash diet

After adjusting for all other risk factors, adding less salt to food was associated with fewer heart attacks and strokes. I have found that it applies to everyone. DASH is the most recommended diet for preventing cardiovascular events. The DASH diet includes eating fruits, vegetables, lean meats, poultry, nuts and whole grains, and reducing intake of saturated fat, cholesterol and sugar.WHO recommends only 5 gm of salt per day. is recommended. Recent research points to the immense benefits of avoiding salt at the table. Large, reliable studies estimating daily salt intake in our country are lacking. It is well above the recommended tolerance. The recommendation is almost half so it can be worse in children. A study conducted by the Sapiens Heath Foundation among schools and college students in Chennai The morbidity rate was 10%. Since pickles are often introduced early in life, salt intake may be poor in Indians. Consumers are not given the option to make food choices based on salt content. high sodium content

Another confusion is that the majority of labels indicate sodium content. The average consumer does not realize that 1 g of sodium equals 2.5 g of salt. It’s about time the product he made available in two forms. Normal salt and low salt, such as the fat content of milk. Salt substitutes are great because most contain up to 25% potassium chloride. A 2001 study found that salt substitutes reduced the incidence of stroke and heart attack by almost 10%, and also reduced mortality. It’s time to get that salt shaker off the table. ( Rajan Ravichandran is Director of MIOT Nephrology Institute, MIOT Hospital, Chennai.)

