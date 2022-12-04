Health
California has very high flu activity, among the worst in the US
LOS ANGELES – California is reporting very high flu levels as respiratory illness continues to surge nationwide, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CDC uses five global levels, ranging from minimal to very high, to measure flu-like illness across the United States and its territories. On Friday, the agency’s color-coded map showed California and 10 other states, with New York City shaded purple, the worst of the three shades of very high flu levels.
The CDC estimates that 78,000 people have been hospitalized with the flu nationwide since the beginning of October, and 4,500 have died.
The California Department of Public Health classifies all of Southern California as having high levels of influenza, while Central and Northern California are rated moderate. Influenza is responsible for approximately 4% of weekly hospitalizations at Kaiser’s Northern California facility, the highest in his four flu seasons to date.
Los Angeles County is experiencing a spike in flu and COVID-19 cases, and RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) remains at high levels.
“This triple threat … has the potential to cause severe circulatory disease and strain our healthcare system, both in terms of the number of beds available and the number of healthcare workers affected by the disease. Yes, it reduces the hospital’s ability to treat patients.
LA County’s flu positivity rate has reached 25%, a level not seen at this time of year in the last four years. “Obviously, we’re… off the charts,” Ferrer said.
“We are already seeing many people hospitalized with flu-related illnesses and complications. Please don’t just think of this as ‘just the flu.’ It’s never too late to get a seasonal flu shot,” Ferrer said.
California has recorded at least 36 flu-related deaths since the beginning of October, based on death certificate data. That number is probably an underestimate.
RSV positivity also remains high in LA County, at about 15%, the highest of any cold and flu year in the last four years.operates from October to September.
There are some indications that RSV activity peaked in early November in LA County and may have begun to decline. By late October, the positivity rate exceeded 20%, according to county data. But the 15% infection rate could simply be the result of more people being tested for the virus, Ferrer said.
“Current positivity rates, although declining, are still higher than the highest positivity rates seen in the last five seasons,” Ferrer said. “So we still have an alarming number of people who test positive for RSV.”
At Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, the RSV positivity rate is 23%. That’s a significant drop from November 1, when it was 38%. However, the latest numbers are still quite high, about the same as last winter’s overall peak of 24%. The CHLA emergency room is very busy and cannot always accommodate patient transfers from other hospitals.
The CHLA flu positivity rate is 19%. Before Thanksgiving he was 12%.
The RSV situation in Orange County remains the same as last week, the health department said, with officials declaring a public health emergency for RSV and other viral illnesses, stressing children’s hospitals. .
Rising coronavirus-positive hospitalizations are exacerbating the RSV situation, officials said, as an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations means fewer hospital beds are available.
About 2.2% of hospital admissions at Kaiser’s Northern California hospitals are associated with RSV, down from 2.3% last week, according to the latest available data. These rates are higher than in the last five seasons of colds and flu.
There have been at least 14 RSV-related deaths since the beginning of October, according to California death certificate data. The numbers are probably underestimated.
“Given the high activity levels of RSV, caution is warranted,” said Ferrer. “RSV often affects young children most severely, causing bronchiolitis (inflammation of the airways) and pneumonia. It is important to take precautions to prevent respiratory illness. This includes washing your hands and, especially for RSV, wiping frequently touched surfaces.”
In addition to wearing a mask, health experts say one of the easiest ways to reduce your risk of contracting the flu and other viral illnesses is to avoid touching your face.
The CDC points out that touching a contaminated surface, where some viruses can survive for several days, and then touching your face can give you the flu or RSV.
Dr. Ralph Gonzalez, vice president of the University of California, San Francisco, said at a recent campus town hall: “Very good research shows that if we can double our efforts to be vigilant about this, we increase our chances of not getting the flu.”
Still, this simple-sounding advice may be easier said than done. Touching the face can be a voluntary or involuntary act, and some studies show that it can help deal with anxiety and discomfort, or be associated with negative or unsatisfying feelings. is shown.
And it happens a lot. A 2015 study found that a medical student in her class touched her face an average of 23 times an hour.
Here are some tips on how to train yourself not to touch your face.
Be careful when touching your face. When you do, take care of yourself, preferably before.
If you notice before touching your face, consider folding your hands or doing something else.
itch? Try ignoring it. If that bothers you, wash your hands, then scratch, then wash your hands again. Alternatively, buy a sterile wooden tongue depressor to use as a tool to scratch the itch.
Regular handwashing is also an important step in stopping the spread of the virus, officials said. If soap and water are not available, hand sanitizer can be used as an alternative.
