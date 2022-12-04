Biden administration to lift monkeypox emergency





Comments on this story comment The Biden administration plans to end the monkeypox public health emergency, officials said Friday, adding that new cases of the viral disease have plummeted. Department of Health and Human Services officials have issued 60-day notice to lift the state of emergency that took effect in August. about 30,000 Americans have been infected with the monkeypox virus since the global pandemic began in the spring, killing 17 people. Cases are mostly concentrated in gay men who contracted the virus during sex . The virus has not spread widely among the general public as officials feared. Fewer than 10 cases are reported per day, compared to More than 450 cases per day in early August. “Given the low number of cases today, HHS does not believe it is necessary to renew the state of emergency, which ends January 31, 2023,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement. “But we will not take our feet off the gas. We will continue to closely monitor case trends and encourage all at-risk individuals to receive free vaccines.” Health officials stressed that the end of the state of emergency does not mean that the monkeypox threat has gone away. Did. Experts warn that cases could flare up again if people let their guard down, vaccine-induced immunity weakens, and the virus takes hold in animal hosts, as it has in parts of Africa where it is endemic. . Victims of monkeypox: 5 stories of men infected with the virus But the Biden administration has said the situation no longer calls for a public health emergency, and the move gave officials additional funding and flexibility to respond to the epidemic. .management The state of emergency has accelerated the response, improved data collection, and facilitated the distribution of treatments and vaccines, he said. Government officials said the measures facilitated by the state of emergency declaration could continue and authorities had the option of reverting the state of emergency if necessary. “Given where the count is, it seems logical to step away from the emergency response without losing the urgency of what we are doing,” he said. Politico report It was possible that the state of emergency would be lifted early this week. When Becerra declared a state of emergency, some public health experts said the move was overdue and the Biden administration needed to move faster to contain the virus. Monkeypox presented one of the first major tests for public health systems to combat the rapidly spreading infectious disease since the advent of coronavirus. Unlike its pathogen, monkeypox tests, vaccines and treatments were already available, but were initially in short supply and difficult to introduce. In August, the White House asked Robert J. Fenton Jr. of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Demetre C. Dascalakis, a senior official at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to coordinate the monkeypox response. Officials say they have no immediate plans to dissolve their positions. Health officials say vaccinating high-risk Americans against monkeypox remains a priority. controlled by the United States 1.1 million times But only about 400,000 vaccinated people received the second dose, which officials believe is necessary for optimal protection. receiving a dose. new infection It has been reported in black and Latino men. of world health organization The Biden administration recently announced that it would begin calling the virus Mpox to reduce the stigma and racist language associated with calling it Monkeypox. The virus was named monkeypox after it was detected in primates, but scientists believe rodents or other animals are the main vectors. The United States has also declared public health emergencies on opioids and coronaviruses, and the Biden administration regularly updates these declarations. Lena H. Sun contributed to this report

