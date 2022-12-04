Health
Experimental Alzheimer’s drug shows promise, but there are still many hurdles to overcome
First drug that can slow the rate of decline Alzheimer’s disease patient I found. An drug called lecanemab is an antibody that targets toxic clumps of the amyloid protein associated with mind-boggling diseases. While these results are commendable, there are still significant questions about their safety and deployment.
Full results from the Phase 3 lecanemab drug trial (final phase of human trials) are New England Journal of MedicineThe trial showed that after 18 months of treatment, patients who received the drug had 27% slower disease progression than those who received a placebo.
All in all, this is good news. For the first time, there are potential treatments with proven efficacy for both the symptoms and the underlying pathology. Alzheimer’s diseaseThese results represent a breakthrough in the search for a cure for this devastating disease and strongly indicate that the course of the disease can be altered.
However, the results paint a complicated picture for Alzheimer’s patients. On the one hand, this is the first drug shown to be effective in slowing the progression of the disease. On the other hand, the apparent effect is small and the risks are not negligible.
Approximately 1,800 people in the initial stage Alzheimer’s disease entered a global trialParticipants were randomized to receive either lecanemab or placebo intravenously every two weeks. This study was conducted “double-blind”. That is, neither participants nor researchers knew who was receiving the study drug and who was receiving the placebo until the end of the trial.
Throughout the study, participants’ disease progression was tracked using the Clinical Rating Scale for Dementia. participant’ brain It was also scanned for two proteins commonly associated with Alzheimer’s disease: amyloid and tau.
Alzheimer’s disease scores in both groups deteriorated over the 18 months of the study, but the decline was slower in the group receiving lecanemab. high) the magnitude of the deceleration was small, a decrease of 0.45 on an 18-point scale.
Some experts are concerned that this effect may not be clinically meaningful.In a statement to the Science Media Center, Rob Howard, professor of geriatric psychiatry at UCL, He said: process effect”.
The success of lecanemab was also measured by the amount of amyloid and tau protein in the drug compared to patients receiving placebo infusions. Results showed that these proteins were reduced in patients who received lecanemab.
In fact, brain amyloid levels were reduced below the threshold required for a positive diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease. However, markers of brain cell death were unaffected, indicating that Alzheimer’s amyloid is just one mechanism for her in a complex disease context.
side effects
Approximately 1 in 4 (26.6%) participants in the lecanemab group experienced swelling of the brain or cerebral hemorrhage (which can be both minor or major). His STAT, a medical news website, reported that a man died of a cerebral hemorrhage after being given lecanemab, citing a possible interaction with his blood thinners.
Some time later, Science reported the second death of a study patient, also after being treated for stroke. But his Eisa, the developer of this drug, tells his Science:
Nonetheless, given that patients may be on the drug for the rest of their lives, more research is needed on its safety and interactions with existing drugs.
It is also important to find out how long the improvement in cognitive function lasts and whether the medication continues to slow the rate of decline or if the results plateau or decline.
Only patients with sufficient levels of amyloid detected in the brain, or spinal fluid – Requiring a PET brain scan or invasive lumbar puncture – were eligible to participate in this phase 3 trial. In the UK, Alzheimer’s disease is now diagnosed through an interview with a doctor. Alzheimer’s Research UK Research Director Dr Susan Kohlhaas says the NHS is not ready for a new era of dementia care.
Restructuring NHS dementia services to provide regular and timely PET scans and lumbar punctures will be an expensive and time-consuming process.
Based on the results to date, Eisai has applied for accelerated approval from the U.S. drug regulatory agency (Food and Drug Administration). The decision is due for him by January 6, 2023. If accelerated approval is granted by regulatory authorities, these latest results will likely support the application for full approval.
📣 Follow us for lifestyle news Instagram | | twitter | | Facebook Don’t miss the latest updates!
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/health/-alzheimers-drug-shows-promise-but-there-are-many-hurdles-still-to-overcome-8304927/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Experimental Alzheimer’s drug shows promise, but there are still many hurdles to overcome
- Actions begin at the ITTF World Youth Championships as Nigeria misses
- Iran signals end to morality police tasked with enforcing Islamic dress code
- Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, American Airlines Have New Enemy – The Internet’s Ugliest Site
- Xi Jinping doesn’t want to take a better vaccine from the west, according to US intelligence
- Saudi Arabia NEOM draws first Bollywood shoot with Dunki
- American fans amazed by the performance of the American team in the World Cup | AP International News
- Video shows vets gasping as they pull tennis ball-sized bundles of HAIRBANDS from dog
- The earthquake causes minor damage to the main Indonesian island
- Saudi Private Aviation to take delivery of Embraer Praetor 500 Midsize Business Jet
- Marvel Actor Simu Liu Says BTS’s V (Kim Taehyung) Is A “Gorgeous Man”
- Trump had a hidden debt while in office