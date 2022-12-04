Experimental Alzheimer’s drug shows promise, but there are still many hurdles to overcome

First drug that can slow the rate of decline Alzheimer’s disease patient I found. An drug called lecanemab is an antibody that targets toxic clumps of the amyloid protein associated with mind-boggling diseases. While these results are commendable, there are still significant questions about their safety and deployment.

Full results from the Phase 3 lecanemab drug trial (final phase of human trials) are New England Journal of MedicineThe trial showed that after 18 months of treatment, patients who received the drug had 27% slower disease progression than those who received a placebo.

All in all, this is good news. For the first time, there are potential treatments with proven efficacy for both the symptoms and the underlying pathology. Alzheimer’s diseaseThese results represent a breakthrough in the search for a cure for this devastating disease and strongly indicate that the course of the disease can be altered.

However, the results paint a complicated picture for Alzheimer’s patients. On the one hand, this is the first drug shown to be effective in slowing the progression of the disease. On the other hand, the apparent effect is small and the risks are not negligible.

Approximately 1,800 people in the initial stage Alzheimer’s disease entered a global trialParticipants were randomized to receive either lecanemab or placebo intravenously every two weeks. This study was conducted “double-blind”. That is, neither participants nor researchers knew who was receiving the study drug and who was receiving the placebo until the end of the trial.

Throughout the study, participants’ disease progression was tracked using the Clinical Rating Scale for Dementia. participant’ brain It was also scanned for two proteins commonly associated with Alzheimer’s disease: amyloid and tau.

Alzheimer’s disease scores in both groups deteriorated over the 18 months of the study, but the decline was slower in the group receiving lecanemab. high) the magnitude of the deceleration was small, a decrease of 0.45 on an 18-point scale.

Some experts are concerned that this effect may not be clinically meaningful.In a statement to the Science Media Center, Rob Howard, professor of geriatric psychiatry at UCL, He said: process effect”.

The success of lecanemab was also measured by the amount of amyloid and tau protein in the drug compared to patients receiving placebo infusions. Results showed that these proteins were reduced in patients who received lecanemab.

In fact, brain amyloid levels were reduced below the threshold required for a positive diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease. However, markers of brain cell death were unaffected, indicating that Alzheimer’s amyloid is just one mechanism for her in a complex disease context.

side effects

Approximately 1 in 4 (26.6%) participants in the lecanemab group experienced swelling of the brain or cerebral hemorrhage (which can be both minor or major). His STAT, a medical news website, reported that a man died of a cerebral hemorrhage after being given lecanemab, citing a possible interaction with his blood thinners.

Some time later, Science reported the second death of a study patient, also after being treated for stroke. But his Eisa, the developer of this drug, tells his Science:

Nonetheless, given that patients may be on the drug for the rest of their lives, more research is needed on its safety and interactions with existing drugs.

It is also important to find out how long the improvement in cognitive function lasts and whether the medication continues to slow the rate of decline or if the results plateau or decline.

Only patients with sufficient levels of amyloid detected in the brain, or spinal fluid – Requiring a PET brain scan or invasive lumbar puncture – were eligible to participate in this phase 3 trial. In the UK, Alzheimer’s disease is now diagnosed through an interview with a doctor. Alzheimer’s Research UK Research Director Dr Susan Kohlhaas says the NHS is not ready for a new era of dementia care.

Restructuring NHS dementia services to provide regular and timely PET scans and lumbar punctures will be an expensive and time-consuming process.

Based on the results to date, Eisai has applied for accelerated approval from the U.S. drug regulatory agency (Food and Drug Administration). The decision is due for him by January 6, 2023. If accelerated approval is granted by regulatory authorities, these latest results will likely support the application for full approval.

