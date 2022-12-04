Arkansas ranks low in lung cancer reporting





Arkansas ranks 49th in new lung cancer case rates and 40th in survival rates for lung cancer, which continues to be the leading cause of cancer death. 2022 State of Lung Cancer Report. The American Lung Association recently published its fifth annual report comparing US states and Washington, DC, using metrics such as new cases, survival rates, early diagnosis, surgical treatment, lack of treatment, and screening rates. announced. The organization estimates that 2,820 Arkansasians will be diagnosed with lung cancer in his 2022, and 1,770 will die from it. The state’s rate of new lung cancer cases, an improvement from previous reports, remains at more than 75 cases per 100,000, while the national rate is above 56 per 100,000. Statewide, her five-year survival rate is 21.2%, but nationally, he’s increased from 21% to 25% in five years. Smoking and passive smoking are the top causes of lung cancer, and the state ranks 49th with 20.5% of current smokers. Nationally, 14.3% of adults are current smokers. Arkansas ranks 16th among states with 17.9% untreated, but nationally with 20.6% untreated cases. The state also improved to match the national early diagnosis rate of 25.8%. However, the state ranked him 4.3% and she ranked 38th in lung cancer screening, and nationally, her 5.8% of people at high risk for lung cancer were screened. Currently, 14.2 million Americans meet the high-risk guidelines for screening: smokers ages 50 to 80 who smoked 1 pack per day for 20 years or 2 packs per day for 10 years and Smokers or those who have quit within the last 15 years. “Lung cancer screening is key to early diagnosis, and early diagnosis saves lives.” “Unfortunately, here in Arkansas, not enough people get this lifesaving screening. We recommend that you talk to your doctor if you are eligible for lung cancer screening, and encourage your loved ones to get screened if they are eligible. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://talkbusiness.net/2022/12/arkansas-ranks-low-in-lung-cancer-report/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos