5 unusual symptoms of Covid-19 and what to do about them





At this point in the long slog of the pandemic, many are aware of the telltale symptoms of Covid-19 infection. A sore throat, malignant cough, congestion, fever and general fatigue. However, a small percentage of people also develop less common symptoms, such as hairy tongues, purple toes, and sprouting welts on their faces that sound like curses from children’s stories. “All infections have common and rare symptoms,” said Dr. Mark Mulligan, an infectious disease specialist at NYU Langone Health. And while we may be able to better understand the underlying causes behind these rare symptoms as we learn more about the coronavirus, until then it’s mostly guesswork. Confounding symptoms have been a component of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, and loss of taste and smell has become a disturbing sign of the disease. Covid-19 can also disrupt menstrual cycles, with some women also reporting side effects after being vaccinated. A study of more than 60,000 people who tested positive for Covid-19 and reported symptoms found that a small percentage had tinnitus, sore eyes, rashes, red sores on the face and lips, hair loss, and abnormalities. I found out that I was experiencing severe joint pain. A large analysis of more than 600,000 people in the UK showed that some people with Covid-19 developed ailments such as purple ulcers and blisters on their feet and general numbness. I was. Doctors have not determined why only some people develop these unusual symptoms. Genetics may play a role, Dr. Mulligan said. Immunization status may also have something to do with it, as those who have not been vaccinated may have more severe infections, which can cause symptoms of a different course. Scientists have also found that the coronavirus can enter the bloodstream of a small number of people, he said. Dr. Kelly Gebo, an infectious disease specialist at Johns Hopkins Medicine, said antiviral treatments like Paxlovid could reduce symptoms such as Covid-19-related rashes, presumably because they can reduce the amount of virus in the blood. However, it is unclear whether these symptoms were caused directly by the virus or by the body’s response to the virus. Inflammation can also be a culprit, says Dr. Peter Chinghong, an infectious disease expert at the University of California, San Francisco. When a virus enters the bloodstream and affects multiple parts of the body, immune cells swarm those areas, Dr. Chinhong said. can become inflamed, dysfunctional and painful. Covid-19 also leaves patients in a weakened state, which causes remaining pathogens around their bodies from previous infections, such as the viruses that cause herpes and shingles, to reactivate and spread Covid-19. It can trigger a rash or herpes labialis. A third theory is that the stress associated with Covid-19 infection (isolation anxiety, loss of income, fear of long-term health effects) can also cause symptoms such as hair loss and hives. says Dr. Chin-Hong. Said. Each of these symptoms, when associated with Covid-19, usually resolves within weeks and often without treatment, he added. has not been defined, Dr. Gebo said. “There are clear guidelines on how to treat shortness of breath, but there are no clear guidelines on these,” she said. Here’s what else we know about the causes and potential treatments for some of these symptoms.

