Connect with us

Health

Small molecules in the treatment of COVID-19

Published

1 min ago

on

By

 


  • Nalbandian, A. et al. Post-acute COVID-19 syndrome. Nat. Med. 27, 601–615 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Chen, Y., Liu, Q. & Guo, D. Emerging coronaviruses: genome structure, replication, and pathogenesis. J. Med. Virol. 92, 418–423 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Letko, M., Marzi, A. & Munster, V. Functional assessment of cell entry and receptor usage for SARS-CoV-2 and other lineage B betacoronaviruses. Nat. Microbiol. 5, 562–569 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Lan, T. C. T. et al. Secondary structural ensembles of the SARS-CoV-2 RNA genome in infected cells. Nat. Commun. 13, 1128 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Jiang, Y., Yin, W. & Xu, H. E. RNA-dependent RNA polymerase: structure, mechanism, and drug discovery for COVID-19. Biochem. Biophys. Res. Commun. 538, 47–53 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Jin, Z., Wang, H., Duan, Y. & Yang, H. The main protease and RNA-dependent RNA polymerase are two prime targets for SARS-CoV-2. Biochem. Biophys. Res. Commun. 538, 63–71 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Astuti, I. & Ysrafil. Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2): an overview of viral structure and host response. Diabetes Metab. Syndr. 14, 407–412 (2020).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Ovsyannikova, I. G., Haralambieva, I. H., Crooke, S. N., Poland, G. A. & Kennedy, R. B. The role of host genetics in the immune response to SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 susceptibility and severity. Immunol. Rev. 296, 205–219 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Catanzaro, M. et al. Immune response in COVID-19: addressing a pharmacological challenge by targeting pathways triggered by SARS-CoV-2. Signal Transduct. Target Ther. 5, 84 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Madden, E. A. & Diamond, M. S. Host cell-intrinsic innate immune recognition of SARS-CoV-2. Curr. Opin. Virol. 52, 30–38 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Henley, M. J. & Koehler, A. N. Advances in targeting ‘undruggable’ transcription factors with small molecules. Nat. Rev. Drug Discov. 20, 669–688 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Tian, D. et al. An update review of emerging small-molecule therapeutic options for COVID-19. Biomed. Pharmacother. 137, 111313 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Billen, M., Schols, D. & Verwilst, P. Targeting chemokine receptors from the inside-out: discovery and development of small-molecule intracellular antagonists. Chem. Commun. 58, 4132–4148 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 

    Google Scholar     

  • Warner, K. D., Hajdin, C. E. & Weeks, K. M. Principles for targeting RNA with drug-like small molecules. Nat. Rev. Drug Discov. 17, 547–558 (2018).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Rubin, R. Baricitinib is first approved COVID-19 immunomodulatory treatment. J. Am. Med. Assoc. 327, 2281 (2022).

    CAS 

    Google Scholar     

  • Hillen, H. S. et al. Structure of replicating SARS-CoV-2 polymerase. Nature 584, 154–156 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Gao, Y. et al. Structure of the RNA-dependent RNA polymerase from COVID-19 virus. Science 368, 779–782 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Wang, Q. et al. Structural basis for RNA replication by the SARS-CoV-2 polymerase. Cell 182, 417–428e413 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Yin, W. et al. Structural basis for inhibition of the RNA-dependent RNA polymerase from SARS-CoV-2 by remdesivir. Science 368, 1499–1504 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Malone, B., Urakova, N., Snijder, E. J. & Campbell, E. A. Structures and functions of coronavirus replication-transcription complexes and their relevance for SARS-CoV-2 drug design. Nat. Rev. Mol. Cell Biol. 23, 21–39 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Grellet, E., L’Hote, I., Goulet, A. & Imbert, I. Replication of the coronavirus genome: a paradox among positive-strand RNA viruses. J. Biol. Chem. 298, 101923 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Subissi, L. et al. One severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus protein complex integrates processive RNA polymerase and exonuclease activities. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 111, E3900–E3909 (2014).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Su, H. et al. Molecular insights into small-molecule drug discovery for SARS-CoV-2. Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. Engl. 60, 9789–9802 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Jeffreys, L. N. et al. Remdesivir-ivermectin combination displays synergistic interaction with improved in vitro activity against SARS-CoV-2. Int. J. Antimicrob. Agents 59, 106542 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Gordon, C. J., Tchesnokov, E. P., Schinazi, R. F. & Gotte, M. Molnupiravir promotes SARS-CoV-2 mutagenesis via the RNA template. J. Biol. Chem. 297, 100770 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Freistadt, M. S., Meades, G. D. & Cameron, C. E. Lethal mutagens: broad-spectrum antivirals with limited potential for development of resistance? Drug Resist. Updat. 7, 19–24 (2004).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Mitsuya, H., Yarchoan, R. & Broder, S. Molecular targets for AIDS therapy. Science 249, 1533–1544 (1990).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Hadj Hassine, I., Ben M’hadheb, M. & Menendez-Arias, L. Lethal mutagenesis of RNA viruses and approved drugs with antiviral mutagenic activity. Viruses. 14, 841 (2022).

  • Feldmann, H., Sprecher, A. & Geisbert, T. W. Ebola. N. Engl. J. Med. 382, 1832–1842 (2020).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Nili, A. et al. Remdesivir: a beacon of hope from Ebola virus disease to COVID-19. Rev. Med Virol. 30, 1–13 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Santoro, M. G. & Carafoli, E. Remdesivir: from Ebola to COVID-19. Biochem. Biophys. Res. Commun. 538, 145–150 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Lamb, Y. N. Remdesivir: first approval. Drugs 80, 1355–1363 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Kokic, G. et al. Mechanism of SARS-CoV-2 polymerase stalling by remdesivir. Nat. Commun. 12, 279 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Potisopon, S., Ferron, F., Fattorini, V., Selisko, B. & Canard, B. Substrate selectivity of Dengue and Zika virus NS5 polymerase towards 2’-modified nucleotide analogues. Antivir. Res. 140, 25–36 (2017).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Tian, L. et al. Molnupiravir and its antiviral activity against COVID-19. Front. Immunol. 13, 855496 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Sendi, P., Razonable, R. R., Nelson, S. B., Soriano, A. & Gandhi, R. T. First-generation oral antivirals against SARS-CoV-2. Clin. Microbiol. Infect. 28, 1230–1235 (2022).

  • Masyeni, S. et al. Molnupiravir: a lethal mutagenic drug against rapidly mutating severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2-A narrative review. J. Med. Virol. 94, 3006–3016 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Kabinger, F. et al. Mechanism of molnupiravir-induced SARS-CoV-2 mutagenesis. Nat. Struct. Mol. Biol. 28, 740–746 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Cheung, P. P. et al. Generation and characterization of influenza A viruses with altered polymerase fidelity. Nat. Commun. 5, 4794 (2014).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Sidwell, R. W., Robins, R. K. & Hillyard, I. W. Ribavirin: an antiviral agent. Pharm. Ther. 6, 123–146 (1979).

    Article 
    CAS 

    Google Scholar     

  • Drozdzal, S. et al. An update on drugs with therapeutic potential for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) treatment. Drug Resist. Updat. 59, 100794 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Jean, S. S., Lee, P. I. & Hsueh, P. R. Treatment options for COVID-19: the reality and challenges. J. Microbiol. Immunol. Infect. 53, 436–443 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Bylehn, F., Menendez, C. A., Perez-Lemus, G. R., Alvarado, W. & de Pablo, J. J. Modeling the binding mechanism of remdesivir, favilavir, and ribavirin to SARS-CoV-2 RNA-dependent RNA polymerase. ACS Cent. Sci. 7, 164–174 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Furuta, Y. et al. Favipiravir (T-705), a novel viral RNA polymerase inhibitor. Antivir. Res. 100, 446–454 (2013).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Joshi, S. et al. Role of favipiravir in the treatment of COVID-19. Int. J. Infect. Dis. 102, 501–508 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Lagocka, R., Dziedziejko, V., Klos, P. & Pawlik, A. Favipiravir in therapy of viral infections. J. Clin. Med. 10, 273 (2021).

  • Shiraki, K. & Daikoku, T. Favipiravir, an anti-influenza drug against life-threatening RNA virus infections. Pharm. Ther. 209, 107512 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 

    Google Scholar     

  • Shannon, A. et al. Rapid incorporation of Favipiravir by the fast and permissive viral RNA polymerase complex results in SARS-CoV-2 lethal mutagenesis. Nat. Commun. 11, 4682 (2020).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Peng, Q. et al. Structural basis of SARS-CoV-2 polymerase inhibition by favipiravir. Innovations. 2, 100080 (2021).

  • Naydenova, K. et al. Structure of the SARS-CoV-2 RNA-dependent RNA polymerase in the presence of favipiravir-RTP. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 118, e2021946118 (2021).

  • Shannon, A. et al. A dual mechanism of action of AT-527 against SARS-CoV-2 polymerase. Nat. Commun. 13, 621 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Good, S. S. et al. AT-527, a double prodrug of a guanosine nucleotide analog, is a potent inhibitor of SARS-CoV-2 In vitro and a promising oral antiviral for treatment of COVID-19. Antimicrob. Agents Chemother. 65, e02479–20 (2021).

  • Melo-Filho, C. C. et al. Conserved coronavirus proteins as targets of broad-spectrum antivirals. Antivir. Res. 204, 105360 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Afdhal, N. et al. Ledipasvir and sofosbuvir for untreated HCV genotype 1 infection. N. Engl. J. Med. 370, 1889–1898 (2014).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Foster, G. R. et al. Sofosbuvir and Velpatasvir for HCV Genotype 2 and 3 Infection. N. Engl. J. Med. 373, 2608–2617 (2015).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Keating, G. M. & Vaidya, A. Sofosbuvir: first global approval. Drugs 74, 273–282 (2014).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Lawitz, E. et al. Sofosbuvir for previously untreated chronic hepatitis C infection. N. Engl. J. Med. 368, 1878–1887 (2013).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Appleby, T. C. et al. Viral replication. Structural basis for RNA replication by the hepatitis C virus polymerase. Science 347, 771–775 (2015).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Sacramento, C. Q. et al. In vitro antiviral activity of the anti-HCV drugs daclatasvir and sofosbuvir against SARS-CoV-2, the aetiological agent of COVID-19. J. Antimicrob. Chemother. 76, 1874–1885 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Warren, T. K. et al. Protection against filovirus diseases by a novel broad-spectrum nucleoside analogue BCX4430. Nature 508, 402–405 (2014).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Elfiky, A. A. Ribavirin, remdesivir, sofosbuvir, galidesivir, and tenofovir against SARS-CoV-2 RNA dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp): a molecular docking study. Life Sci. 253, 117592 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Silva Arouche, T. D. et al. Interactions between remdesivir, ribavirin, favipiravir, galidesivir, hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine with fragment molecular of the COVID-19 main protease with inhibitor N3 complex (PDB ID:6LU7) using molecular docking. J. Nanosci. Nanotechnol. 20, 7311–7323 (2020).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Lim, S. Y. et al. A direct-acting antiviral drug abrogates viremia in Zika virus-infected rhesus macaques. Sci. Transl. Med. 12 (2020).

  • Holgersen, E. M. et al. Transcriptome-wide off-target effects of steric-blocking oligonucleotides. Nucleic Acid Ther. 31, 392–403 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Mengist, H. M., Fan, X. & Jin, T. Designing of improved drugs for COVID-19: crystal structure of SARS-CoV-2 main protease M(pro). Signal Transduct. Target Ther. 5, 67 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Rut, W. et al. SARS-CoV-2 M(pro) inhibitors and activity-based probes for patient-sample imaging. Nat. Chem. Biol. 17, 222–228 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Wu, F. et al. A new coronavirus associated with human respiratory disease in China. Nature 579, 265–269 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Jin, Z. et al. Structure of M(pro) from SARS-CoV-2 and discovery of its inhibitors. Nature 582, 289–293 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Chen, Y., Wang, G. & Ouyang, L. Promising inhibitors targeting M(pro): an ideal strategy for anti-SARS-CoV-2 drug discovery. Signal Transduct. Target Ther. 5, 173 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Dai, W. et al. Structure-based design of antiviral drug candidates targeting the SARS-CoV-2 main protease. Science 368, 1331–1335 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Elseginy, S. A. Virtual screening and structure-based 3D pharmacophore approach to identify small-molecule inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2 M(pro). J. Biomol. Struct. Dyn. 1–17 (2021).

  • Zhang, L. et al. Crystal structure of SARS-CoV-2 main protease provides a basis for design of improved alpha-ketoamide inhibitors. Science 368, 409–412 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Faheem et al. Druggable targets of SARS-CoV-2 and treatment opportunities for COVID-19. Bioorg. Chem. 104, 104269 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Komatsu, T. S. et al. Drug binding dynamics of the dimeric SARS-CoV-2 main protease, determined by molecular dynamics simulation. Sci. Rep. 10, 16986 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Frecer, V. & Miertus, S. Antiviral agents against COVID-19: structure-based design of specific peptidomimetic inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2 main protease. RSC Adv. 10, 40244–40263 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Shi, T. H. et al. Andrographolide and its fluorescent derivative inhibit the main proteases of 2019-nCoV and SARS-CoV through covalent linkage. Biochem. Biophys. Res. Commun. 533, 467–473 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Kitamura, N. et al. Expedited approach toward the rational design of noncovalent SARS-CoV-2 main protease inhibitors. J. Med. Chem. 65, 2848–2865 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Unoh, Y. et al. Discovery of S-217622, a noncovalent oral SARS-CoV-2 3CL protease inhibitor clinical candidate for treating COVID-19. J. Med. Chem. 65, 6499–6512 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Qiao, J. et al. SARS-CoV-2 M(pro) inhibitors with antiviral activity in a transgenic mouse model. Science 371, 1374–1378 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Ma, C. et al. Discovery of di- and trihaloacetamides as covalent SARS-CoV-2 main protease inhibitors with high target specificity. J. Am. Chem. Soc. 143, 20697–20709 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Quan, B. X. et al. An orally available M(pro) inhibitor is effective against wild-type SARS-CoV-2 and variants including Omicron. Nat. Microbiol. 7, 716–725 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Amin, S. A., Banerjee, S., Ghosh, K., Gayen, S. & Jha, T. Protease targeted COVID-19 drug discovery and its challenges: Insight into viral main protease (Mpro) and papain-like protease (PLpro) inhibitors. Bioorg. Med. Chem. 29, 115860 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Sharma, P. et al. Identification of potential drug candidates to combat COVID-19: a structural study using the main protease (mpro) of SARS-CoV-2. J. Biomol. Struct. Dyn. 39, 6649–6659 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Owen, D. R. et al. An oral SARS-CoV-2 M(pro) inhibitor clinical candidate for the treatment of COVID-19. Science 374, 1586–1593 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Liang, J. et al. Interaction of the prototypical alpha-ketoamide inhibitor with the SARS-CoV-2 main protease active site in silico: Molecular dynamic simulations highlight the stability of the ligand-protein complex. Comput. Biol. Chem. 87, 107292 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Kneller, D. W. et al. Covalent narlaprevir- and boceprevir-derived hybrid inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2 main protease. Nat. Commun. 13, 2268 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Amporndanai, K. et al. Inhibition mechanism of SARS-CoV-2 main protease by ebselen and its derivatives. Nat. Commun. 12, 3061 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Gunther, S. et al. X-ray screening identifies active site and allosteric inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2 main protease. Science 372, 642–646 (2021).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Gupta, A. et al. Structure-based virtual screening and biochemical validation to discover a potential inhibitor of the SARS-CoV-2 main protease. ACS Omega 5, 33151–33161 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Khodadadi, E. et al. Study of combining virtual screening and antiviral treatments of the Sars-CoV-2 (Covid-19). Microb. Pathog. 146, 104241 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Hattori, S. I. et al. A small molecule compound with an indole moiety inhibits the main protease of SARS-CoV-2 and blocks virus replication. Nat. Commun. 12, 668 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Narayanan, A., Toner, S. A. & Jose, J. Structure-based inhibitor design and repurposing clinical drugs to target SARS-CoV-2 proteases. Biochem. Soc. Trans. 50, 151–165 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Yang, H. & Rao, Z. Structural biology of SARS-CoV-2 and implications for therapeutic development. Nat. Rev. Microbiol 19, 685–700 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Su, H. et al. Identification of pyrogallol as a warhead in design of covalent inhibitors for the SARS-CoV-2 3CL protease. Nat. Commun. 12, 3623 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Fu, L. et al. Both Boceprevir and GC376 efficaciously inhibit SARS-CoV-2 by targeting its main protease. Nat. Commun. 11, 4417 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Ma, C. et al. Boceprevir, GC-376, and calpain inhibitors II, XII inhibit SARS-CoV-2 viral replication by targeting the viral main protease. Cell Res 30, 678–692 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Vuong, W. et al. Feline coronavirus drug inhibits the main protease of SARS-CoV-2 and blocks virus replication. Nat. Commun. 11, 4282 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Drayman, N. et al. Masitinib is a broad coronavirus 3CL inhibitor that blocks replication of SARS-CoV-2. Science 373, 931–936 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Gao, X. et al. Crystal structure of SARS-CoV-2 papain-like protease. Acta Pharm. Sin. B 11, 237–245 (2021).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Rut, W. et al. Activity profiling and crystal structures of inhibitor-bound SARS-CoV-2 papain-like protease: a framework for anti-COVID-19 drug design. Sci. Adv. 6, eabd4596 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Weglarz-Tomczak, E. et al. Identification of ebselen and its analogues as potent covalent inhibitors of papain-like protease from SARS-CoV-2. Sci. Rep. 11, 3640 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Klemm, T. et al. Mechanism and inhibition of the papain-like protease, PLpro, of SARS-CoV-2. EMBO J. 39, e106275 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • McClain, C. B. & Vabret, N. SARS-CoV-2: the many pros of targeting PLpro. Signal Transduct. Target Ther. 5, 223 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Patchett, S. et al. A molecular sensor determines the ubiquitin substrate specificity of SARS-CoV-2 papain-like protease. Cell Rep. 36, 109754 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Shin, D. et al. Papain-like protease regulates SARS-CoV-2 viral spread and innate immunity. Nature 587, 657–662 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Esposito, S. et al. Host and viral zinc-finger proteins in COVID-19. Int. J. Mol. Sci. 23 (2022).

  • Tan, H., Hu, Y., Jadhav, P., Tan, B. & Wang, J. Progress and challenges in targeting the SARS-CoV-2 papain-like protease. J. Med. Chem. 65, 7561–7580 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Zhao, Y. et al. High-throughput screening identifies established drugs as SARS-CoV-2 PLpro inhibitors. Protein Cell 12, 877–888 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Franko, N., Teixeira, A. P., Xue, S., Charpin-El Hamri, G. & Fussenegger, M. Design of modular autoproteolytic gene switches responsive to anti-coronavirus drug candidates. Nat. Commun. 12, 6786 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Ratia, K. et al. A noncovalent class of papain-like protease/deubiquitinase inhibitors blocks SARS virus replication. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 105, 16119–16124 (2008).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Ma, C. et al. Discovery of SARS-CoV-2 papain-like protease inhibitors through a combination of high-throughput screening and a FlipGFP-based reporter assay. ACS Cent. Sci. 7, 1245–1260 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Fu, Z. et al. The complex structure of GRL0617 and SARS-CoV-2 PLpro reveals a hot spot for antiviral drug discovery. Nat. Commun. 12, 488 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Osipiuk, J. et al. Structure of papain-like protease from SARS-CoV-2 and its complexes with non-covalent inhibitors. Nat. Commun. 12, 743 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Shan, H. et al. Development of potent and selective inhibitors targeting the papain-like protease of SARS-CoV-2. Cell Chem. Biol. 28, 855–865e859 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Henderson, R. et al. Controlling the SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein conformation. Nat. Struct. Mol. Biol. 27, 925–933 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Jackson, C. B., Farzan, M., Chen, B. & Choe, H. Mechanisms of SARS-CoV-2 entry into cells. Nat. Rev. Mol. Cell Biol. 23, 3–20 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Zhang, J. et al. Structural impact on SARS-CoV-2 spike protein by D614G substitution. Science 372, 525−530 (2020).

  • Li, F., Li, W., Farzan, M. & Harrison, S. C. Structure of SARS coronavirus spike receptor-binding domain complexed with receptor. Science 309, 1864–1868 (2005).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Lan, J. et al. Structure of the SARS-CoV-2 spike receptor-binding domain bound to the ACE2 receptor. Nature 581, 215–220 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Yang, J. et al. Molecular interaction and inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 binding to the ACE2 receptor. Nat. Commun. 11, 4541 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Ahmad, I., Pawara, R., Surana, S. & Patel, H. The repurposed ACE2 inhibitors: SARS-CoV-2 entry blockers of Covid-19. Top. Curr. Chem. 379, 40 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 

    Google Scholar     

  • Day, C. J. et al. Multidisciplinary approaches identify compounds that bind to human ACE2 or SARS-CoV-2 spike protein as candidates to block SARS-CoV-2-ACE2 receptor interactions. mBio. 12, e03681-20 (2021).

  • Xiang, Y., Wang, M., Chen, H. & Chen, L. Potential therapeutic approaches for the early entry of SARS-CoV-2 by interrupting the interaction between the spike protein on SARS-CoV-2 and angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2). Biochem. Pharm. 192, 114724 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Lin, C. et al. Ceftazidime is a potential drug to inhibit SARS-CoV-2 infection in vitro by blocking spike protein-ACE2 interaction. Signal Transduct. Target Ther. 6, 198 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Wang, L. et al. Discovery of potential small molecular SARS-CoV-2 entry blockers targeting the spike protein. Acta Pharm. Sin. 43, 788–796 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 

    Google Scholar     

  • Malik, Y. S. et al. Emerging novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV)-current scenario, evolutionary perspective based on genome analysis and recent developments. Vet. Q 40, 68–76 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Chan, J. F. et al. Genomic characterization of the 2019 novel human-pathogenic coronavirus isolated from a patient with atypical pneumonia after visiting Wuhan. Emerg. Microbes Infect. 9, 221–236 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Huang, Y., Yang, C., Xu, X. F., Xu, W. & Liu, S. W. Structural and functional properties of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein: potential antivirus drug development for COVID-19. Acta Pharm. Sin. 41, 1141–1149 (2020).

    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • Xia, S. et al. Inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 (previously 2019-nCoV) infection by a highly potent pan-coronavirus fusion inhibitor targeting its spike protein that harbors a high capacity to mediate membrane fusion. Cell Res. 30, 343–355 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Yang, J. et al. A vaccine targeting the RBD of the S protein of SARS-CoV-2 induces protective immunity. Nature 586, 572–577 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Walls, A. C. et al. Structure, function, and antigenicity of the SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein. Cell 183, 1735 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Ou, J. et al. V367F mutation in SARS-CoV-2 spike RBD emerging during the early transmission phase enhances viral infectivity through increased human ACE2 receptor binding affinity. J. Virol. 95, e0061721 (2021).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Tai, W. et al. Characterization of the receptor-binding domain (RBD) of 2019 novel coronavirus: implication for development of RBD protein as a viral attachment inhibitor and vaccine. Cell Mol. Immunol. 17, 613–620 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Yin, W. et al. Structures of the Omicron spike trimer with ACE2 and an anti-Omicron antibody. Science 375, 1048–1053 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Zhang, J. et al. Membrane fusion and immune evasion by the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant. Science 374, 1353–1360 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Zhu, Y., Yu, D., Yan, H., Chong, H. & He, Y. Design of potent membrane fusion inhibitors against SARS-CoV-2, an emerging coronavirus with high fusogenic activity. J. Virol. 94, e00635-20 (2020).

  • Schmitz, K. S. et al. Potency of fusion-inhibitory lipopeptides against SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern. mBio 13, e0124922 (2022).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Xue, S. et al. A novel cyclic gamma-AApeptide-based long-acting pan-coronavirus fusion inhibitor with potential oral bioavailability by targeting two sites in spike protein. Cell Discov. 8, 88 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Wan, Y., Shang, J., Graham, R., Baric, R. S. & Li, F. Receptor recognition by the novel coronavirus from Wuhan: an analysis based on decade-long structural studies of SARS coronavirus. J. Virol. 94, e00127-20 (2020).

  • Mehdipour, A. R. & Hummer, G. Dual nature of human ACE2 glycosylation in binding to SARS-CoV-2 spike. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 118, e2100425118 (2021).

  • Azad, T. et al. Nanoluciferase complementation-based bioreporter reveals the importance of N-linked glycosylation of SARS-CoV-2 S for viral entry. Mol. Ther. 29, 1984–2000 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Nguyen, L. et al. Sialic acid-containing glycolipids mediate binding and viral entry of SARS-CoV-2. Nat. Chem. Biol. 18, 81–90 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Petitjean, S. J. L. et al. Multivalent 9-O-Acetylated-sialic acid glycoclusters as potent inhibitors for SARS-CoV-2 infection. Nat. Commun. 13, 2564 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Yi, Y. et al. Natural triterpenoids from licorice potently inhibit SARS-CoV-2 infection. J. Adv. Res. 36, 201–210 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Yao, H. et al. A high-affinity RBD-targeting nanobody improves fusion partner’s potency against SARS-CoV-2. PLoS Pathog. 17, e1009328 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Shi, Y. et al. Thiol-based chemical probes exhibit antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2 via allosteric disulfide disruption in the spike glycoprotein. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 119, e2120419119 (2022).

  • Opstelten, D. J., de Groote, P., Horzinek, M. C., Vennema, H. & Rottier, P. J. Disulfide bonds in folding and transport of mouse hepatitis coronavirus glycoproteins. J. Virol. 67, 7394–7401 (1993).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Hati, S. & Bhattacharyya, S. Impact of thiol-disulfide balance on the binding of covid-19 spike protein with angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 receptor. ACS Omega 5, 16292–16298 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Nayak, S. K. Inhibition of S-protein RBD and hACE2 interaction for control of SARSCoV- 2 infection (COVID-19). Mini Rev. Med. Chem. 21, 689–703 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Shin, Y. H. et al. Inhibition of ACE2-spike interaction by an ACE2 binder suppresses SARS-CoV-2 entry. Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. Engl. 61, e202115695 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Junker, D. et al. COVID-19 patient serum less potently inhibits ACE2-RBD binding for various SARS-CoV-2 RBD mutants. Sci. Rep. 12, 7168 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Pei, P. et al. Computational design of ultrashort peptide inhibitors of the receptor-binding domain of the SARS-CoV-2 S protein. Brief Bioinform. 22, bbab298 (2021).

  • Panda, P. K. et al. Structure-based drug designing and immunoinformatics approach for SARS-CoV-2. Sci. Adv. 6, eabb8097 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Lee, R. K. et al. Identification of entry inhibitors against delta and omicron variants of SARS-CoV-2. Int. J. Mol. Sci. 23, 4050 (2022).

  • Xiong, J. et al. Structure-based virtual screening and identification of potential inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2 S-RBD and ACE2 interaction. Front. Chem. 9, 740702 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Ling, R. et al. In silico design of antiviral peptides targeting the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2. Peptides 130, 170328 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Ou, X. et al. Characterization of spike glycoprotein of SARS-CoV-2 on virus entry and its immune cross-reactivity with SARS-CoV. Nat. Commun. 11, 1620 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Hoffmann, M., Kleine-Weber, H. & Pohlmann, S. A multibasic cleavage site in the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 is essential for infection of human lung cells. Mol. Cell 78, 779–784e775 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Abbasi, A. Z. et al. Spiking dependence of SARS-CoV-2 pathogenicity on TMPRSS2. J. Med. Virol. 93, 4205–4218 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • de Loyola, M. B. et al. Alpha-1-antitrypsin: a possible host protective factor against Covid-19. Rev. Med. Virol. 31, e2157 (2021).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Matsuyama, S. et al. Enhanced isolation of SARS-CoV-2 by TMPRSS2-expressing cells. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 117, 7001–7003 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Koch, J. et al. TMPRSS2 expression dictates the entry route used by SARS-CoV-2 to infect host cells. EMBO J. 40, e107821 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Muus, C. et al. Single-cell meta-analysis of SARS-CoV-2 entry genes across tissues and demographics. Nat. Med. 27, 546–559 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Zhao, M. M. et al. Cathepsin L plays a key role in SARS-CoV-2 infection in humans and humanized mice and is a promising target for new drug development. Signal Transduct. Target Ther. 6, 134 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Zhao, M. M. et al. Novel cleavage sites identified in SARS-CoV-2 spike protein reveal mechanism for cathepsin L-facilitated viral infection and treatment strategies. Cell Discov. 8, 53 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Cheng, J. et al. The furin-S2’ site in avian coronavirus plays a key role in central nervous system damage progression. J. Virol. 95, e02447–20 (2021).

  • Johnson, B. A. et al. Loss of furin cleavage site attenuates SARS-CoV-2 pathogenesis. Nature 591, 293–299 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Peacock, T. P. et al. The furin cleavage site in the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein is required for transmission in ferrets. Nat. Microbiol. 6, 899–909 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Phan, H. A. T., Giannakoulias, S. G., Barrett, T. M., Liu, C. & Petersson, E. J. Rational design of thioamide peptides as selective inhibitors of cysteine protease cathepsin L. Chem. Sci. 12, 10825–10835 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Mantzourani, C., Vasilakaki, S., Gerogianni, V. E. & Kokotos, G. The discovery and development of transmembrane serine protease 2 (TMPRSS2) inhibitors as candidate drugs for the treatment of COVID-19. Expert Opin. Drug Discov. 17, 231–246 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Breining, P. et al. Camostat mesylate against SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19-Rationale, dosing and safety. Basic Clin. Pharm. Toxicol. 128, 204–212 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 

    Google Scholar     

  • Stenke, L., Hast, R. & Reizenstein, P. Treatment of poor prognosis acute myeloid leukemia with aggressive and non-aggressive chemotherapy. Chemioterapia 6, 723–724 (1987).

    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Sun, Y. J. et al. Structure-based phylogeny identifies avoralstat as a TMPRSS2 inhibitor that prevents SARS-CoV-2 infection in mice. J. Clin. Invest. 131, e147973 (2021).

  • Shapira, T. et al. A TMPRSS2 inhibitor acts as a pan-SARS-CoV-2 prophylactic and therapeutic. Nature 605, 340–348 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Mahoney, M. et al. A novel class of TMPRSS2 inhibitors potently block SARS-CoV-2 and MERS-CoV viral entry and protect human epithelial lung cells. Proc Natl Acad Sci USA. 118, e2108728118 (2021).

  • Chen, Y. et al. A high-throughput screen for TMPRSS2 expression identifies FDA-approved compounds that can limit SARS-CoV-2 entry. Nat. Commun. 12, 3907 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Chowdhury, S. F. et al. Exploring inhibitor binding at the S’ subsites of cathepsin L. J. Med. Chem. 51, 1361–1368 (2008).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Fujishima, A. et al. The crystal structure of human cathepsin L complexed with E-64. FEBS Lett. 407, 47–50 (1997).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Wang, S. Q. et al. Virtual screening for finding natural inhibitor against cathepsin-L for SARS therapy. Amino Acids 33, 129–135 (2007).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Ashhurst, A. S. et al. Potent Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Activity by the Natural Product Gallinamide A and Analogues via Inhibition of Cathepsin L. J Med Chem. 65, 2956-2970 (2022).

  • Miller, B. et al. The marine cyanobacterial metabolite gallinamide A is a potent and selective inhibitor of human cathepsin L. J. Nat. Prod. 77, 92–99 (2014).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Ashhurst, A. S. et al. Potent anti-SARS-CoV-2 activity by the natural product gallinamide A and analogues via inhibition of cathepsin L. J. Med. Chem. 65, 2956–2970 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Frueh, F. W. et al. An orally available cathepsin L inhibitor protects lungs against SARS-CoV-2-induced diffuse alveolar damage in african green monkeys. Preprint at bioRxiv https://doi.org/10.1101/2021.07.20.453127 (2021).

  • Liu, T., Luo, S., Libby, P. & Shi, G. P. Cathepsin L-selective inhibitors: a potentially promising treatment for COVID-19 patients. Pharm. Ther. 213, 107587 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 

    Google Scholar     

  • Hu, Y. et al. Boceprevir, calpain inhibitors II and XII, and GC-376 have broad-spectrum antiviral activity against coronaviruses. ACS Infect. Dis. 7, 586–597 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Sacco, M. D. et al. Structure and inhibition of the SARS-CoV-2 main protease reveal strategy for developing dual inhibitors against M(pro) and cathepsin L. Sci. Adv. 6, eabe0751 (2020).

  • Cheng, Y. W. et al. Furin inhibitors block SARS-CoV-2 spike protein cleavage to suppress virus production and cytopathic effects. Cell Rep. 33, 108254 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Coutard, B. et al. The spike glycoprotein of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV contains a furin-like cleavage site absent in CoV of the same clade. Antivir. Res. 176, 104742 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Osman, E. E. A., Rehemtulla, A. & Neamati, N. Why all the fury over furin? J. Med. Chem. 65, 2747–2784 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Zhang, L. et al. Furin cleavage of the SARS-CoV-2 spike is modulated by O-glycosylation. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 118, e2109905118 (2021).

  • Papa, G. et al. Furin cleavage of SARS-CoV-2 Spike promotes but is not essential for infection and cell-cell fusion. PLoS Pathog. 17, e1009246 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Shang, J. et al. Cell entry mechanisms of SARS-CoV-2. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 117, 11727–11734 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Zhang, Y. & Tang, L. V. Overview of targets and potential drugs of SARS-CoV-2 according to the viral replication. J. Proteome Res. 20, 49–59 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Paszti-Gere, E. et al. In vitro characterization of the furin inhibitor MI-1851: albumin binding, interaction with cytochrome P450 enzymes and cytotoxicity. Biomed. Pharmacother. 151, 113124 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Azkur, A. K. et al. Immune response to SARS-CoV-2 and mechanisms of immunopathological changes in COVID-19. Allergy 75, 1564–1581 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Bartleson, J. M. et al. SARS-CoV-2, COVID-19 and the ageing immune system. Nat. Aging 1, 769–782 (2021).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • di Mauro, G., Scavone, C., Rafaniello, C., Rossi, F. & Capuano, A. SARS-Cov-2 infection: response of human immune system and possible implications for the rapid test and treatment. Int. Immunopharmacol. 84, 106519 (2020).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Huang, C. et al. Clinical features of patients infected with 2019 novel coronavirus in Wuhan, China. Lancet 395, 497–506 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Tan, L. et al. Lymphopenia predicts disease severity of COVID-19: a descriptive and predictive study. Signal Transduct. Target Ther. 5, 33 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Kempuraj, D. et al. COVID-19, mast cells, cytokine storm, psychological stress, and neuroinflammation. Neuroscientist 26, 402–414 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Tan, M. et al. Immunopathological characteristics of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in Guangzhou, China. Immunology 160, 261–268 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Xu, Z. et al. Pathological findings of COVID-19 associated with acute respiratory distress syndrome. Lancet Respir. Med. 8, 420–422 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Coperchini, F., Chiovato, L., Croce, L., Magri, F. & Rotondi, M. The cytokine storm in COVID-19: an overview of the involvement of the chemokine/chemokine-receptor system. Cytokine Growth Factor Rev. 53, 25–32 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Goker Bagca, B. & Biray Avci, C. The potential of JAK/STAT pathway inhibition by ruxolitinib in the treatment of COVID-19. Cytokine Growth Factor Rev. 54, 51–62 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Hu, B., Huang, S. & Yin, L. The cytokine storm and COVID-19. J. Med. Virol. 93, 250–256 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Lee, J. S. & Shin, E. C. The type I interferon response in COVID-19: implications for treatment. Nat. Rev. Immunol. 20, 585–586 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Vabret, N. et al. Advancing scientific knowledge in times of pandemics. Nat. Rev. Immunol. 20, 338 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Zhu, N. et al. A novel coronavirus from patients with pneumonia in China, 2019. N. Engl. J. Med. 382, 727–733 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Hu, X., Li, J., Fu, M., Zhao, X. & Wang, W. The JAK/STAT signaling pathway: from bench to clinic. Signal Transduct. Target Ther. 6, 402 (2021).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Zarrin, A. A., Bao, K., Lupardus, P. & Vucic, D. Kinase inhibition in autoimmunity and inflammation. Nat. Rev. Drug Discov. 20, 39–63 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Levy, G., Guglielmelli, P., Langmuir, P. & Constantinescu, S. JAK inhibitors and COVID-19. J. Immunother. Cancer 10 (2022).

  • Cao, X. ISG15 secretion exacerbates inflammation in SARS-CoV-2 infection. Nat. Immunol. 22, 1360–1362 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Peterson, D., Damsky, W. & King, B. The use of Janus kinase inhibitors in the time of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). J. Am. Acad. Dermatol. 82, e223–e226 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Song, P., Li, W., Xie, J., Hou, Y. & You, C. Cytokine storm induced by SARS-CoV-2. Clin. Chim. Acta 509, 280–287 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Solimani, F., Meier, K. & Ghoreschi, K. Janus kinase signaling as risk factor and therapeutic target for severe SARS-CoV-2 infection. Eur. J. Immunol. 51, 1071–1075 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Goletti, D. & Cantini, F. Baricitinib therapy in covid-19 pneumonia—an unmet need fulfilled. N. Engl. J. Med. 384, 867–869 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Jorgensen, S. C. J., Tse, C. L. Y., Burry, L. & Dresser, L. D. Baricitinib: a review of pharmacology, safety, and emerging clinical experience in COVID-19. Pharmacotherapy 40, 843–856 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Kay, J. et al. Changes in selected haematological parameters associated with JAK1/JAK2 inhibition observed in patients with rheumatoid arthritis treated with baricitinib. RMD Open. 6, e001370 (2020).

  • Stebbing, J. et al. JAK inhibition reduces SARS-CoV-2 liver infectivity and modulates inflammatory responses to reduce morbidity and mortality. Sci Adv. 7, eabe4724 (2021).

  • Nystrom, S. E. et al. JAK inhibitor blocks COVID-19 cytokine-induced JAK/STAT/APOL1 signaling in glomerular cells and podocytopathy in human kidney organoids. JCI Insight. 7, e157432 (2022).

  • Chen, C. X. et al. JAK-inhibitors for coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19): a meta-analysis. Leukemia 35, 2616–2620 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Singh, D. et al. A phase 2 multiple ascending dose study of the inhaled pan-JAK inhibitor nezulcitinib (TD-0903) in severe COVID-19. Eur. Respir. J. 58, 2100673 (2021).

  • Tong, S. Y. C. & Petersiel, N. Tofacitinib reduced death or respiratory failure at 28 d in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia. Ann. Intern. Med. 174, JC111 (2021).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Yan, B. et al. SARS-CoV-2 drives JAK1/2-dependent local complement hyperactivation. Sci. Immunol. 6, eabg0833 (2021).

  • Neubauer, A. et al. Ruxolitinib for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 induced acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Leukemia 34, 2276–2278 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Boyle, D. L. et al. The JAK inhibitor tofacitinib suppresses synovial JAK1-STAT signalling in rheumatoid arthritis. Ann. Rheum. Dis. 74, 1311–1316 (2015).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Clark, J. D., Flanagan, M. E. & Telliez, J. B. Discovery and development of Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for inflammatory diseases. J. Med. Chem. 57, 5023–5038 (2014).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Govaerts, I., Jacobs, K., Vandepoel, R. & Cools, J. JAK/STAT pathway mutations in T-ALL, including the STAT5B N642H mutation, are sensitive to JAK1/JAK3 inhibitors. Hemasphere 3, e313 (2019).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Palasiewicz, K., Umar, S., Romay, B., Zomorrodi, R. K. & Shahrara, S. Tofacitinib therapy intercepts macrophage metabolic reprogramming instigated by SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein. Eur. J. Immunol. 51, 2330–2340 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Zununi Vahed, S., Hosseiniyan Khatibi, S. M., Ahmadian, E. & Ardalan, M. Targeting chronic COVID-19 lung injury; Tofacitinib can be used against tissue-resident memory T cells. Biomed. Pharmacother. 147, 112614 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Byrd, J. C. et al. Targeting BTK with ibrutinib in relapsed chronic lymphocytic leukemia. N. Engl. J. Med. 369, 32–42 (2013).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Roschewski, M. et al. Inhibition of Bruton tyrosine kinase in patients with severe COVID-19. Sci. Immunol. 5, eabd0110 (2020).

  • Ni Gabhann, J. et al. Btk regulates macrophage polarization in response to lipopolysaccharide. PLoS ONE 9, e85834 (2014).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Treon, S. P. et al. The BTK inhibitor ibrutinib may protect against pulmonary injury in COVID-19-infected patients. Blood 135, 1912–1915 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Chong, E. A. et al. BTK inhibitors in cancer patients with COVID-19: “The Winner Will be the One Who Controls That Chaos” (Napoleon Bonaparte). Clin. Cancer Res. 26, 3514–3516 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Benner, B. & Carson, W. E. Observations on the use of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitors in SAR-CoV-2 and cancer. J. Hematol. Oncol. 14, 15 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Kaliamurthi, S. et al. Structure-based virtual screening reveals Ibrutinib and Zanubrutinib as potential repurposed drugs against COVID-19. Int. J. Mol. Sci. 22, 7071 (2021).

  • Aggarwal, B. B. Nuclear factor-kappaB: the enemy within. Cancer Cell 6, 203–208 (2004).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Mussbacher, M. et al. Cell type-specific roles of NF-kappaB linking inflammation and thrombosis. Front. Immunol. 10, 85 (2019).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Farahani, M. et al. Molecular pathways involved in COVID-19 and potential pathway-based therapeutic targets. Biomed. Pharmacother. 145, 112420 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Hariharan, A., Hakeem, A. R., Radhakrishnan, S., Reddy, M. S. & Rela, M. The role and therapeutic potential of NF-kappa-B pathway in severe COVID-19 patients. Inflammopharmacology 29, 91–100 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Nilsson-Payant, B. E. et al. The NF-kappaB transcriptional footprint is essential for SARS-CoV-2 replication. J. Virol. 95, e0125721 (2021).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Oh, H. & Ghosh, S. NF-kappaB: roles and regulation in different CD4(+) T-cell subsets. Immunol. Rev. 252, 41–51 (2013).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Li, W. et al. SARS-CoV-2 Nsp5 activates NF-kappaB pathway by upregulating SUMOylation of MAVS. Front. Immunol. 12, 750969 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Wu, Y. et al. RNA-induced liquid phase separation of SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid protein facilitates NF-kappaB hyper-activation and inflammation. Signal Transduct. Target Ther. 6, 167 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Xia, J. et al. SARS-CoV-2 N protein induces acute lung injury in mice via NF-kB activation. Front. Immunol. 12, 791753 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Gudowska-Sawczuk, M. & Mroczko, B. The role of nuclear factor kappa B (NF-kappaB) in development and treatment of COVID-19: review. Int. J. Mol. Sci. 23, 5283 (2022).

  • Lawrence, T. The nuclear factor NF-kappaB pathway in inflammation. Cold Spring Harb. Perspect. Biol. 1, a001651 (2009).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Liu, T., Zhang, L., Joo, D. & Sun, S. C. NF-kappaB signaling in inflammation. Signal Transduct Target Ther. 2, 17023 (2017).

  • Sharma, V. K. et al. Nanocurcumin potently inhibits SARS-CoV-2 spike protein-induced cytokine storm by deactivation of MAPK/NF-kappaB signaling in epithelial. Cells ACS Appl. Bio Mater. 5, 483–491 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Lee, M. C., Chen, Y. K., Tsai-Wu, J. J., Hsu, Y. J. & Lin, B. R. Zinc supplementation augments the suppressive effects of repurposed NF-kappaB inhibitors on ACE2 expression in human lung cell lines. Life Sci. 280, 119752 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Freeman, T. L. & Swartz, T. H. Targeting the NLRP3 Inflammasome in Severe COVID-19. Front. Immunol. 11, 1518 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • van den Berg, D. F. & Te Velde, A. A. Severe COVID-19: NLRP3 inflammasome dysregulated. Front. Immunol. 11, 1580 (2020).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Fung, S. Y., Yuen, K. S., Ye, Z. W., Chan, C. P. & Jin, D. Y. A tug-of-war between severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and host antiviral defence: lessons from other pathogenic viruses. Emerg. Microbes Infect. 9, 558–570 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • He, Y., Hara, H. & Nunez, G. Mechanism and regulation of NLRP3 inflammasome activation. Trends Biochem. Sci. 41, 1012–1021 (2016).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Kolb, M., Margetts, P. J., Anthony, D. C., Pitossi, F. & Gauldie, J. Transient expression of IL-1beta induces acute lung injury and chronic repair leading to pulmonary fibrosis. J. Clin. Invest. 107, 1529–1536 (2001).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Rodrigues, T. S. et al. Inflammasomes are activated in response to SARS-CoV-2 infection and are associated with COVID-19 severity in patients. J. Exp. Med. 218, e20201707 (2021).

  • Pan, P. et al. SARS-CoV-2 N protein promotes NLRP3 inflammasome activation to induce hyperinflammation. Nat. Commun. 12, 4664 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Shah, A. Novel Coronavirus-induced NLRP3 inflammasome activation: a potential drug target in the treatment of COVID-19. Front Immunol. 11, 1021 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Zeng, J. et al. Specific inhibition of the NLRP3 inflammasome suppresses immune overactivation and alleviates COVID-19 like pathology in mice. EBioMedicine 75, 103803 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Deville-Bonne, D. et al. Human and viral nucleoside/nucleotide kinases involved in antiviral drug activation: structural and catalytic properties. Antivir. Res. 86, 101–120 (2010).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Fung, J., Lai, C. L., Seto, W. K. & Yuen, M. F. Nucleoside/nucleotide analogues in the treatment of chronic hepatitis B. J. Antimicrob. Chemother. 66, 2715–2725 (2011).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Garcia-Trejo, J. J., Ortega, R. & Zarco-Zavala, M. Putative repurposing of lamivudine, a nucleoside/nucleotide analogue and antiretroviral to improve the outcome of cancer and COVID-19 patients. Front. Oncol. 11, 664794 (2021).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Keeffe, E. B., Dieterich, D. T., Pawlotsky, J. M. & Benhamou, Y. Chronic hepatitis B: preventing, detecting, and managing viral resistance. Clin. Gastroenterol. Hepatol. 6, 268–274 (2008).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Leung, G. P. Iatrogenic mitochondriopathies: a recent lesson from nucleoside/nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitors. Adv. Exp. Med. Biol. 942, 347–369 (2012).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Luyt, C. E. et al. Acyclovir for mechanically ventilated patients with herpes simplex virus oropharyngeal reactivation: a randomized clinical trial. JAMA Intern. Med. 180, 263–272 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Chow, W. A., Jiang, C. & Guan, M. Anti-HIV drugs for cancer therapeutics: back to the future? Lancet Oncol. 10, 61–71 (2009).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Kowdley, K. V. et al. On-treatment HCV RNA as a predictor of sustained virological response in HCV genotype 3-infected patients treated with daclatasvir and sofosbuvir. Liver Int. 36, 1611–1618 (2016).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Wohlfarth, C. & Efferth, T. Natural products as promising drug candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B and C. Acta Pharm. Sin. 30, 25–30 (2009).

    Article 
    CAS 

    Google Scholar     

  • Vicenti, I., Zazzi, M. & Saladini, F. SARS-CoV-2 RNA-dependent RNA polymerase as a therapeutic target for COVID-19. Expert Opin. Ther. Pat. 31, 325–337 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Wang, Y., Anirudhan, V., Du, R., Cui, Q. & Rong, L. RNA-dependent RNA polymerase of SARS-CoV-2 as a therapeutic target. J. Med. Virol. 93, 300–310 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Kazemzadeh-Narbat, M. et al. Adenosine-associated delivery systems. J. Drug Target 23, 580–596 (2015).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Vallon, V., Muhlbauer, B. & Osswald, H. Adenosine and kidney function. Physiol. Rev. 86, 901–940 (2006).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Santoro, M. G. & Carafoli, E. Remdesivir: From Ebola to COVID-19. Biochem. Biophys. Res. Commun. 538, 145–150 (2021).

  • Pruijssers, A. J. et al. Remdesivir inhibits SARS-CoV-2 in human lung cells and chimeric SARS-CoV expressing the SARS-CoV-2 RNA polymerase in mice. Cell Rep. 32, 107940 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Holshue, M. L. et al. First case of 2019 novel coronavirus in the United States. N. Engl. J. Med. 382, 929–936 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Beigel, J. H. et al. Remdesivir for the treatment of Covid-19—final report. N. Engl. J. Med. 383, 1813–1826 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Stevens, L. J. et al. Mutations in the SARS-CoV-2 RNA-dependent RNA polymerase confer resistance to remdesivir by distinct mechanisms. Sci. Transl. Med. 14, eabo0718 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Cox, R. M. et al. Oral prodrug of remdesivir parent GS-441524 is efficacious against SARS-CoV-2 in ferrets. Nat. Commun. 12, 6415 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Yan, V. C. & Muller, F. L. Advantages of the parent nucleoside GS-441524 over remdesivir for covid-19 treatment. ACS Med. Chem. Lett. 11, 1361–1366 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Al-Tawfiq, J. A., Al-Homoud, A. H. & Memish, Z. A. Remdesivir as a possible therapeutic option for the COVID-19. Travel Med. Infect. Dis. 34, 101615 (2020).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Li, Y. et al. Remdesivir metabolite GS-441524 effectively inhibits SARS-CoV-2 infection in mouse models. J. Med. Chem. 65, 2785–2793 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Xie, J. & Wang, Z. Can remdesivir and its parent nucleoside GS-441524 be potential oral drugs? An in vitro and in vivo DMPK assessment. Acta Pharm. Sin. B 11, 1607–1616 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Rasmussen, H. B., Thomsen, R. & Hansen, P. R. Nucleoside analog GS-441524: pharmacokinetics in different species, safety, and potential effectiveness against Covid-19. Pharm. Res. Perspect. 10, e00945 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 

    Google Scholar     

  • Tempestilli, M. et al. Pharmacokinetics of remdesivir and GS-441524 in two critically ill patients who recovered from COVID-19. J. Antimicrob. Chemother. 75, 2977–2980 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Zhang, R. et al. Oral remdesivir derivative VV116 is a potent inhibitor of respiratory syncytial virus with efficacy in mouse model. Signal Transduct. Target Ther. 7, 123 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Wu, C. R., Yin, W. C., Jiang, Y. & Xu, H. E. Structure genomics of SARS-CoV-2 and its Omicron variant: drug design templates for COVID-19. Acta Pharmacol. Sin. 1–13 (2022).

  • Qian, H. J. et al. Safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of VV116, an oral nucleoside analog against SARS-CoV-2, in Chinese healthy subjects. Acta Pharmacol Sin. 1–9 (2022).

  • Shen, Y. et al. An open, prospective cohort study of VV116 in Chinese participants infected with SARS-CoV-2 omicron variants. Emerg. Microbes Infect. 11, 1518–1523 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Aftab, S. O. et al. Analysis of SARS-CoV-2 RNA-dependent RNA polymerase as a potential therapeutic drug target using a computational approach. J. Transl. Med. 18, 275 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Lee, C. C., Hsieh, C. C. & Ko, W. C. Molnupiravir—a novel oral anti-SARS-CoV-2 agent. Antibiotics (Basel) 10, 1294 (2021).

  • Sheahan, T. P. et al. An orally bioavailable broad-spectrum antiviral inhibits SARS-CoV-2 in human airway epithelial cell cultures and multiple coronaviruses in mice. Sci. Transl. Med. 12, eabb5883 (2020).

  • Li, P. et al. SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant is highly sensitive to molnupiravir, nirmatrelvir, and the combination. Cell Res. 32, 322–324 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Zhou, S. et al. beta-d-N4-hydroxycytidine inhibits SARS-CoV-2 through lethal mutagenesis but is also mutagenic to mammalian cells. J. Infect. Dis. 224, 415–419 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Fayzullina, D. et al. FNC: an advanced anticancer therapeutic or just an underdog? Front. Oncol. 12, 820647 (2022).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Chang, J. 4’-Modified nucleosides for antiviral drug discovery: achievements and perspectives. Acc. Chem. Res. 55, 565–578 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Zhang, J. L. et al. Azvudine is a thymus-homing anti-SARS-CoV-2 drug effective in treating COVID-19 patients. Signal Transduct. Target Ther. 6, 414 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Su, S., Wang, Q. & Jiang, S. Facing the challenge of viral mutations in the age of pandemic: developing highly potent, broad-spectrum, and safe COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics. Clin. Transl. Med. 11, e284 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Krajczyk, A. et al. Antivirally active ribavirin analogues–4,5-disubstituted 1,2,3-triazole nucleosides: biological evaluation against certain respiratory viruses and computational modelling. Antivir. Chem. Chemother. 23, 161–171 (2014).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Lau, J. Y., Tam, R. C., Liang, T. J. & Hong, Z. Mechanism of action of ribavirin in the combination treatment of chronic HCV infection. Hepatology 35, 1002–1009 (2002).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Eslami, G. et al. The impact of sofosbuvir/daclatasvir or ribavirin in patients with severe COVID-19. J. Antimicrob. Chemother. 75, 3366–3372 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Khamis, F. et al. Randomized controlled open label trial on the use of favipiravir combined with inhaled interferon beta-1b in hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 pneumonia. Int J. Infect. Dis. 102, 538–543 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Kuzikov, M. et al. Identification of inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2 3CL-pro enzymatic activity using a small molecule in vitro repurposing screen. ACS Pharm. Transl. Sci. 4, 1096–1110 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 

    Google Scholar     

  • Abubakar, A. R. et al. Systematic review on the therapeutic options for COVID-19: clinical evidence of drug efficacy and implications. Infect. Drug Resist. 13, 4673–4695 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Wu, X. et al. Efficacy and safety of triazavirin therapy for coronavirus disease 2019: a pilot randomized controlled trial. Engineering 6, 1185–1191 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Hong, S. et al. Epigallocatechin gallate inhibits the uridylate-specific endoribonuclease Nsp15 and efficiently neutralizes the SARS-CoV-2 strain. J. Agric. Food Chem. 69, 5948–5954 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Sulkowski, M. S. et al. Daclatasvir plus sofosbuvir for previously treated or untreated chronic HCV infection. N. Engl. J. Med. 370, 211–221 (2014).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Gardinali, N. R. et al. Sofosbuvir shows a protective effect against vertical transmission of Zika virus and the associated congenital syndrome in rhesus monkeys. Antivir. Res. 182, 104859 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Lin, Y. et al. Identification and characterization of Zika virus NS5 RNA-dependent RNA polymerase inhibitors. Int. J. Antimicrob. Agents 54, 502–506 (2019).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Leumi, S. et al. Identification of a novel replication-competent hepatitis C virus variant that confers the sofosbuvir resistance. Antivir. Res. 197, 105224 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Chien, M. et al. Nucleotide analogues as inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2 polymerase, a key drug target for COVID-19. J. Proteome Res. 19, 4690–4697 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • El-Bendary, M. et al. Efficacy of combined Sofosbuvir and Daclatasvir in the treatment of COVID-19 patients with pneumonia: a multicenter Egyptian study. Expert Rev. Anti Infect. Ther. 20, 291–295 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Kow, C. S., Javed, A., Ramachandram, D. & Hasan, S. S. Clinical outcomes of sofosbuvir-based antivirals in patients with COVID-19: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized trials. Expert Rev. Anti Infect. Ther. 20, 567–575 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Dragoni, F. et al. Evaluation of sofosbuvir activity and resistance profile against West Nile virus in vitro. Antivir. Res. 175, 104708 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Furuta, Y., Komeno, T. & Nakamura, T. Favipiravir (T-705), a broad spectrum inhibitor of viral RNA polymerase. Proc. Jpn Acad. Ser. B Phys. Biol. Sci. 93, 449–463 (2017).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Cai, Q. et al. Experimental treatment with favipiravir for COVID-19: an open-label control study. Engineering 6, 1192–1198 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Dabbous, H. M. et al. Safety and efficacy of favipiravir versus hydroxychloroquine in management of COVID-19: A randomised controlled trial. Sci. Rep. 11, 7282 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Rabie, A. M. Cyanorona-20: the first potent anti-SARS-CoV-2 agent. Int. Immunopharmacol. 98, 107831 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Kalil, A. C. et al. Baricitinib plus Remdesivir for hospitalized adults with covid-19. N. Engl. J. Med. 384, 795–807 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Patel, N. M. et al. Inhibition of the JAK/STAT pathway with baricitinib reduces the multiple organ dysfunction caused by hemorrhagic shock in rats. Ann. Surg. (2022).

  • Bronte, V. et al. Baricitinib restrains the immune dysregulation in patients with severe COVID-19. J. Clin. Invest. 130, 6409–6416 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Marconi, V. C. et al. Efficacy and safety of baricitinib for the treatment of hospitalised adults with COVID-19 (COV-BARRIER): a randomised, double-blind, parallel-group, placebo-controlled phase 3 trial. Lancet Respir. Med. 9, 1407–1418 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Alizadehmohajer, N. et al. Screening of potential inhibitors of COVID-19 with repurposing approach via molecular docking. Netw. Model Anal. Health Inf. Bioinform. 11, 11 (2022).

    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • Huntington, K. E. et al. Integrin/TGF-beta1 inhibitor GLPG-0187 blocks SARS-CoV-2 delta and omicron pseudovirus infection of airway epithelial cells in vitro, which could attenuate disease severity. Pharmaceuticals (Basel) 15, 618 (2022).

  • Indu, P. et al. Raltegravir, Indinavir, Tipranavir, Dolutegravir, and Etravirine against main protease and RNA-dependent RNA polymerase of SARS-CoV-2: a molecular docking and drug repurposing approach. J. Infect. Public Health 13, 1856–1861 (2020).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Tabassum, N., Zhang, H. & Stebbing, J. Repurposing fostamatinib to combat SARS-CoV-2-induced acute lung injury. Cell Rep. Med. 1, 100145 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Baranov, M. V., Bianchi, F. & van den Bogaart, G. The PIKfyve inhibitor apilimod: a double-edged sword against COVID-19. Cells 10, 30 (2020).

  • Maguire, J. J., Kuc, R. E. & Davenport, A. P. Defining the affinity and receptor sub-type selectivity of four classes of endothelin antagonists in clinically relevant human cardiovascular tissues. Life Sci. 91, 681–686 (2012).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Seya, T., Takeda, Y. & Matsumoto, M. A Toll-like receptor 3 (TLR3) agonist ARNAX for therapeutic immunotherapy. Adv. Drug Deliv. Rev. 147, 37–43 (2019).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Giantonio, B. J. et al. Toxicity and response evaluation of the interferon inducer poly ICLC administered at low dose in advanced renal carcinoma and relapsed or refractory lymphoma: a report of two clinical trials of the Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group. Invest. N. Drugs 19, 89–92 (2001).

    Article 
    CAS 

    Google Scholar     

  • Ko, M. J., Cheigh, C. I. & Chung, M. S. Relationship analysis between flavonoids structure and subcritical water extraction (SWE). Food Chem. 143, 147–155 (2014).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Panche, A. N., Diwan, A. D. & Chandra, S. R. Flavonoids: an overview. J. Nutr. Sci. 5, e47 (2016).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Liskova, A. et al. Flavonoids against the SARS-CoV-2 induced inflammatory storm. Biomed. Pharmacother. 138, 111430 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Cushnie, T. P. & Lamb, A. J. Antimicrobial activity of flavonoids. Int. J. Antimicrob. Agents 26, 343–356 (2005).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Nguyen, T. L. A. & Bhattacharya, D. Antimicrobial activity of quercetin: an approach to its mechanistic principle. Molecules 27, 2494 (2022).

  • Pan, B. et al. Chinese herbal compounds against SARS-CoV-2: Puerarin and quercetin impair the binding of viral S-protein to ACE2 receptor. Comput. Struct. Biotechnol. J. 18, 3518–3527 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Derosa, G., Maffioli, P., D’Angelo, A. & Di Pierro, F. A role for quercetin in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Phytother. Res. 35, 1230–1236 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Chikhale, R. V. et al. Identification of potential anti-TMPRSS2 natural products through homology modelling, virtual screening and molecular dynamics simulation studies. J. Biomol. Struct. Dyn. 1–16 (2020).

  • Kandeel, M. et al. Repurposing of FDA-approved antivirals, antibiotics, anthelmintics, antioxidants, and cell protectives against SARS-CoV-2 papain-like protease. J. Biomol. Struct. Dyn. 39, 5129–5136 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Rakshit, M., Muduli, S., Srivastav, P. P. & Mishra, S. Pomegranate peel polyphenols prophylaxis against SARS-CoV-2 main protease by in-silico docking and molecular dynamics study. J. Biomol. Struct. Dyn. 1–15 (2021).

  • Drouet, S., Tungmunnithum, D., Laine, E. & Hano, C. Gene expression analysis and metabolite profiling of silymarin biosynthesis during milk thistle (Silybum marianum (L.) Gaertn.) fruit ripening. Int. J. Mol. Sci. 21, 4730 (2020).

  • Palit, P., Mukhopadhyay, A. & Chattopadhyay, D. Phyto-pharmacological perspective of Silymarin: A potential prophylactic or therapeutic agent for COVID-19, based on its promising immunomodulatory, anti-coagulant and anti-viral property. Phytother. Res. 35, 4246–4257 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Gillessen, A. & Schmidt, H. H. Silymarin as supportive treatment in liver diseases: a narrative review. Adv. Ther. 37, 1279–1301 (2020).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Hanafy, N. A. N. & El-Kemary, M. A. Silymarin/curcumin loaded albumin nanoparticles coated by chitosan as muco-inhalable delivery system observing anti-inflammatory and anti COVID-19 characterizations in oleic acid triggered lung injury and in vitro COVID-19 experiment. Int. J. Biol. Macromol. 198, 101–110 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Imran, M. et al. Luteolin, a flavonoid, as an anticancer agent: a review. Biomed. Pharmacother. 112, 108612 (2019).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Maurya, V. K., Kumar, S., Prasad, A. K., Bhatt, M. L. B. & Saxena, S. K. Structure-based drug designing for potential antiviral activity of selected natural products from Ayurveda against SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein and its cellular receptor. Virus Dis. 31, 179–193 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 

    Google Scholar     

  • Shawky, E., Nada, A. A. & Ibrahim, R. S. Potential role of medicinal plants and their constituents in the mitigation of SARS-CoV-2: identifying related therapeutic targets using network pharmacology and molecular docking analyses. RSC Adv. 10, 27961–27983 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Xie, Y. Z. et al. A practical strategy for exploring the pharmacological mechanism of luteolin against COVID-19/asthma comorbidity: findings of system pharmacology and bioinformatics analysis. Front. Immunol. 12, 769011 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • da Cunha, L. et al. Natural products with tandem anti-inflammatory, immunomodulatory and anti-sars-cov/2 effects: a drug discovery perspective against SARS-CoV-2. Curr. Med. Chem. 29, 2530–2564 (2022).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Hossain, R. et al. In silico screening of natural products as potential inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2 using molecular docking simulation. Chin. J. Integr. Med. 28, 249–256 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Ristovski, J. T., Matin, M. M., Kong, R., Kusturica, M. P. & Zhang, H. In vitro testing and computational analysis of specific phytochemicals with antiviral activities considering their possible applications against COVID-19. S. Afr. J. Bot. (2022).

  • Zandi, K. et al. Baicalein and baicalin inhibit SARS-CoV-2 RNA-dependent-RNA polymerase. Microorganisms 9, 893 (2021).

  • Bachar, S. C., Mazumder, K., Bachar, R., Aktar, A. & Al Mahtab, M. A review of medicinal plants with antiviral activity available in Bangladesh and mechanistic insight into their bioactive metabolites on SARS-CoV-2, HIV and HBV. Front. Pharm. 12, 732891 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 

    Google Scholar     

  • da Silva-Junior, E. F. & Silva, L. R. Multi-target approaches of epigallocatechin-3-O-gallate (EGCG) and its derivatives against influenza viruses. Curr. Top. Med. Chem. 22, 1485–1500 (2022).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Wang, Y. Q., Li, Q. S., Zheng, X. Q., Lu, J. L. & Liang, Y. R. Antiviral effects of green tea EGCG and its potential application against COVID-19. Molecules 26, 3962 (2021).

  • Zhang, Z. et al. Potential protective mechanisms of green tea polyphenol EGCG against COVID-19. Trends Food Sci. Technol. 114, 11–24 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Jang, M. et al. Tea polyphenols EGCG and theaflavin inhibit the activity of SARS-CoV-2 3CL-protease in vitro. Evid. Based Complement Altern. Med. 2020, 5630838 (2020).

    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • Chiou, W. C. et al. The inhibitory effects of PGG and EGCG against the SARS-CoV-2 3C-like protease. Biochem. Biophys. Res. Commun. 591, 130–136 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Arif, M. N. Catechin derivatives as inhibitor of COVID-19 main protease (Mpro): molecular docking studies unveil an opportunity against CORONA. Comb. Chem. High. Throughput Screen 25, 197–203 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Mahmud, S. et al. Plant-based phytochemical screening by targeting main protease of SARS-CoV-2 to design effective potent inhibitors. Biology (Basel) 10, 589 (2021).

  • Montone, C. M. et al. Characterization of the trans-epithelial transport of green tea (C. sinensis) catechin extracts with in vitro inhibitory effect against the SARS-CoV-2 papain-like protease activity. Molecules 26, 6744 (2021).

  • Jin, Y. H. et al. Natural polyphenols, 1,2,3,4,6-O-pentagalloyglucose and proanthocyanidins, as broad-spectrum anticoronaviral inhibitors targeting Mpro and RdRp of SARS-CoV-2. Biomedicines 10, 1170 (2022).

  • Dong, N. Q. & Lin, H. X. Contribution of phenylpropanoid metabolism to plant development and plant-environment interactions. J. Integr. Plant Biol. 63, 180–209 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Fang, C. Y. et al. Natural products: potential treatments for cisplatin-induced nephrotoxicity. Acta Pharm. Sin. 42, 1951–1969 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 

    Google Scholar     

  • Xiang, J., Zhang, M., Apea-Bah, F. B. & Beta, T. Hydroxycinnamic acid amide (HCAA) derivatives, flavonoid C-glycosides, phenolic acids and antioxidant properties of foxtail millet. Food Chem. 295, 214–223 (2019).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Wang, G. F. et al. Anti-hepatitis B virus activity of chlorogenic acid, quinic acid and caffeic acid in vivo and in vitro. Antivir. Res. 83, 186–190 (2009).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Ozcelik, B., Kartal, M. & Orhan, I. Cytotoxicity, antiviral and antimicrobial activities of alkaloids, flavonoids, and phenolic acids. Pharm. Biol. 49, 396–402 (2011).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Youssef, F. S., Altyar, A. E., Omar, A. M. & Ashour, M. L. Phytoconstituents, in vitro anti-infective activity of Buddleja indica Lam., and in silico evaluation of its SARS-CoV-2 inhibitory potential. Front. Pharm. 12, 619373 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 

    Google Scholar     

  • Bhowmik, D. et al. Identification of potential inhibitors against SARS-CoV-2 by targeting proteins responsible for envelope formation and virion assembly using docking based virtual screening, and pharmacokinetics approaches. Infect. Genet. Evol. 84, 104451 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Gamaleldin Elsadig Karar, M., Matei, M. F., Jaiswal, R., Illenberger, S. & Kuhnert, N. Neuraminidase inhibition of Dietary chlorogenic acids and derivatives—potential antivirals from dietary sources. Food Funct. 7, 2052–2059 (2016).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Yu, J. W., Wang, L. & Bao, L. D. Exploring the active compounds of traditional Mongolian medicine in intervention of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) based on molecular docking method. J. Funct. Foods 71, 104016 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • El Gizawy, H. A. et al. Pimenta dioica (L.) Merr. bioactive constituents exert anti-SARS-CoV-2 and anti-inflammatory activities: molecular docking and dynamics, in vitro, and in vivo studies. Molecules 26, 5844 (2021).

  • Chen, X. et al. Identifying potential anti-COVID-19 pharmacological components of traditional Chinese medicine Lianhuaqingwen capsule based on human exposure and ACE2 biochromatography screening. Acta Pharm. Sin. B 11, 222–236 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Akdad, M., Moujane, S., Bouadid, I., Benlyas, M. & Eddouks, M. Phytocompounds from Anvillea radiata as promising anti-Covid-19 drugs: in silico studies and in vivo safety assessment. J. Environ. Sci. Health A Tox Hazard Subst. Environ. Eng. 56, 1512–1523 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Shah, S. et al. Prospecting for Cressa cretica to treat COVID-19 via in silico molecular docking models of the SARS-CoV-2. J. Biomol. Struct. Dyn. 40, 5643–5652 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Xiao, Z. et al. Pharmacological effects of salvianolic acid B against oxidative damage. Front. Pharm. 11, 572373 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 

    Google Scholar     

  • Hu, S. et al. Three salvianolic acids inhibit 2019-nCoV spike pseudovirus viropexis by binding to both its RBD and receptor ACE2. J. Med. Virol. 93, 3143–3151 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Wang, W. et al. Danshensu alleviates pseudo-typed SARS-CoV-2 induced mouse acute lung inflammation. Acta Pharm. Sin. 43, 771–780 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 

    Google Scholar     

  • Yang, C. et al. Salvianolic acid C potently inhibits SARS-CoV-2 infection by blocking the formation of six-helix bundle core of spike protein. Signal Transduct. Target Ther. 5, 220 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Gong, L. et al. A review of pharmacological and pharmacokinetic properties of Forsythiaside A. Pharm. Res. 169, 105690 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 

    Google Scholar     

  • Wang, Z. et al. Phytochemistry, pharmacology, quality control and future research of Forsythia suspensa (Thunb.) Vahl: a review. J. Ethnopharmacol. 210, 318–339 (2018).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Fu, K. et al. Forsythiaside A alleviated carbon tetrachloride-induced liver fibrosis by modulating gut microbiota composition to increase short-chain fatty acids and restoring bile acids metabolism disorder. Biomed. Pharmacother. 151, 113185 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Fu, Y. et al. Interfering effects on the bioactivities of several key proteins of COVID-19/variants in diabetes by compounds from Lianqiao leaves: In silico and in vitro analyses. Int J. Biol. Macromol. 207, 715–729 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Rostom, B., Karaky, R., Kassab, I. & Sylla-Iyarreta Veitia, M. Coumarins derivatives and inflammation: review of their effects on the inflammatory signaling pathways. Eur. J. Pharm. 922, 174867 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 

    Google Scholar     

  • Zhou, M. et al. Bergamottin, a bioactive component of bergamot, inhibits SARS-CoV-2 infection in golden Syrian hamsters. Antivir. Res. 204, 105365 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Xu, X. Y., Wang, D. Y., Li, Y. P., Deyrup, S. T. & Zhang, H. J. Plant-derived lignans as potential antiviral agents: a systematic review. Phytochem. Rev. 21, 239–289 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Ma, Q. et al. Phillyrin (KD-1) exerts anti-viral and anti-inflammatory activities against novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) and human coronavirus 229E (HCoV-229E) by suppressing the nuclear factor kappa B (NF-kappaB) signaling pathway. Phytomedicine 78, 153296 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Lai, Y. et al. Phillyrin for COVID-19 anD Influenza Co-infection: A Potential Therapeutic Strategy Targeting Host Based on Bioinformatics analysis. Front. Pharm. 12, 754241 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 

    Google Scholar     

  • Xiao, S. et al. Recent progress in the antiviral activity and mechanism study of pentacyclic triterpenoids and their derivatives. Med. Res. Rev. 38, 951–976 (2018).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Ge, J. et al. Natural terpenoids with anti-inflammatory activities: potential leads for anti-inflammatory drug discovery. Bioorg. Chem. 124, 105817 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Hu, Y. et al. Artemether, artesunate, arteannuin B, echinatin, licochalcone B and andrographolide effectively inhibit SARS-CoV-2 and related viruses in vitro. Front. Cell Infect. Microbiol. 11, 680127 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Ashley, E. A., Pyae Phyo, A. & Woodrow, C. J. Malaria. Lancet 391, 1608–1621 (2018).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Ma, N., Zhang, Z., Liao, F., Jiang, T. & Tu, Y. The birth of artemisinin. Pharm. Ther. 216, 107658 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 

    Google Scholar     

  • Efferth, T. Beyond malaria: the inhibition of viruses by artemisinin-type compounds. Biotechnol. Adv. 36, 1730–1737 (2018).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Efferth, T. et al. The antiviral activities of artemisinin and artesunate. Clin. Infect. Dis. 47, 804–811 (2008).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Tu, Y. Artemisinin-A Gift from Traditional Chinese Medicine to the World (Nobel Lecture). Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. Engl. 55, 10210–10226 (2016).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Rolta, R. et al. Phytocompounds of Rheum emodi, Thymus serpyllum, and Artemisia annua inhibit spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 binding to ACE2 receptor: in silico approach. Curr. Pharm. Rep. 7, 135–149 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 

    Google Scholar     

  • Cao, R. et al. Anti-SARS-CoV-2 potential of artemisinins in vitro. ACS Infect. Dis. 6, 2524–2531 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Nair, M. S. et al. Artemisia annua L. extracts inhibit the in vitro replication of SARS-CoV-2 and two of its variants. J. Ethnopharmacol. 274, 114016 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Li, G. et al. Safety and efficacy of artemisinin-piperaquine for treatment of COVID-19: an open-label, non-randomised and controlled trial. Int. J. Antimicrob. Agents 57, 106216 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Aanouz, I. et al. Moroccan Medicinal plants as inhibitors against SARS-CoV-2 main protease: computational investigations. J. Biomol. Struct. Dyn. 39, 2971–2979 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     