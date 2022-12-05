This year’s bird flu has resulted in a record number of bird kills.Raising consumer prices for eggs and poultry





This year’s deadly avian flu outbreak has broken all previous records and killed so many birds that shortages have caused a shortage of eggs for US consumers already plagued by the first food inflation in 40 years. and lead to higher poultry prices. Below is the status report. Highly pathogenic and highly contagious avian influenza killed 52.7 million birds between February and December. This surpasses his previous record of 50 million in 2014-15. There is only one known person in the United States who has tested positive for avian influenza A(H5) virus (H5 bird flu), as reported by the State of Colorado and confirmed by the CDC. The case occurred in a person who had direct exposure to poultry, and last April he was involved in poultry culling (depopulation) of presumed H5N1 avian influenza. The person reported several days of fatigue as the only symptom, after which he recovered. Bird flu kills some birds, but most are culled as being the only known way to stop the spread of the virus. Millions of chickens and turkeys have been lost to the disease. The virus is 100% lethal and spreads rapidly through faeces, contaminated feed and water, or saliva. Avian influenza (AI) is caused by influenza A viruses that infect poultry (chickens, turkeys, pheasants, quail, ducks, geese, guinea pigs, etc.) and wild birds (especially waterfowl). AI viruses are classified by a combination of two groups of proteins. There are 16 hemagglutinins or ‘H’ proteins (H1-H16) and 9 neuraminidases or ‘N’ proteins (N1-N9). AI viruses are further classified by virulence. That is, the ability of a particular strain of virus to cause disease in chickens. Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) Virus strains are highly contagious, often fatal to chickens, and can spread rapidly from flock to flock. Low Pathogenic Avian Influenza (LPAI) The virus strain occurs naturally in migratory waterfowl and sandpipers in the wild and does not cause disease. LPAI can infect poultry with little or no signs of illness. The H5Ni virus was first discovered in domestic waterfowl in southern China in 1996 and has since spread worldwide. This year’s records in the United States include 46 states, and according to the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), the virus has affected three large commercial turkey flocks in South Dakota and one large flock in Nebraska. Achieved when hitting a large spawning operation. The virus killed 160 million birds worldwide in the past year, affecting nearly 80 bird species. Hungary reported an outbreak of H5N1 in poultry. This is the first time since June. notification From the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH). The virus hit a farm in Bequez County in the southwestern part of the country that has 3,080 birds. (To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

