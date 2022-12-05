Fourth site exposed to measles announced by Columbus Public Health





Columbus Public Health said Saturday it was investigating a confirmed case of measles in a person who visited a store in Northland on Thursday. The Department of Health will remind unvaccinated people who visit the Dollar Tree at 5990 Westerville Road on Thursdays from 6:20 to 8:50 p.m. asks you to contact your healthcare provider. The location is the 4th site. Columbus Public Health asks people who may have been exposed to measles to monitor for symptomsThe other three are: Meijer, 6175 Sawmill Road, Exposure date and time on November 19th from 5:30pm to 8:30pm.

JESUS ​​POWER ASSEMBLY OF GOD, 5215 CLEVELAND AVE., EXPOSURE TIMES NOVEMBER 20TH 10AM-2:30PM.

At the Macy’s and JCPenney stores in the Polaris Fashion Place at 1500 Polaris Parkway, the exposure dates were 6:30-10:30 pm on November 25th. The number of cases of the measles outbreak in Columbus has doubled in the past few weeks. public health dashboardGreater Columbus had reported 50 cases as of Friday, up from 24 cases reported last month, according to the Columbus Public Health Dashboard. Previous reports of measles outbreaks: Columbus measles epidemic balloons to 24 cases as 9 children are hospitalized At a press conference last week, Health Commissioner Dr. Mishaika Roberts said the cases spread across three public health jurisdictions: Columbus Public Health, Franklin County Public Health, and the Ross County Health District. Measles is spreading among unvaccinated children, health officials said. Last week, Roberts said all 46 children involved in the cases at the time had not been vaccinated against measles, and 19 were sick and hospitalized. . Roberts said about 25% of the region’s population is unvaccinated. “The message is clear: If you have a child who is over 12 months old and has not been vaccinated for MMR (measles, mumps, rubella), please do everything you can to get vaccinated this week. Said last week. Officials are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Children’s Hospital to conduct contract tracing and case investigations to notify people who have been exposed to measles, she said. Measles: symptoms to look out for Measles is preventable through vaccination, but is considered a dangerous and sometimes fatal disease. About 1 in 5 people with measles in the United States will be hospitalized. According to the CDC. About 1 in 1,000 people who get measles will develop brain swelling, which can lead to serious brain damage, according to the agency. Previous reports of measles outbreaks:Columbus-area child care facility reports measles outbreak According to Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health, the disease is highly contagious, infecting 90% of unvaccinated individuals exposed to measles. Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, rash, runny nose, and red or watery eyes. @Colebehr_report [email protected]

