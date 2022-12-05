Stanford University researchers find COVID-19 pandemic stress is physically in the brains of older teens

Adolescent brains assessed after the end of the COVID pandemic shutdown appeared to be several years older than teen brains assessed pre-pandemic. Changes were only seen in children experiencing chronic adversity such as neglect and family dysfunction.

Pandemic-related stressors are physically altering the brains of young people, making their brain structures appear several years older than their pre-pandemic counterparts. This is according to new research from Stanford University, published in the journal December 1, 2022. Biological Psychiatry: Global Open Science.

In 2020 alone, reports of anxiety and depression among adults increased by more than 25% compared to the previous year.New findings show impact on neurological and mental health COVID-19 (new coronavirus infectious disease) Youth Pandemic worse.

“We already know from global studies that the pandemic is having a negative impact on the mental health of young people, but we don’t know how it physically affects their brains. The first author of the paper, Faculty of Humanities.

Gotlib notes that changes in brain structure naturally occur as we age. From puberty to his early teenage years, the child’s body experiences growth-promoting in both the hippocampus and amygdala. The hippocampus and amygdala each help control access to specific memories and regulate emotions. At the same time, cortical tissue, areas involved in executive function, become thinner.

By comparing MRI brain scans from a cohort of 163 children taken before and during the pandemic, the Gotlib study found that this developmental process was accelerated in adolescents who experienced COVID-19 lockdowns. showed. So far, this kind of accelerated change in “brain age” has only appeared in children who have experienced chronic adversity, such as violence, neglect, family dysfunction, or a combination of factors, he says. .

These experiences are associated with subsequent worsening of mental health, but it is unclear whether the changes in brain structure observed by the Stanford University team are related to changes in mental health.

“It’s also not clear if the changes are permanent,” said Gotlib, who is also director of the Stanford Institute for Neurodevelopmental, Affective and Psychopathological (SNAP) at Stanford University. Will it catch up with ‘brain age’? It is unknown what the future consequences will be if their brains remain permanently older than their chronological age. It’s expected, but if you’re 16 and your brain is aging prematurely, what does that mean?”

Initially, Gotlib explained that his study was not designed to examine the effects of COVID-19 on brain structure. Before the pandemic, his lab had recruited a cohort of children and adolescents from around the San Francisco Bay Area to participate in a long-term study of adolescent depression. those young people.

“Nine months later, we had a hard reboot,” Gotlib says.

The study fell a year behind schedule when Gotlib was able to continue brain scans of its cohorts. Under normal circumstances, it would be possible to statistically correct for delays while analyzing data from a study, but the pandemic was far from a normal occurrence. , will only work if we assume that it is the same as a pre-pandemic 16-year-old brain in terms of cortex thickness and hippocampal and amygdala volumes,” Gotlib said. “After looking at our data, we realized that was not the case. Compared to adolescents assessed pre-pandemic, adolescents assessed after the pandemic shutdown had more severe Not only did I have internalized mental health issues, but I also had a decreased cortical thickness, increased hippocampal and amygdala volumes, and an older brain.

These findings may have significant implications for other longitudinal studies that have been conducted to date. COVID pandemicIf children who have experienced the pandemic show accelerated brain development, scientists will need future studies of this generation to explain that abnormal growth rate.

“Pandemics are a global phenomenon. There is no one who has not experienced it,” said Gottlib. “There is no real control group.”

These findings could also have profound implications for later generations of adolescents as a whole, added co-author Jonas Miller. is an Assistant Professor of Psychological Science at the University of Connecticut.

“Adolescence is already a time of rapid reorganization of the brain, already associated with increased rates of mental health problems, depression and risk-taking behavior,” Miller said. events are happening, everyone experiences some form of adversity in the form of disruptions in their daily lives, and the brains of today’s 16- or 17-year-olds may not match them of their counterpart just a few years ago.

In the future, Gotlib plans to continue following the same cohort of children through late adolescence and into adolescence, tracking whether the COVID pandemic changed their brain development trajectories in the long term. He also plans to track the mental health of these teens, comparing the brain structures of those infected with the virus to uninfected ones and identifying any subtleties that may have occurred. The goal is to identify the differences.

Gotlib is also a member of Bio-X, Maternal & Child Health Research Institute, Precision Health and Integrated Diagnostics Center and Wu Tsai Neurosciences Institute. He is also a faculty member of the Stanford Center for Longevity.