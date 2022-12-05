Why your child’s flu shot will be more important than ever this year

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Experts say it’s going to be tougher, especially for children, compared to previous flu seasons.

The good news is that a flu vaccine is definitely in development, and while it may not keep your child from getting the flu, it may save them a trip to the hospital. If the child will definitely get it.

Children typically get many respiratory viruses during the fall and winter, including influenza, RSV, and most recently COVID-19.Most of the time the peak of the circulating virus is off, but this year 3 viruses clustered togetherresulting in more infections, hospitalizations and deaths than a few years ago, Pediatric hospital burden of each place.

In addition to the ongoing wave of COVID-19, clinics and hospitals were caught off guard this fall by an uncharacteristically early wave of COVID-19. respiratory syncytial virus – Viruses that cause symptoms ranging from mild colds in older children to severe pulmonary infections requiring hospitalization in infants, young children and the elderly.

RSV usually peaks in January or February, says Dr. Frank Esper, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the Cleveland Clinic. But this year, not only did his RSV cases peak in the fall, but more children than usual fell seriously ill. Doctors are now concerned that we may see a similar trend with this season’s flu.

Around October, there were reports from hospitals nationwide Pediatric ward is operating at or near capacityIn some cases, hospitals may have to wait hours to find a bed for a critically ill child with RSV. However, despite the decline in the number of RSV cases, the number of hospitalized children has remained largely unchanged. cause? The current surge in influenza A is hospitalizing babies and children at an unprecedented rate.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Preventionhospitalization higher than in the last 10 yearsIn Ohio, about 75% of pediatric beds are full. By comparison, many other states We are already over capacity. About 3,000 people, including 12 children, have died from the flu in the United States since October.Meanwhile, here in Ohio, we’re seeing flu-related hospitalizations. 77% up Last week of November.

“RSV was in October,” Esper said, noting that RSV cases were already on the decline. But “the flu is on the rise,” he said.

But like its predecessor, it hits children particularly hard. Any time the figure exceeds 40%, it raises concerns.

Experts believe that babies and young children are particularly vulnerable to RSV and influenza this year, as they have had little exposure to these viruses during flu seasons in recent years.

The masking and social distancing required to protect them from COVID-19 prevented other respiratory viruses from spreading widely, and as a result, the youngest children were relatively unsophisticated when it came to these viruses. I have an immune system.

Esper says the medical community is gearing up for the flu to hit children just as badly as RSV, if not more.

“Based on what happened in the Southern Hemisphere, we will judge what to expect with the flu,” Esper said. “Australia has had a very bad flu season. But it’s not for everyone — it’s for children. did.”

However, while there is no vaccine available against RSV, there is a vaccine against influenza. Preliminary data collected from Australiais particularly effective this year.

“This vaccine is particularly good for the most problematic influenza viruses. It hits each strain very well,” Esper said.

But vaccines only work if people are actually vaccinated, and as we learned with COVID-19, how many people get vaccinated determines how well they stop the infection.

Unfortunately, flu vaccination coverage is historically low, Esper said.

Influenza vaccination coverage is typically about 50% for adults and about 60% for children, compared to diseases such as measles, mumps, and polio, where more than 90% of the population is vaccinated. Data provided by CDC.

In the wake of COVID-19 and its many boosters, Esper fears many people are feeling “vaccine fatigue” or wondering if the flu vaccine actually benefits them. I’m here. After all, flu vaccines don’t necessarily prevent children or adults from getting sick.

However, Esper maintains that the flu vaccine itself is not meant to prevent infection, nor to prevent hospitalization, ventilator placement, or even death.

When it comes to vaccines for respiratory viruses such as COVID-19, RSV and influenza, we need to think differently than vaccines are silver bullets.

“Medically I moved the goalposts,” Esper said. “Vaccines work, but they cannot eradicate the disease completely.”

According to Esper, the true measure of a vaccine is not to keep you from getting sick anymore, but to keep you from getting sick. I am really sick.

“It’s okay to be stuck with couch chicken because we’ll be back to health in the next two to three days. is called victory.”

If you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet, there’s still time.

The flu season lasts for several months and can have several peaks due to different types of flu. But the sooner he gets the vaccine, the sooner he gets protection because it takes him two weeks for his immune system to fully strengthen.

On the other hand, what should parents do if they suspect their child has the flu?

Virtual visits are perfectly fine for older children or those with mild symptoms, Esper said, but not for babies younger than 3 months, children with difficulty breathing or signs of dehydration, or pre-existing conditions. Some children need direct attention, and parents need to prioritize that. About leaving a waiting room full of sick children.

“Sometimes you really need to look at the patient,” says Esper.

So far, unlike other states, hospitals throughout Cleveland and Ohio have been successful in keeping pediatric beds open by being proactive and ahead of the curve. His colleagues want it through vaccinations and public awareness of the risks this year.Children can be left alone.