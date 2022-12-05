Don’t delay giving antibiotics to treat Strep A, GP said

Do not wait for “Confirm” Symptoms of Streptococcus A Physicians are urged to develop before considering antibiotics.

The majority of Strep A infections are easily treated with antibioticspenicillin is the preferred course of medication in the UK.

but the bacteria Infection can spread rapidly, It leads to a severe infection called scarlet fever or, rarely, invasive group A streptococcus (iGAS).

6 children under 10 is now dead from iGAS in the UK.

Experts warn that it is imperative to treat young patients as soon as possible.

Penny Ward, a pharmacy professor, says doctors may dismiss streptococcal cases as viral winter illnesses such as the flu or colds when children only show early signs such as fever and cough. raised concerns.

“The typical symptoms of Strep A are not immediately apparent.”

“The message that many winter illnesses are primarily viral seems to have been taken a little too seriously. Perhaps the typical signs of Streptococcus A in these children are sore throats, rashes, It’s not immediately obvious, like a fever,” she said.

In the early stages of illness, viral and bacterial illnesses are “indistinguishable,” she added, and the majority of illnesses in childhood are viral.

“[It’s] Only when definitive symptoms such as sore throats, swollen glands, coatings on the tongue, and rashes appear, will people start thinking about something other than a viral disease.

“At the moment, clearly the prevalence of strep in schools and day care centers is higher than average, so primary care physicians generally need to ask themselves, ‘Is this strep?

She added: “[Doctors] You have to ask yourself if this is streptococcus, if there have been any local cases, and if so, penicillin will do no harm and might work.

However, Professor Damian Rolland, a consultant in pediatric emergency medicine, said: Paracetamol for pain relief and hydration.

“If you have a high fever, sore throat, or rash, you should seek medical attention. However, we know that many children clear up this infection on their own without the use of antibiotics.” It is very important to remember.”

According to figures from the UK Health Security Agency, there were 2.3 cases of iGAS per 100,000 children aged 1-4 years in the UK this year, compared to an average of 0.5 in the pre-pandemic season (2017-2019).

The number of cases aged 5 to 9 years also increased from 0.3 to 1.1 per 100,000.

‘Prompt treatment saves lives’

The agency said early detection and prompt initiation of treatment for patients with iGAS could be “life-saving.”

Scientists have expressed concern that some young children are losing immunity to germs due to lack of lockdown and mixing.

Dr Simon Clarke, a microbiologist at the University of Reading, said: child. “

The increase in cases comes as GPs work to reduce the number of inappropriate prescriptions of antibiotics to combat the rise of antibiotic-resistant superbugs.

A throat swab can be taken to test for infection, but it may take some time before it is returned from the lab.

“The problem is in very young children and it can be a really fast-growing disease,” said Professor Ward.

Referring to her own experience as a GP, she said: But, of course, it’s been very discouraging lately. ”

3-year-old boy dies after 2-hour wait at A&E

The Telegraph reported that a 3-year-old boy died of an infection after waiting two hours at A&E.

His father, a hematologist who wished to remain anonymous, urged patients to “see the child immediately” if they had symptoms and “has breathing problems.”

Ayub, who attended St. John’s Elementary School and Nursery School in Ealing, had been ill for three days with a high fever when his father took him to the hospital.

“I waited two hours to see him, but as soon as the nurses saw him they took him to the treatment area. [getting seen earlier] It would have changed the outcome,” he said.But he added that every minute he waits for treatment ‘everything adds up’

The 3-year-old died 10 hours after going to the hospital.

The Royal College of Pediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) also called on doctors to “think about Group A Streptococcus” due to the high number of cases.

immediate public health measures

In a message to pediatricians, the RCPCH said:

It also said doctors needed to urgently notify UKHSA of the infection and “facilitate immediate public health action, including contact tracing”.

Rare iGAS is on the rise this year, especially in children under the age of 10, with five under-10 deaths in the UK since September.

Another case reported in Wales, bringing the national figure to six

A seventh case in a 12-year-old boy in London was reported on Saturday but was not included in official figures as UKHSA does not regularly publish data on iGAS deaths in children under 18. Hmm.

Parents are told to ‘trust their own judgment’ if their child is significantly ill and to call NHS 111 or their primary care physician if their child is unwell, not eating or showing signs of dehydration. have been told to ask for help.

Call 999 or go to A&E if your child has trouble breathing, has a blue tongue and lips, and is floppy and won’t wake up.