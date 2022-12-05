GW Experts Address Unequal Progress in Fighting AIDS on World AIDS Day | GW Today

BL Wilson

in commemoration of world aids day, the George Washington University School of Education and Human Development (GSEHD) hosted a virtual discussion on the status of the AIDS epidemic, which has infected more than 37 million people worldwide, according to the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the US he has more than 1 million people living with her HIV.

“A lot of the audience that comes to World AIDS Day events knows that and thinks this doesn’t get enough attention,” he said. Dwayne Wright, GSEHD Assistant Professor of Higher Education Management and Director of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Initiative. “Some people have no idea. The AIDS crisis is becoming as much a history as a lived experience for many Americans.”

Born in 1988 at the height of the epidemic, Wright has not lost sight of the “devastating” impact he had on the LGBTQ community, as well as Black, Brown, and immigrant communities.

During a virtual presentation, he introduced H. Jonathan RenHe is Associate Professor of Epidemiology at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health and Senior Director of the Whitman-Walker Institute. Rendina works with the DC Center for AIDS Research on HIV treatment, prevention, research, advocacy and policy development.

Rendina briefly reviewed the history of the epidemic, which began with the 1981 report of a rare disease case in a young gay man in Los Angeles and New York for which the term AIDS was coined in 1982. The AIDS virus was discovered in 1983.

“It took almost 15 years (until the mid-1990s) to see a decline in the number of deaths from AIDS, but finally treatments were developed that could be used in combination to prevent people from progressing to HIV. It was done,” said Rendina.

Wright asked Rendina to describe the life of someone living with HIV in 2022.

“The easiest way to answer that question is to say, on average, things are getting better for those who have access to treatment,” he said. From a complex regimen of several drugs, one tablet a day suppressed the virus and went undetected.”

Rendina said people diagnosed with HIV today can have the same life expectancy as those not diagnosed with HIV.

“But it’s a privilege,” he said, adding that the United Nations theme for this year’s World AIDS Day is “dangerous inequalities,” describing different genders, sexual orientations and the global impact of HIV. For “inaccessible people” it is not the same experience. [to healthcare] Or, trust a health care provider to confidently disclose your HIV status. ”

He said the majority of people are still unaware of PEP or post-exposure prophylaxis, a life-saving option for people exposed to HIV. There are PREPs, pre-exposure prophylaxis, medications and injections given before exposure that can prevent or reduce the risk of

There is no vaccine against AIDS. There is no cure for this disease. Although the treatment is highly effective, “it’s called functional therapy… HIV goes into remission as soon as the treatment is stopped,” he said.

He explained that inequity, discrimination and stigma in the health system ultimately hinder progress. “We cannot put an end to the HIV epidemic until we address these systems and the education system as a key partner in that process,” he said.

Joining the discussion, Malanda Ward, Assistant Professor of Clinical Research and Leadership at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences, asked whether the AIDS epidemic prepared the United States to better deal with COVID. He said the health care system had made similar mistakes, saying that “both blacks and browns were significantly less likely to have access to a vaccine for COVID early in the epidemic. Treating HIV…especially LGBTQ communities, communities of color, and people at the intersection of those identities.”

Part of it, he said, could be down to “a health care system that is not properly designed to meet the needs of a diverse population.”