Strep A, scarlet fever, what are the diseases that affect children in the UK?
Streptococcus A — or Group A Strep (GAS) — is a bacterial infection of the throat and skin that usually occurs during the winter months.
At least six children have died as a result of the recent spate of Strep A infections, UK health officials are warning parents to be careful.
Britain’s Health Security Agency has announced a rare health warning Friday urges parents to monitor their children for telltale symptoms of the disease, such as sore throats, headaches, fevers and body rashes.
At least six children have died from severe cases of the infection since September, according to the health agency, more than 4.5 times the number of reported cases in recent years.
What is Streptococcus A?
Most cases are mild and often go unnoticed, but can lead to more serious illnesses and complications, such as scarlet fever.
Scarlet fever is a highly contagious bacterial infection that primarily affects young children. It usually causes flu-like symptoms and a fine sandpaper-like rash, but can usually be treated with antibiotics.
However, in rare cases, bacteria can enter the bloodstream and cause a disease called invasive group A streptococcus (iGAS).
These severe infections can be fatal and are believed to be responsible for the recent spate of deaths.
Always consult a healthcare professional if your child shows signs of deterioration after an attack of scarlet fever.
Dr. Colin Brown
UKHSA Deputy Director
Health officials are therefore urging parents to be vigilant. warning display of invasive disease involving temperatures above 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit).
Dr Colin Brown, Deputy Director of UKHSA, said: “It is important for parents to be on the lookout for symptoms and seek medical attention as soon as possible so that their child can be treated and the infection prevented from becoming serious. .
“If your child shows signs of deterioration after a bout of scarlet fever, sore throat, or respiratory infection, be sure to consult a medical professional,” he added.
Cases surge after Covid
5 of the dead Occurs in children younger than 10 years In the UK, according to UKHSA. A sixth death was reported in a Welsh elementary school by Public Health Welsh.
A further death of a 12-year-old schoolboy in London was reported on Saturday but has yet to be confirmed.
One or two children under the age of 10 usually die from Strep A during the winter in the UK.
In the week to 20 November, 851 cases of scarlet fever were reported in the United Kingdom, compared with an average of 186 in previous years.
Health officials say there is currently no evidence that the new strain is circulating. Instead, the increase may be related to the large amount of circulating bacteria and social admixture following the end of Covid-19 restrictions.
UKHSA’s chief medical adviser, Dr Susan Hopkins, told BBC Radio 4’s Today program on Monday: “(We are) aware that the measures we have taken over the past few years to reduce the circulation of Covid have not helped other infections. It should be recognized that it also reduces circulation.
“This means that as things return to normal, these traditional infections that we’ve seen for years are circulating on a large scale,” she added.
The latest outbreak Other illnesses surge this yearIncluding monkeypox and a mysterious liver disease that affects children.
Some health officials are concerned about the impact of the latest outbreak on the already struggling UK National Health Service.
“What we want is for the A&E department to be flooded with a new influx of concerned parents,” said Nina Modi, professor of neonatal medicine at Imperial College London. told the Guardian.
UKHSA said concerned parents in the UK should first contact NHS 111 or their local GP if they notice any early symptoms in their child.
