Strep A, scarlet fever, what are the diseases that affect children in the UK?

Streptococcus A — or Group A Strep (GAS) — is a bacterial infection of the throat and skin that usually occurs during the winter months. Half Point Images | Moments | Getty Images

At least six children have died as a result of the recent spate of Strep A infections, UK health officials are warning parents to be careful. Britain’s Health Security Agency has announced a rare health warning Friday urges parents to monitor their children for telltale symptoms of the disease, such as sore throats, headaches, fevers and body rashes. At least six children have died from severe cases of the infection since September, according to the health agency, more than 4.5 times the number of reported cases in recent years.

What is Streptococcus A?

Streptococcus A — or Group A Strep (GAS) — is a bacterial infection of the throat or skin that typically occurs during the winter months. Most cases are mild and often go unnoticed, but can lead to more serious illnesses and complications, such as scarlet fever. Scarlet fever is a highly contagious bacterial infection that primarily affects young children. It usually causes flu-like symptoms and a fine sandpaper-like rash, but can usually be treated with antibiotics. However, in rare cases, bacteria can enter the bloodstream and cause a disease called invasive group A streptococcus (iGAS). These severe infections can be fatal and are believed to be responsible for the recent spate of deaths.

Health officials are therefore urging parents to be vigilant. warning display of invasive disease involving temperatures above 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit). Dr Colin Brown, Deputy Director of UKHSA, said: “It is important for parents to be on the lookout for symptoms and seek medical attention as soon as possible so that their child can be treated and the infection prevented from becoming serious. . “If your child shows signs of deterioration after a bout of scarlet fever, sore throat, or respiratory infection, be sure to consult a medical professional,” he added.

Cases surge after Covid