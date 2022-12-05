Zombie virus found in Siberia doesn’t infect humans





Scientists have revived a long-frozen zombie virus in the Siberian region of Russia. However, it only infects certain types of amoeba and does not infect humans.

If you’ve been on social media lately, you’ve probably seen headlines and post About the resurrection of the so-called “zombie” virus from permafrost, the ground that remains permanently frozen, after about 50,000 years. some people, including online news outletthe virus has “can be infected” When can pose a threat to humansraising fears of another pandemic like COVID-19. question Could a ‘zombie’ virus recover from Siberian permafrost after infecting humans for nearly 50,000 years? source of information answer No, the “zombie” virus, resurrected from the permafrost of Siberia some 50,000 years later, cannot infect humans. what we found European scientists have revived 13 new viruses from seven samples of permafrost in Russia’s Siberian region and found that they remain infectious. preprinted paper It hasn’t been peer reviewed yet. However, these viruses, including the “zombie virus” that has been preserved for nearly 50,000 years, are incapable of infecting humans, as the paper and co-author Jean-Michel Clavery points out. When VERIFY asked if the virus poses a danger to humans, Clavery, who is also a professor of medicine at France’s Aix-Marseille University, said, “Absolutely not.” It is a virus that infects a specific amoeba called A ‘zombie virus’ has been frozen under lakes for over 48,500 years, scientists say found Samples such as other viruses in mammoth hair and fossilized wolf gut contents buried under permafrost. Some other viruses are thought to be tens of thousands of years old. More from VERIFY: No, Boston University didn’t create a COVID strain with an 80% human mortality rate Although these specific viruses do not make humans sick, scientists believe the results can be extrapolated to other viruses that can infect humans and animals. , points out that permafrost is ultimately much older than 50,000 years and is likely to release unknown viruses when it finally thaws. “How long these viruses can remain infective after exposure to outdoor conditions (ultraviolet, oxygen, heat) and how likely they are to encounter and infect a suitable host during that time. “It is still impossible to estimate,” the scientist wrote. There is no doubt that the context increases the risk.” It’s also not the first time scientists have found viruses in permafrost. Their latest research 2015 survey Clavery and colleagues have revived a 30,000-year-old virus from Siberian permafrost. Although these particular viruses do not infect humans, it is possible that other viruses emerging from the melting permafrost could pose a threat in the future. Viruses recovered from permafrost so far typically infect only small organisms like amoebas, and are generally “not considered a public health threat,” says the University of Connecticut virology and vaccinology department. Associate Professor Paulo Verardi told VERIFY. He added that we need to be “aware and prepared” for potential viruses in the future. “…from a public health perspective, the relative risk of a recurrent outbreak is very small (though not zero),” Verardi wrote in an email. Verardi also noted that some eradicated viruses could be revived by melting permafrost.One example could have been preserved in the corpses of people who died from the virus It is the virus that caused smallpox in humans. “The smallpox virus (variola virus), like these amoeba viruses, is very stable, which makes it more likely to revive. “At any rate, at this time there are more significant and specific viral threats to public health, such as SARS-CoV-2, the influenza virus, and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).” I have.”

