Health
Filling up on flavonols may slow down memory loss, study finds
If you rarely eat kale, watercress, and arugula, consider making these leafy greens part of your regular diet.
Thanks to the flavonol content, which is an antioxidant found in certain plant foods, it helps to preserve memory as we age. This is according to a recent study from Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.
These new findings add to the evidence that dietary flavonols are beneficial for brain health.
Breakdown of flavonoids and flavonols
Flavonols belong to one of the six major subclasses of flavonoids, a large family of over 5,000 phytochemicals found in vegetables, fruits, teas, cocoa, herbs, red wine, soybeans, and legumes.
Foods such as onions, kale, broccoli, parsley, apples, blueberries, and tea contain four flavonol compounds: quercetin, kaempferol, myricetin, and isorhamnetin.
Like many flavonoids, flavonols have powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce cell damage and reduce inflammation throughout the body, including the brain.
Previous studies have found that high flavonoid intake slows cognitive decline and reduces the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. However, limited research has investigated associations between specific subclasses of flavonoids, such as flavonols, and cognitive function.
Do flavonols delay memory loss?
A new study published online November 22 in the journal Neurology investigated the relationship between dietary intake of total and individual flavonols and cognitive decline in older adults.
The study included data from 961 community-dwelling Chicago residents enrolled in the ongoing Rush Memory Aging Project. Participants had an average age of 81 at the start of the study and had no dementia.
Over a period of 7 years, participants underwent cognitive testing that included a series of 19 tests each year. An overall cognitive score was determined for each participant based on test performance.
Participants also provided detailed dietary information and were asked annually about other factors related to lifestyle and cognitive status.
Those with the highest flavonol intake (15 mg/day) had a 32% reduction in cognitive decline compared to those with the lowest intake (5 mg/day). 15 milligrams of flavonols is equivalent to about 1 cup of leafy greens.
When researchers looked at specific flavonols, they found that higher intakes of quercetin, kaempferol, and myricetin slowed memory loss.
These findings suggest that researchers could influence the rate of memory decline by factors such as age, education, participation in mentally-relevant activities, physical activity, smoking status, cardiovascular health, and other dietary components. It did not change when I explained the factors that contributed to it.
strengths and cautions
One of the strengths of this study is that it used a trained technician to objectively assess cognitive performance. Previous studies investigating flavonoids and cognition relied on subjective assessments of cognition.
Similarly, measurements of cognitive function, diet, and other risk factors were performed annually throughout the study to support the reliability of the findings.
The main limitation is that the study was an observational study rather than a randomized controlled trial. As such, the findings do not prove that eating large amounts of flavonol-rich foods slows cognitive decline over time.
This study also used error-prone self-reported dietary information.
Still, the findings are consistent with other studies linking higher dietary intakes of flavonoids and flavonols to improved cognitive health and protection against Alzheimer’s disease.
Discovery of flavonols
In this study, the main food contributors of quercetin were tomatoes, kale, apples, and tea. Other good sources include blueberries, arugula, red onions, green onions (scallions), watercress, and cowpeas.
Participants with the highest intake of quercetin consumed an average of 10 milligrams daily. This amount is found in 1 cup of blueberries, 2 cups of black tea, or 1 cup of green tea and 1 cup of raw kale.
As for kaempferol, the main food sources were kale, beans, tea, spinach and broccoli. Watercress, black and green tea also contain significant amounts.
High kaempferol consumers averaged 3.7 milligrams in their daily diet, equivalent to 0.5 cups of watercress, 1 cup of raw spinach, or 1 cup of tea.
Good sources of myricetin include blueberries, parsley, and green tea. The highest intake participants consumed approximately 1 milligram daily. It is found in 2 tablespoons of fresh parsley, 1/2 cup of blueberries, or 1/2 cup of green tea.
To increase your intake of flavonoids, reach for whole foods rather than supplements. It’s also a great source of vitamins, minerals, and other phytochemicals needed for healthy brain aging.
Toronto-based private practice dietician Leslie Beck is Medcan’s Director of Food and Nutrition. follow her on her twitter @LeslieBeckRD
sign up For the latest news and advice, read our weekly Health & Wellness Newsletter.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theglobeandmail.com/life/health-and-fitness/article-filling-up-on-flavonols-may-slow-memory-loss-finds-study/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Filling up on flavonols may slow down memory loss, study finds
- Second booster or fourth dose of vaccination
- What is the ideal black pants?
- Zombie virus found in Siberia doesn’t infect humans
- India vs Bangladesh ODI series, Bangladesh upset win, KL Rahul dropped catch, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 10th wicket partnership, news
- Three reasons Labor wants to talk about Lords reform
- Mag is very strong. 6.7 earthquake – South Pacific Ocean, 222 km south of Apia, Toamasaja, Samoa, on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 8:24 am (GMT +13)
- Wild fan fashion draws praise and scorn in Qatar
- China eases controls, shows no sign of end of ‘zero COVID’
- Beginning of the construction of housing for the victims of the earthquake: Jokowi
- HockeyBuzz.com – Ryan Wilson – Binnington Blue the weather
- Build your back, shoulders, legs and core in one motion