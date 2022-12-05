The purpose of this study is to make health check-ups easier and more convenient for patients and reduce pressure on GPs.

A ground-breaking trial has been launched in Cornwall that aims to make it easier and more convenient for patients to carry out critical health checks, reducing the pressure on GPs.

The trial, the first of its kind in the UK and part of the government’s plan to digitize existing NHS health checks, involves patients completing an online questionnaire and using a kit to collect blood samples at home. is taken and blood pressure is measured. Check at your local pharmacy or in the waiting room of your GP.

Applying some of the lessons learned during Covid where people are used to testing at home and getting results online.

The NHS Health Check is a health screening for adults aged 40 to 74 in the UK. Designed to prevent stroke, kidney disease, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and some forms of dementia. A total of 15 million people in the UK are eligible for free NHS health checks.

They are currently offered through in-person appointments with GPs, but many parts of the checks can be done without a GP. This means more time for clinicians. Patients also have to take time out to get to appointments, which is often inconvenient. The new exam is intended to free up time for more urgent GP appointments.

More than 2,000 people from three GP surgeries in Cornwall have been invited to participate in the trial. Only those whose results show an underlying medical condition will be followed up by a GP.

The results of this trial will help design and develop a new nationwide NHS Digital Health Check.

Public Health Minister Neil O’Brien said:

Innovation is key to a modern, forward-looking national health service and this exam will help us understand what the new digital NHS health checks will look like in the years to come.

Physical examinations are very important in preventing and identifying potentially life-threatening conditions. This digital version does just that while making life easier for patients and reducing pressure on frontline services.

During the pandemic, people were used to testing at home and receiving their results online. As such, this trial is an opportunity to apply some of the lessons learned with Covid and improve how healthcare is delivered.

We encourage everyone invited to participate in the trial so that we can obtain the best possible data as we consider rolling out a nationwide digital check.”

Checks have the following possibilities:

1,600 heart attacks and strokes prevented

Prevents 4,000 cases of diabetes annually

Detects 20,000 cases of diabetes or kidney disease each year

Avoiding at least 650 premature deaths per year

Dr Andy Sant, Managing Director, North and East Integrated Care Area, NHS Cornwall, said:

Our county has achieved a lot with regards to digital inclusion, and the preventive value of health checks has already been proven. We are therefore pleased that Cornish patients have been given the first opportunity to access a digital version through this groundbreaking trial. It’s a welcome logical progress.

The associated benefits range from patient convenience and savings to the positive impact on GP appointments. We hope that all invited people will accept this offer. It helps inform future progress on a national scale as well as for personal gain. “

The provision of NHS health checks has historically been lower in Cornwall than in most local authorities in England. During 2019-20, he has over 13,400 checks served and over 6,900 completed, while in 2021-22 about 4,300 were served and over 1,900 completed.

Cllr Dr Andy Virr, Adult and Public Health Portfolio Holder, Cornwall Council, said: