How to spot flu symptoms in children





“Most children get sick in three to five days,” Dr. Lockwood said. But some symptoms can last an average of seven to 10 days, she said. How should influenza be treated? Most of the time, the best remedy for the flu is to stay at home to stay well hydrated, rest, and recover, says Priya Soni, Ph.D., a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Cedars Sinai Guerin Children in Los Angeles. said the study found that the humidity level in the home 40-60% It can also ease congestion and reduce the transmission of the virus to others. And using a nasal aspirator to help younger children remove excess mucus may help them sleep better at night, she said. Doctors generally do not recommend over-the-counter medications for cough and cold symptoms in children. under 6 years oldexcluding fever-reducing drugs such as acetaminophen (often sold under the brand name Tylenol) and ibuprofen in children’s motrin. However, in several small studies involving children aged 1 to her 5 years, bedtime honey It may be as effective in reducing nighttime coughs as over-the-counter cough syrups. When should I go to the doctor or hospital? If your child has a fever above 104°C or falls into a high-risk group, such as children under 2 years of age, your doctor may recommend anti-inflammatory agents such as Tamiflu to reduce the severity and duration of the flu. Antiviral drugs may be prescribed. However, the high incidence of influenza has raised concerns among health officials that Tamiflu could lead to epidemics. hard to find in some places. There are three other alternative antiviral drugs that can be used to treat influenza. Relenza, Lapibab, XofluzaAll of these, including Tamiflu, are most effective when taken early in the disease, but side effects can exacerbate symptoms such as nausea and vomiting. Children with chronic medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes, cystic fibrosis, cerebral palsy, heart disease, or stroke are also at increased risk of flu-related complications. Because of this, these children may receive antiviral treatment at any point in their illness, regardless of how long their symptoms have persisted, Dr. Antoun said. If your pediatrician’s office is closed and your child is breathing rapidly or has signs of difficulty breathing, blue lips, or pounding hearts, we recommend going straight to the emergency room or emergency room. increase. Other signs of urgency include refusal to eat or drink, difficulty maintaining attention, experiencing muscle pain so severe that walking is difficult, fever and cough after the child appears to have recovered. recurrence, etc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/12/05/well/family/flu-symptoms-children.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos