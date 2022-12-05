



LINCOLN, Nebraska (Press Release) – The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is reporting a rapid increase in flu cases in the area. The most common are school-aged children aged 6 to her 19, and adults aged 20 to 64 are also increasing. LLCHD officials say the vaccine is the most effective way to prevent the flu and it’s important that children and adults get vaccinated now. It is recommended that all people over the age of 12 get the flu vaccine annually. “Influenza is on a massive scale, highlighting the importance of vaccinations and other actions that help provide protection against influenza,” said Tim Timmons, LLCHD’s Communicable Diseases Program Supervisor. “If you haven’t gotten the flu vaccine yet, don’t wait any longer.” Influenza is a highly contagious lung disease that causes mild to severe illness and can lead to hospitalization and death. Symptoms include fever or feeling feverish, chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headache, and fatigue. Influenza vaccine is widely available in the community. The general public can contact their healthcare provider or find their flu vaccination location at: vaccine.govLLCHD provides free flu shots to uninsured and underinsured adults. Children from 6 months to her 18th birthday are also eligible and must meet her one or more of the following criteria: I have Medicaid coverage

uninsured

American Indian and/or Alaska Native

underinsured For more information, call 402-441-8065 or visit our website. health.lincoln.ne.gov (Choose ‘Vaccine Clinic’ under ‘Community Health Services’). In addition to influenza, other respiratory diseases are endemic in the region. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases remain high and COVID-19 is still spreading at moderate levels. There is no vaccine against RSV, but there are safe and effective vaccines that help prevent COVID-19 and influenza, and both can be given at the same time. In addition to vaccination, behaviors that help prevent the spread of influenza also help prevent the spread of RSV, COVID-19, and other respiratory diseases. Stay home if you are sick and avoid contact with sick people

wash hands frequently

cover coughs and sneezes

Wear a mask if you have symptoms

Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces December 5-9 is National Flu Vaccination Week, highlighting the importance of getting the annual flu vaccine. Influenza viruses are constantly changing, and vaccine protection declines over time. Getting the flu vaccine every year is the best way to prevent influenza. I have a question about the flu and the flu vaccine.find the answer at Frequently Asked Influenza (Flu) Questions: 2022-2023 Season | CDC. Weekly flu updates:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.1011now.com/2022/12/05/significant-increase-lancaster-county-flu-cases/

