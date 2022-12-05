Health
Sweeten the pot with financial incentives to boost weight loss
Far more obese people living in socioeconomically disadvantaged areas lost weight when financial incentives were added to the mix, according to randomized clinical trials.
At 6 months, 49.1% of people were above baseline weight if they were offered results-based financial incentives related to their percentage of weight loss in addition to resources such as commercial program membership and self-monitoring tools. Reportedly lost at least 5%. , of NYU Grossman School of Medicine, New York City, and colleagues.
‘Goal-oriented’ incentives that provided participants with the same weight loss resources were also effective, but combined with financial incentives related to engagement in weight loss behavior, 39% of this group achieved at least 5% weight loss. Achieved.Group pointed out in JAMA Internal Medicine.
Participants in the goal-oriented and outcome-based financial incentive groups were eligible to win up to $750. The average earned incentive was $440.44 for the goal-oriented group and $303.56 for the outcome-based group. Goal-oriented groups can also make money by attending weight management classes, using food diaries, or engaging in FitBit-verified physical activity. People in the outcome-based group were instead paid cash for losing a certain amount of weight.
The percentage of people who lost weight with the outcome-based financial incentives was higher, but the total amount of weight lost on average was similar in both incentive groups.
Jay and team found that providing participants with resources and no financial incentives was the least effective, yet 22.1% of this group achieved weight loss of 5% or more. rice field.
At 6 months, this weight loss corresponded to a mean change of 2.21 kg (4.87 lb) in the resources only group, 4.47 kg (9.85 lb) in the goal-directed incentive group, and 4.79 kg (10.56 lb) in the group. To do. Groups that receive outcome-based incentives.
After 1 year, 31.3% of participants in the resource-only group lost at least 5% of their baseline body weight, 41.9% in the goal-directed incentive group and 41.4% in the outcome-based incentive group. Losses of 2.74 kg (6.04 lb), 5.43 kg (11.97 lb) and 4.61 kg (10.16 lb) respectively.
Of note, there were no signs of potentially dangerous weight-loss behavior in either arm, the authors say.
These findings weren’t surprising at all, Jay said. MedPage Todayher group expected more people to lose weight if financial incentives were involved. We first hypothesized that the goal-oriented arm would be the most effective, as it increases the confidence to practice new behaviors with age.
“We were surprised that patients in the outcome-based arm showed similar amounts of weight loss as in the goal-directed arm, even though they did not participate in Weight Watchers or self-monitoring frequently,” she said. added. “Maybe I had more arm muscle toward my goal because I was working out more and my waist circumference decreased, but I didn’t measure my body composition to know for sure.”
Jay said he saw signals that people in the goal-oriented arm engaged in more evidence-based strategies and continued to lose weight after the incentives ended, but to confirm this More long-term studies are needed. At this time, it is unclear whether one incentive strategy is better than another, she admitted.
“Clinicians use over-the-counter programs to encourage patients to self-monitor their diet and weight, and to meet physical activity recommendations as part of a comprehensive strategy for treating obesity, including medication and surgery as needed. should be encouraged,” said Jay.
She also suggested that if employers offer financial incentives for weight management, people should be encouraged to participate in the program. We advocate to the healthcare system that this could be a way to overcome the barriers that low-income patients face in trying to manage their weight.”
In this study, a total of 668 participants were randomly assigned to resource-only groups (n=221), goal-oriented groups (n=222), or outcome-based groups (n=225). The majority were female, 73% Hispanic and 15% black, with an average age of 48. At baseline, her average BMI was 37.95 and her average weight was 98.96 kg (218.17 lb). Participants were recruited at her three hospital systems in New York City and Los Angeles. Only those with median annual household income less than her $40,000 were eligible to participate.
Resources provided to all three groups included a one-year membership to WW Freestyle (formerly Weight Watchers), health education, monthly one-on-one check-ins, digital scales, food journals, and self-monitoring tools such as Fitbit trackers. was included.
Jay and colleagues noted that limitations of the study included the inability to generalize the findings to populations living in high-income areas, as well as white and male populations.
Disclosure
This study was supported by the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities. WW International offered his one-year free membership to all participants.
Jay and coauthors reported relationships with WW, the National Institutes of Health, the USDA, and the American Diabetes Association.
Sources
