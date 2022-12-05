How bad is the flu this year? CDC map looks tough





(NEXSTAR) – Unless you live in one of the four states, the flu situation seems to be getting serious near you. Nearly every state reported “high” or “very high” flu activity. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only four states – Alaska, Michigan, New Hampshire and Vermont – have “low” or “minimal” activity. He also said two states, Hawaii and West Virginia, have moderate flu infections. When do influenza and RSV peak?

As of Friday, most states were in the “very high” category with the most severe flu activity. the past few weeks, Worst flu activity mainly in the south. But as of late November, states across the map (California, Colorado, Kentucky, New Mexico, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington) were in the most alarming hierarchy. (See your state’s location on the map below.) More than 25% of people tested positive for the flu this week, according to results reported to the CDC. Not only do people get the virus, but many end up in hospitals. Nearly 20,000 people were hospitalized with the flu last week. The CDC said flu-related hospitalizations “nearly doubled” from the previous week. We’ve already seen more hospitalizations this year so far than in any flu season from 2010 to 2011. 14 children have died so far this season. (Source: CDC) The map updated on Friday includes data collected during Thanksgiving week. CDC Maps tracks people who go to the hospital with flu-like symptoms (respiratory illness, fever, cough and sore throat), not based on confirmed flu test results. As such, the maps “could capture patient visits with other respiratory pathogens that cause similar symptoms,” officials explained. Over the past few weeks, COVID-19 cases have remained relatively flat, while both influenza and RSV have spread widely. Why are so many people sick now?

Dr. Andrew Pekos, a virologist and professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, believes the United States is still in the “early stages” of a surge in flu cases. he told Nexter. “We are still up the curve when it comes to influenza, and we have no idea when the peak number of cases will be or when that will happen,” he said. RSV numbers may be leveling off, he said. The RSV burden is therefore still high, but may be closer to its peak than influenza. ” All three viral illnesses — COVID, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus — are likely to rise after the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kxan.com/news/national-news/how-bad-is-the-flu-this-year-cdc-map-looks-grim/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos