Flu hospitalizations spike as triple virus threat looms ahead of holidays





Comments on this story comment Nearly every state in the United States is battling high levels of flu-like illness, public health officials said on Monday. respiratory virus While people travel for the holidays and gather indoors with friends and family, it threatens to overwhelm the healthcare system. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention personnel: Early and severe flu season It got noticeably worse during Thanksgiving week, the official start of the holiday season. The violent resurgence of influenza coincides with the start of the third pandemic winter. “It’s the perfect storm for the terrible holiday season,” said Sandra Freihofer, president of the American Medical Association of Atlanta infectious disease doctors, who attended Monday’s briefing by the CDC. Levels of flu-like illness, a measure of hospital visits with respiratory attacks that may be RSV or covid-19, are high or very high. 47 jurisdictions Thanksgiving week saw an increase from 36 the week before, said CDC director Rochelle Wallenski. The hospital received nearly 20,000 flu patients. previous week. Officials also reported two new childhood flu deaths, bringing the number of child deaths to 14 this season. Overall, the CDC has documented at least 8.7 million illnesses, 78,000 hospitalizations and 4,500 flu deaths since October. Meanwhile, hospitalization for coronavirus also riseCases of respiratory syncytial virus, commonly known as RSV, remain high but appear to have peaked in some areas. “The past few years have certainly not been easy, and now we are once again faced with a surge of disease, another moment of overcapacity and one of tragic and often preventable grief. Wallenski urged Americans to get the flu shot, updated coronavirus vaccine booster, which were adapted for the omicron subvariant. She said that early data show that this year’s flu vaccination prescriptions appear to be in good agreement with prevalent strains, and that vaccination reduces hospitalizations even if it doesn’t stop transmission. Public Health Officials Worried About Influenza vaccination rate is becoming It is lower than the previous year, including groups at high risk of hospitalization, such as young children, pregnant women and adults 65 years and older. “We all have booster fatigue, but we understand that if we don’t, we can get really, really sick this year and ruin our holiday celebrations. Get vaccinated,” Freihofer added of the novel coronavirus booster shot. Officials also provided some good news about RSV, which does not yet have a licensed vaccine. Pfizer Seeks RSV Vaccine Approval The virus surge appears to have peaked in the South and Southeast, and may have plateaued in the Mid-Atlantic, New England and Midwest, Warenski said. “It is encouraging to note that the respiratory virus continues to spread at high levels nationwide, and even in areas where RSV may be declining, our hospital system continues to prevent patients with other respiratory diseases. It continues to be stretched because there are many,” she added. Wallenski recommends that people with flu or COVID-19 symptoms see a doctor early and take prescription antiviral medications within the first few days of illness that greatly reduce the chances of becoming severe. I urged him to obtain medicine. Health officials have also prioritized administering influenza and coronavirus vaccines to reduce the burden on hospitals. Wallenski said on Monday that the CDC recommends wearing masks on public transport, saying, “Especially for the 5% of the population currently living in high-risk areas to prevent the spread of respiratory diseases. We recommend that you wear a quality, close-fitting mask.”county high covid-19 community level” The CDC is not a regulatory agency and can recommend masking, but cannot enforce it. agency adopted a new system Earlier this year, to link the masking recommendations to a formula highlighting not only the number of infections, but the strain on hospitals. That formula is being tested as hospitals fill up with people infected with other respiratory viruses. Wallenski said the CDC is reviewing its metrics, but said Americans concerned about the threat of the triple virus can act now to protect themselves. “You don’t have to wait for CDC action to wear a mask,” she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2022/12/05/flu-rsv-covid-hospitalizations/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos