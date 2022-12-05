Blood test can detect Alzheimer’s disease years before symptoms develop





(Bloomberg) — A simple blood test that can detect Alzheimer’s disease years before it develops may devise a new method for early detection of Alzheimer’s disease, one step closer to reality. The latest tests focus on the amyloid-beta protein, which is misfolded and begins to aggregate in the brain, a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease. Now they are often discovered on advanced imaging tests. Finding patients in the early stages of their disease gives them time to prepare and make changes that can help them later, says senior author Valerie Daggett, a professor of bioengineering at the University of Washington. A spate of positive news from companies such as Eisai and rival Eli Lilly has renewed hope that an effective treatment to slow mental decline may be found. “For early treatment, we need early diagnosis first,” she said in an interview. “Also, early diagnosis can help lifestyle modifications prove effective and buy time for other treatments to come to market,” she said. toxic protein New approaches involve measuring levels of what are known as toxic oligomers, accumulations of misfolded proteins thought to contribute to Alzheimer’s disease. A study of blood donated by 310 people a few years ago. Of his 53 who were confirmed to have Alzheimer’s disease after death, 52, on average, had shown signs of toxic oligomers 6 years earlier. More importantly, it was also present in 11 people who appeared to have no signs of memory impairment or dementia when blood was given. According to a report published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, follow-up records were available for 10 of these volunteers, all of whom were subsequently diagnosed with symptoms consistent with Alzheimer’s disease. Few people who tested negative for oligomers were subsequently diagnosed with the disease. Tests currently in commercial use are limited to diagnosing people who already have symptoms. For example, Fujirebio Diagnostics Inc.’s Lumipulse G β-Amyloid Ratio test (approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in May) is a lab-based test for adults 55 and older with cognitive decline. Scientists have previously touted blood tests to predict disease, and Japan’s Shimadzu Corporation and Roche Holding AG are among the companies that have explored the method in the past. Most are still in the trial stage. C2N Diagnostics LLC, which has an over-the-counter blood test for detecting amyloid, announced last week that it will launch another version in the first quarter of next year that looks for both amyloid and the tau protein, also linked to the disease. user friendly The researchers behind the tests looking for toxic oligomers say they don’t require sophisticated equipment and don’t need to consider things like age or other risk factors. Daggett said it could make it easier for people to use it, but he doesn’t know when it will be available. “We don’t know the cost yet, but our goal is an affordable test that can be rolled out on a global scale,” she said. ――With the cooperation of Kanoko Matsuyama. ©2022 Bloomberg LP

