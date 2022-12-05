Strep A cases rise in UK, 8th child dies

Concern over Strep A cases has increased in the UK after an eighth child was reported to have died after being infected with an invasive form of Strep A bacteria.

Morelands Primary School in Waterlooville, Hampshire, England, reportedly said it was “completely devastated” by the loss of one of its students.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it would not comment on individual cases.

According to a BBC report, Alison Cyred-Paul, principal of Morelands Primary School, said: “We are utterly devastated by the loss of one of our young students and we are deeply saddened for the child’s family at this very sad time. We express our heartfelt condolences.

“We ask that the family’s privacy be respected.

“As a precautionary measure, we are increasing awareness of the signs and symptoms among parents, caregivers and school personnel…and what to do if your child develops these.

Simon Bryant, Public Health Commissioner for Hampshire County Council, said the agency “is working closely with schools to raise awareness among parents and caregivers about the signs and symptoms of Group A Streptococcal Infection. ‘ was reported to have been said.

He added: [this] Diseases from others are extremely rare.

“Most people who come into contact with Group A streptococcal infections remain well and asymptomatic, so there is no reason to stay home even if your child is well.”

Information online from the NHS suggests that Strep A infections, such as scarlet fever, can be treated with the antibiotics penicillin and amoxicillin.

Asked this afternoon about the recent increase in cases, the official spokesman for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “We have seen a higher number of Group A Streptococcus cases this year than in previous years.

“Bacteria as we know them cause mild infections that are easily treated with antibiotics, and in rare cases can enter the bloodstream and cause serious illness.

“It’s still rare, but it’s important for parents to be aware of symptoms.

“However, the NHS stands ready to deal with such situations, working with the UK Health Security Agency.”

He said concerned parents should contact the NHS.

The UK government said after Layla Hambeck, head of the Independent Multipharmacy Association, tweeted, “Pharmacies report shortages of liquid amoxicillin for children at a time when Strep A cases are on the rise.” He said he was not aware of a shortage of amoxicillin.

Strep A infections are usually mild and easily treated with antibiotics.

Diseases caused by group A streptococci include impetigo, scarlet fever, and streptococcal pharyngitis.

There has been a significant increase in the number of scarlet fever cases.

From 14 to 20 November, 851 cases were reported, compared with the previous average of 186 for the same period.

Scarlet fever symptoms include a sore throat, headache, fever, and a fine pink or red rash that feels “sandpaper-like”.

If you have dark skin, the rash will be less visible, but it will still be like “sandpaper”.

If a parent or caregiver suspects scarlet fever, they should call their GP or 111 because prompt treatment with antibiotics can prevent serious illness and stop the spread of infection.

A Strep A infection can develop into a more severe, invasive Group A Strep (iGAS) infection, although this is rare.

Authorities have noticed an increase in iGAS cases this year, especially in children under the age of 10.

An increase in the number of scarlet fever cases Recorded in children throughout Northern Ireland.

Strep A is notifiable in Ireland, but unlike in the North and the United Kingdom, scarlet fever is not.

Most cases of scarlet fever in Ireland occur among children under the age of 10, according to a Health Services Executive statement.

Dr. Scott Walkin, the Irish GP’s clinical director of infection control, said Group A Strep (or Strep A) is a very common infection.

He said 10% to 15% of people have Strep A in their throats and back of their noses, but it doesn’t cause any problems.

Dr. Walkin, a Co Mayo practitioner, said that Streptococcus A “can get very messy if it gets in the wrong place in the body.”

Dr. Walkin said he had not seen a case of Strep A recently, but had seen a case of a more common version that causes sore throats.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Dr. Walkin said it’s very rare, but it can happen and can be dangerous in those circumstances.

“Then, if it causes a problem, the more common thing is that it causes a sore throat, but sometimes it can spread to other places, and if it gets into the lungs it can cause pneumonia, and it can get into the blood. If you enter it, it may cause sepsis.”

He attributed many viruses, such as respiratory syncytial virus and influenza, to an earlier rise this year and an increase in the number of serious streptococcal infections because the immune system is less exposed to these infections. I said it was likely. lockdown period.

“If the immune system isn’t challenged, it’s just a little less able to deal with infections, and now it’s clinical winter, it’s colder outside, and we’re mixing things up more indoors than in summer. There are increasing opportunities for infectious diseases to pass from person to person.

“That, combined with increased susceptibility due to less immune training, means we’re more likely to catch some of these bugs.”

He said that if a child becomes seriously ill, whatever the viral or bacterial cause, it can deteriorate very quickly.

He said that persistent fevers, especially those that do not respond to standard analgesic treatments like paracetamol and ibuprofen, require a doctor’s opinion.

“Some people are more susceptible because they have weaker immune systems or because of underlying medical problems, and people with all sorts of underlying problems are more susceptible than people without those underlying conditions. I need to see a doctor sooner rather than later.

He said children who are constantly feeling sleepy, limp or weak should see a doctor, as should children who are not eating, drinking or urinating.