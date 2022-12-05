The cardiometabolic benefits of micronutrient supplements vary







Disclosure: Liu reports receiving consulting or advisory fees for scientific presentations at various venues. She serves as a member of the data security oversight committees of various trials, including those sponsored by Novo Nordisk. She receives royalties from UpToDate and an honorarium from the American Society of Nutrition.





Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio A systematic review and meta-analysis found that supplementation with certain micronutrients benefited cardiometabolic health, whereas others did not. Specifically, supplementation with omega-3 fatty acids, folic acid, and coenzyme Q10 had some benefit, while vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin E, and selenium supplementation had no effect on CVD risk. beta carotene supplementation Harmful, researchers write Journal of the American College of Cardiology. “For the first time, we have developed a comprehensive evidence-based integrated map to characterize and quantify the potential effects of micronutrient supplementation on cardiometabolic outcomes.” Simin Liu, MD, MS, MPH, ScD, A professor of epidemiology and medicine at Brown University said in a press release: “Our research highlights the importance of micronutrient diversity and balancing health benefits and risks.” Liu et al. analyzed 884 randomized controlled trials evaluating 27 micronutrients. His analysis included 883,627 participants and covered 4,895,544 person-years. Benefits vary The following micronutrients were associated with moderate to high quality evidence for reducing CVD risk factors. omega 3 fatty acidsomega-6 fatty acids, L-arginine, L-citrulline, folic acid, vitamin D, magnesium, zinc, alpha-lipoic acid, coenzyme Q10, melatonin, catechins, curcumin, flavanols, genistein, quercetin, according to researchers. Omega-3 fatty acid supplementation was associated with increased risk of CVD mortality (RR = 0.93; 95% CI, 0.88-0.97), myocardial infarction (RR = 0.85; 95% CI, 0.78-0.92), and CHD events (RR = 0.86) was associated with a decrease in 95% CI 0.8-0.93), folic acid supplementation reduced the risk of stroke (RR = 0.84; 95% CI 0.72-0.97), and coenzyme Q10 supplementation reduced the risk of all-cause mortality (RR = 0.68; 95 % CI, 0.49-0.94), wrote Liu and colleagues. There was no relationship between cardiovascular disease or diabetes risk and vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin E, and selenium supplementation, and beta-carotene supplementation increased the risk of all-cause mortality (RR = 1.1 95% CI, 1.05–1.15). According to the researchers, CVD mortality (RR = 1.12; 95% CI, 1.06-1.18) and stroke (RR = 1.09; 95% CI, 1.01-1.17). “Identifying the optimal mix of micronutrients is important, as not all may be beneficial and some may even have detrimental effects,” Liu said in a release. More than antioxidant properties In a related editorial, Dr. Juan G. Gormaz from the Medical Faculty of the University of Chile in Santiago, and Rodrigo Carrasco, MD, PhD, Dr. Chilean Heart and Cardiovascular Surgery Society in Santiago writes: For example, because omega-3 fatty acids have antiplatelet and anti-inflammatory effects, they are too complex to attribute the observed benefits solely to their antioxidant capacity. ” This study supports the hypothesis that “only compounds that can affect oxidative stress through multiple pathways and/or that have pleiotropic properties should confer significant clinical efficacy.” increase. References:

