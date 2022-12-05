



INDIANAPOLIS—Several hospitals are enforcing visitor restrictions as flu activity increases in the state. On Monday, the Marion County Public Health Department asked hospitals in the county to begin temporary visitation restrictions. The request comes because he said the CDC said hospitalization rates were higher in all seasons from 2010 to 2011 than in the same period. According to the Marion County Public Health Department, hospitalizations are high in the area. During the week of November 20-26, he had the highest number of flu-like illness cases reported in Marion County emergency departments in a decade. “The flu is hitting Marion County hard right now, and it’s happening much earlier than in recent years,” said Dr. Kane. “In addition to recommending flu vaccines and encouraging frequent hand washing, these restrictions are part of a multifaceted effort to protect the most vulnerable patients in our community from the flu virus. It causes serious illness and, in some cases, prolonged hospitalization or death.” Influenza activity becomes very high in Indiana

All Marion County health system hospitals have agreed to implement the Indianapolis Coalition for Patient Safety Tier 1 visitor policy beginning Monday, the agency said. . Customers with flu symptoms are not allowed to visit us.

Customers under the age of 18 are not permitted to visit.

Visitors are limited to two close relatives identified by the patient. It is also mandatory for visitors to wear a mask. Marion County hospitals participating in the temporary visitor restrictions include hospitals within the Community Health Network, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Ascension St. Vincent, Indiana University Health, and Eskenage Health. Dr. Christopher Doehring, Vice President, Medical Affairs, Franciscan Health, said: “This is what we’ve always done in terms of dealing with flu season. It’s earlier than normal, usually he spikes in January or February. It’s a little faster due to Covid-19.” “We have a lot of full beds backing up our emergency department,” said Dr. Doehring. “More people are seeking care in the ER. Thankfully, at this time, the ICU burden has not reached the same level it was when the COVID pandemic surged.” Visitors should check the hospital website or call the facility in advance to learn more about specific restrictions and exceptions. The ministry said special arrangements can be made at each facility to allow additional or younger visitors based on circumstances such as doomsday. The agency also recommends that everyone aged 6 months and older get the flu vaccine as the first and most important step in protecting against the flu virus. Most of the influenza viruses identified are similar to those included in this season’s vaccine. The CDC says the best way to prevent illness is to avoid exposure to the virus. However, the CDC always recommends the following daily precautions to help prevent the spread of respiratory disease: Avoid close contact with sick people.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Please stay home when you are sick.

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue in the trash.

Use regular household cleaning sprays or wipes to clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom. Before eating; after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol. Always wash your hands with soap and water if they are visibly dirty.

“If you haven’t gotten your flu shot, it’s never too late,” Dr. Doring said. “They can’t prevent you from contracting the virus, but they can help protect you from serious illness.”



