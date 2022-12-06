Local hospitals are limiting visitors amid a rise in flu-like cases.news





Anderson — Flu season is here. This year’s flu season is projected to be more severe than last year, according to Stephenie Mellinger, the administrator of the Madison County Health Department. In Madison County, as of the end of November, about 7% of emergency room and emergency care visits could be attributed to flu-like illness. data Suggestion from the Indiana Department of Health. This is more than double the 2.4% measured concurrently during the 2019-2020 flu season. Ascension St. Vincent and the Community Health Network have enacted visitor restrictions at hospitals, including those in Anderson, starting Monday, Dec. 5, documents from the two organizations said. Both allow up to two visitors at a time and must meet the following conditions: No flu-like symptoms, fever or cough

immediate family members or significant other members Ascension St. Vincent has implemented additional restrictions for pediatric and neonatal (neonatal) patients in intensive care. Her guardian can add up to 2 adults, and up to 4 adults of her choice. Visitors must wear masks at all times, said Brenna Ford, Senior PR Specialist at Ascension St. Vincent. The Community Health Network requires visitors to wear masks if requested by hospital staff, said Michele Hockwalt, marketing and communications manager at Community Hospital Anderson. Young children, children over the age of 65, and people with compromised immune systems are most at risk of severe illness from the flu, Melinger said. If you think you have the flu, it’s important to notify your doctor at the onset of symptoms, especially for those most at risk. Hand washing, staying home if sick, and getting vaccinated were also cited by Melinger as ways to slow the spread of influenza and other illnesses. Adults over the age of 65 are eligible for the high-dose flu vaccine, which Mellinger said is available at any pharmacy. Other vaccinations, including the COVID-19 vaccination, are available free of charge by appointment with the Madison County Health Department. Call 765-646-9206 to make an appointment for flu clinics, COVID-19 vaccinations and tests, adult vaccinations, tuberculosis tests, cholesterol, blood pressure and diabetes screenings.

