Health
Flu, COVID cases surge in California. CDC recommends masking indoors to minimize spread
San Francisco (KGO) — We’ve been hearing about the triple threat for weeks now. RSV, influenza When COVID-19 (new coronavirus infectious disease)Well here we are. New data from the CDC suggests California is a hot zone for the flu and his COVID, as both cases are rising at the same time.
In some parts of the Bay Area, common cold and flu remedies are being taken off shelves as flu cases explode in California.
According to the CDC, California is currently experiencing very high levels of influenza. According to the California Department of Public Health, the flu epidemic is worst in Southern California and milder in the Bay Area.
more: Doctors decipher the difference between RSV, flu and COVID
At the same time, the number of COVID cases has increased by 50% in the past week. RSV levels appear to be stable and not rising.
“I don’t think it’s true that everything goes up at the same time and goes down at the same time,” said Dr. Art Rheingold, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Berkeley School of Public Health.
Dr. Reingold said it’s all about a combination of illnesses that are stressing our healthcare system.
more: COVID-19 cases on the rise in the Bay Area.Experts warn that this is not the only threat of the holiday season
“Flu hospitalizations continue to be the highest seen at this time of year in a decade,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, PhD. Come to the donor, it’s a great antiviral to treat both flu and COVID-19.”
The CDC is again suggesting that people voluntarily wear masks indoors to reduce their chances of getting sick in the coming weeks.
“It’s the perfect storm for the dreaded holiday season. I know everyone’s sick of vaccinations. I know we’re all feeling booster fatigue. But we need to get vaccinated.” If you don’t, please understand that you could get really sick this year and ruin your holiday celebration,” said Dr. Sandra Freihofer, president of the American Medical Association.
It’s never too late to get both vaccines. Experts say that with boosters he will be protected within a week.
