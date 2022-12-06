



House / news / Israeli Study Finds Vaccine Hesitation Predicts Side Effects of Future COVID-19 Vaccines – J-Wire read article The production of a COVID vaccine may have been “the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel,” but this result was hampered at a critical stage by public hesitance for vaccines. Even before the outbreak of COVID-19, the World Health Organization identified vaccine hesitance as one of 10 global threats to public health. WHO defines this phenomenon as “the reluctance or refusal to vaccinate when a vaccine is available”. Reluctance to vaccines should not be confused with anti-vaccine stances. Hesitation generally stems from weighing pros and cons, while anti-vacuum stances reflect stronger ideological, religious, or political opposition. But both are fueled by inaccurate or exaggerated reports of vaccine side effects. However, the precise relationship between vaccination reluctance and side effects of COVID-19 vaccination has not been investigated in vaccinees so far. Researchers from Bar Ilan University in Ramat Gan and Ariel University in Ariel looked at the basic question. Or does hesitance to vaccinate early predict side effects from later follow-up vaccinations? It represents a situation in which taking the drug has negative consequences because of the This was the exact opposite of the well-known ‘placebo effect’, in which patients believed it would happen and thus obtain a beneficial result from the drug. They found that hesitation actually predicted subsequent side effects. The team’s peer-reviewed research found that scientific report on monday. The researchers studied her 750 adults, all of whom were older because of the higher vaccination rates and fewer side effects. This made the nocebo effect more difficult to detect, explained lead investigator Professor Yaakov Hoffman of the Bar Ilan Interdisciplinary Division of Social Sciences. The researchers assessed vaccine hesitation and side effects at two different time points after the second vaccination and after a booster dose 6 months later. They also found that the nocebo effect in women was more influenced by previous experience. Professor Hoffman emphasized that the findings are more than “mind to the problem”, but they should shine a light on health officials who organize future vaccination campaigns, which are usually targeted at unvaccinated people. You can also guess. “Public health messages, for example, may not be well suited to those who have been vaccinated and have chosen to selectively withdraw from vaccination. There are more than 10,000,” Hoffman said. Co-author of the study, Professor Menachem Ben Ezra of Ariel University, said: I chose to stop vaccination. Rather, we need a differentiated public health message. “ like this: favorite Now loading…

