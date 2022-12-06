Health
CDC warns of rising flu hospitalizations
According to the CDC, there have been more hospitalizations for flu earlier this season than in the past decade, with 14 child deaths reported so far.
“Since October 1, at least 8.7 million people have been sick, 78,000 have been hospitalized and 4,500 have died from the flu,” CDC director Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH told reporters on Monday. said in a conference call with Flu vaccination week.
Influenza hospitalizations nearly doubled during the week of Thanksgiving (19,593) and the week before (11,378), same week last year (495).
Sandra Freihofer, M.D., Ph.D., an internist at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta and chair of the American Medical Association Board of Governors, said:
“It’s the perfect storm for a terrible holiday season,” Freihofer warned, recommending rolling up your sleeves and getting vaccinated before things get even worse.
“We all have booster fatigue,” she said. I was.
Also, be aware that if you do get the flu, you can get it again.
“The only thing worse than getting the flu once a season is getting it again,” Fryhofer explained. To do that, you need to be vaccinated.”
This year’s flu vaccinewell matched Influenza vaccination includes protection against two influenza A virus strains and two influenza B virus strains. (H1N1).
CDC recommends influenza vaccination, especially for children, immunocompromised people, pregnant women, and people over the age of 65.
It wasn’t clear whether the child deaths reported so far this season were related to unvaccinated children, but Fryhofer said earlier data showed that about 80% of flu deaths were unvaccinated. He pointed out that this indicates that it occurs in
Pregnant women who get vaccinated against influenza can also protect newborns who are not eligible for the vaccine before they are six months old, Fryhofer said. “If you’re not doing it for you, do it for your baby.”
Quadrivalent high-dose inactivated vaccines, quadrivalent recombinant vaccines, or quadrivalent adjuvant-inactivated vaccines are used for individuals 65 years and older. Recommended Superior to standard-dose non-adjuvanted inactivated influenza vaccines.
So far this year, vaccination coverage is about 12% lower for pregnant women and 5% lower for children than at this time last season.
Uptake rates in non-white communities, especially Latino communities, are usually even lower, despite data showing hospitalizations for influenza in this group to be approximately 20% higher. Hispanic adults had the lowest vaccination coverage of any racial or ethnic group, with a 37.9% vaccination coverage compared to her 53.9% for white adults, according to the CDC.
Wallenski said antiviral drugs are available, especially for those at highest risk of serious illness, and should be sought out as soon as symptoms appear.
“There are prescription antivirals to treat both influenza and COVID-19,” she said.
The pandemic of COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and influenza have made this year a “confusing respiratory infection season,” Fryhofer said. “Finding out what makes people sick will be a challenge.”
And we recommend wearing a mask whenever the illness is more pronounced. “You don’t have to wait for CDC action to wear a mask.”
