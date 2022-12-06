Vaccinations, boosters urged as COVID, flu cases rise





Monday morning health alert: That’s three threats that put us all at risk: COVID, flu and RSV cases are straining local hospitals – and it’s only getting worse. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people to get their seasonal flu shot by the end of October. Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and other people at high risk of complications should be especially careful. Damian Devarganes / AP

Hilda Badhoomyan is getting booster shots after hearing that COVID cases are on the rise in Southland. Only 35% of her California vaccinated seniors got her latest Covid booster, with an even lower percentage among younger age groups. Badhoomyan wants to boost her immunity before holiday gatherings “I don’t want to get sick, especially my family and grandchildren,” Badumyan said. “It’s the most important thing to me.” An employee at Arden Medical Pharmacy in Glendale says more people are getting vaccinated for both COVID and the flu, hitting Southland hard. “We recommend getting both at the same time,” says pharmacist Kambiz Farzam. “If they don’t feel comfortable, we don’t push it. We let them run a few days apart from each other.” It is recommended and there is no harm in getting both at the same time.” Falzham continues to answer questions about the safety of the vaccine, but those questions have diminished because so many COVID vaccines have been administered. Knowing that, people say they are usually relieved. “It has fewer side effects, and people are getting used to it because they’ve already had it injected into their bodies several times, so they have fewer side effects compared to the first injection,” Farzam said. Orange County hospitals are also currently seeing many people with flu and COVID, and like LA County hospitals, are urging vaccinations. “About 50% of the patients we test for COVID are positive,” said Dr. Jose Mayorga of UCI Health Family Health Centers. “Most people we test for both viruses are not vaccinated, so it’s not surprising they get sick.” Carla Finstrom



Kara Finnstrom is a reporter for CBS2, KCAL9 and CBS News Los Angeles. She covers everything from natural disasters to politics to her favorite, the LA Dodgers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/losangeles/news/vaccinations-boosters-urged-as-covid-flu-cases-climb/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos