Teenagers’ brains look surprisingly different after lockdown : ScienceAlert





stress of living pandemic Lockdown has accelerated the aging of teenagers’ brains. The effects are similar to those previously observed as a result of violence, neglect, and family dysfunction. Even if you are well past puberty, adolescence can be a tumultuous time in your thoughts and emotions, and even without the global pandemic and accompanying lockdowns, many reorganizations take place in your brain. You may remember that A recent study by researchers at Stanford University and the University of California, San Francisco concluded that the pandemic “accelerated” cortical reorganization, thinning, and increased size of the hippocampus and amygdala portion of the brain. . “We already know from global studies that the pandemic is having a negative impact on the mental health of young people, but we don’t know how it physically affects their brains. did.” Psychologist Ian Gottlib saysDirector of the Stanford Institute for Neurodevelopment, Effects, and Psychopathology (SNAP) in California. the team saw magnetic resonance imaging ( MRI) brain scans of 81 children taken before the pandemic (November 2016 to November 2019) and during the pandemic (October 2020 to March 2022) after lockdown restrictions were eased ( Brain scans of 82 children taken in Spring 2020, California. The researchers then used factors such as gender, age, adolescent status, ethnicity, early childhood stress, and socioeconomic background to match children from both groups and generate multiple points of comparison. I gave What the scans showed was that the brain aging process appeared to accelerate in the post-pandemic group. equivalent to the aging of A decline in mental health was also seen in the post-pandemic group, but it is not clear whether this is directly related to brain age. It is not known if the accelerated changes in these key brain structures will lead to further mental health problems. “Will their chronological age eventually catch up with ‘brain age’?” Gottlib asks“If their brains remain permanently older than their chronological age, it is unknown what the future will bring. “If you’re 70 or 80, you might expect cognitive and memory problems based on changes in your brain, but if you’re 16 and your brain is aging prematurely, what does that mean? ” Further research will be needed to find out. The team plans to continue tracking the same group of people as they age, looking for further changes in brain structure and possible mental health complications. All young people were recruited for the study. depression puberty.However, the arrival COVID-19 (new coronavirus infectious disease) – and the necessary pause in research during lockdown – sent research in a different direction. This finding may indicate that other brain studies that must take into account this accelerated neurological aging need to be revised. Children who have gone through a pandemic may not necessarily have the same neurological conditions as children before it, but those differences are not easy to spot. “Pandemics are a global phenomenon. Gottlib says“There is no real control group.” This research Biological Psychiatry: Global Open Science.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencealert.com/the-brains-of-teenagers-look-disturbingly-different-after-lockdown The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos