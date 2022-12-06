US sees rise in COVID cases after Thanksgiving





December 5, 2022 – The United States is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases sparked by holiday travel and gatherings, health officials say. COVID-19 indicators remained stable for months as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) dominated headlines and dominated hospitals in an earlier-than-usual onslaught. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are now up 28% in the past two weeks, and his positive test rate is up 40%. new york times data tracker indicate. “We’re seeing the Thanksgiving effect,” said John Swartzberg, M.D., a clinical professor emeritus at the University of California, Berkeley. mercury news. Illinois reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a day since the summer.some metropolitan areas like boston When San Francisco, reported high levels of viruses in wastewater. This is another way authorities are tracking the spread of the virus. Christmas and New Year will bring even more, Swartzberg predicted. “There is no doubt that the number of infected people will increase,” he said. “The question is what the slope looks like.” For now, hospital officials are primarily concerned that flu and respiratory syncytial virus cases are straining their capacity, said Nancy Foster of the American Hospital Association. Washington Post. “In a week or two, we may see more COVID patients than RSV and flu, but the real concern is the massive influx of all those patients and the need to treat these patients. It’s a huge strain on the capacity of hospitals, very sick patients,” she said. CDC Recommendation The following precautions to protect against COVID-19: Get vaccinated and get a boost. new york times Unvaccinated people are reported to account for three times as many cases and six times as many deaths as compared to vaccinated people.

Immunocompromised people should talk to their health care provider about preventative medicines, such as Evusheld, that they take before they become infected or test positive.

If your test results are positive, contact your healthcare provider, health department, or local health center for treatment options that can begin within 5-7 days of the onset of symptoms.

Wear a mask, get tested if needed, stay home during COVID-19 symptoms, improve indoor ventilation, and monitor COVID-19 levels in your community to make informed decisions. Protect yourself and others by doing

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20221205/us-sees-rise-covid-cases-following-thanksgiving The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos