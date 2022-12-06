Respiratory syncytial virus: RSV warning signs health to watch out for in children





Flu season has just begun, and a series of seasonal respiratory infections has caused cases of hospitalization among children and other age groups in the United States and other parts of the world. (RSV) is causing greater concern than Covid. RSV is a seasonal virus that recurs throughout the year, usually peaking in winter. Full recovery is usually achieved within a few days, but for vulnerable groups such as infants and the elderly, it can become severe and lead to hospitalization. (Please also read: Flu, Covid and RSV are on the rise, already straining hospitals) According to one study, globally, 33.1 million episodes of RSV lower respiratory tract infection (ALRTI) occurred in children under 5 years of age in 2015. % to 40%, the incidence of her RSV 53 (5.3%) per 1,000 children per year. What is RSV? “RSV is another viral infection. It is very similar to other viral infections of the upper respiratory tract that we get. The only reason is that viral infections are surging, after the Covid pandemic subsides,” said Dr. Amin Kaba, a consultant pediatrician at Masina Hospital in Mumbai. Symptoms of RSV “Almost all children have RSV infection by their second birthday. RSV infection usually causes mild cold-like symptoms such as a runny nose, sneezing, loss of appetite, coughing and febrile wheezing. Symptoms usually appear in stages, not all by age 2. In young infants, the only symptoms are dullness, irritability, loud breathing, and difficulty breathing. They recover in a week or two, but these can be serious, especially for young infants and the elderly,” says Dr. Chandra Singhi, Head of Pediatrics, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad. When RSV becomes severe “In severe cases, a child can start to turn blue. Few children need to be hospitalized for the same. And it’s usually a very small child, a premature baby, with underlying lung disease.” An immunocompromised child is one who needs hospitalization or who has been unable to successfully fight an infection.Specificly used antibiotics. There is no test, and indeed there is no commonly used test. We can detect RSV by doing special antigens. . “There is no specific treatment for RSV infection. Manage fever and pain with paracetamol or ibuprofen, runny nose with cold medicine. Drink plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration (loss of body water). 1 In young children under the age of 12, RSV often affects the lungs and can cause bronchiolitis and pneumonia.Dyspnea requires hospitalization for oxygen and intravenous fluids, and artificial respiration A few days of ICU care may be required,” says Dr. Singhi. How to prevent RSV infection “To protect yourself from the virus, you can use a face mask to avoid contact with the virus. Recent reports indicate that respiratory syncytial virus is on the rise in Canada, and this virus is causing the problem. Many people are hospitalized because of this infection. There has been, however, the severity of this infection compared to the flu and COVID. Most infections are self-limiting and symptoms include coughing, sore throat, fever and shortness of breath. The most important age group is children under 10.” Follow more stories at Facebook & twitter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/health/respiratory-syncytial-virus-warning-signs-of-rsv-to-watch-out-for-in-kids-prevention-tips-101670332261382.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos