



The benefits of following a Mediterranean diet for the body are well known, especially when it comes to heart health and weight loss. But if the new research is to be believed, the traditional Mediterranean diet does not include fish or fat, including low-fat or fat-free dairy products such as poultry. Eliminating poultry allows you to burn more calories and belly fat, the most stubborn kind of harmful visceral fat. It’s getting attention.

What is the Green Mediterranean Diet? A key component of the new diet is to eliminate fish and dairy and stay entirely plant-based, including polyphenol-rich walnuts. The study, published in the journal BMC Medicine, was conducted by Professor Iris Shai of Ben-Gurion University, Negev, Israel, and the DIRECT-PLUS trial research team led by Dr. Hila Zelicha, now at the University of California, Ross. Colleagues in Angeles, Italy, Germany and the United States helped me. As botanical compounds, polyphenols have been associated with protection from type 2 diabetes. cancer In addition to promoting brain health and digestion, it is also beneficial for heart disease. Polyphenols are commonly found in dark chocolate, berries, red wine, tea, and nuts. However, for the study, each subject consumed 28 grams of walnuts (about 7 nuts), 3-4 cups of green tea, and 100 milligrams of duckweed daily in a smoothie or shake. The test group also did regular exercise in the 18-month study, and researchers found that the green Mediterranean diet actually provided twice the benefits of the “traditional” Mediterranean diet. How do polyphenols work and provide benefits? “By avoiding fish, dairy, and poultry, the green Mediterranean diet is essentially a plant-based diet, supplemented with tofu and nuts, which are higher in antioxidants and polyphenols, to compensate for the lack of animal products. says Dr. Ritika. Our bodies have many markers of inflammation, not only as a result of dietary stressors, but also as a result of toxin build-up from disease and pollution. Antibodies bind to toxins and literally expel them.The reason the researchers left out fish, dairy and poultry is that cooking them at high temperatures causes inflammation in the body,” she says. Samadhar also urges us not to be fooled by the weedy component of our green Mediterranean diet. We have enough local botanical heritage to support our needs. Our country has tribal shoots, wild berries and roots, locally grown millet and Vegetables are plentiful, and the absorption of these products into the body is best for people living in that area, so adjust to your local season to keep your health markers in check,” she advises. So how do polyphenols help with weight loss? This boosts your body’s metabolism and allows you to burn more fat. Not only do polyphenols increase glucose uptake, they also reduce the likelihood that excess glucose will float in the bloodstream and be converted to body fat. When combined with a low diet, polyphenol-rich diets were found to interact with gut bacteria to support weight loss. Another study on polyphenol-rich curcumin conducted by Italian researchers in 2015 found that taking curcumin supplements increased weight loss over placebo in people who were overweight and had metabolic syndrome. understood. “The green Mediterranean diet does not contain sugar, sugary drinks, sodium, highly processed foods, refined carbohydrates, saturated fat, fat or processed meats. Rich in virgin olive oil. There is some evidence that a healthy Mediterranean diet may help the body rid itself of excess cholesterol.Olive oil is a reliable source of fat in the Mediterranean diet and helps reduce total cholesterol, low-density It provides monounsaturated fats that lower lipoproteins (LDL),” adds Sumada. Researcher’s comment Explaining how the green Mediterranean diet is recommended, Dr. Zelica said, “Visceral adipose tissue (VAT) around internal organs contributes to several health problems such as hypertension, obesity, dyslipidemia and diabetes. It’s also associated with an increased risk of death, which makes surveillance even more important.” Because it is invisible, assessing VAT is a difficult task. So Dr. Zelicha said his waist circumference is a pretty good indicator. “Olive He can reduce VAT by eating more vegetable fats, such as oils, avocados, nuts and seeds, and avoiding simple carbohydrates and trans fats.” Professor Shai’s previous research had shown that exercise and walnut consumption amplified the effects of a standard Mediterranean diet in reducing VAT.

