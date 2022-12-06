Eating more ultra-processed foods is associated with faster cognitive decline, study says





paper Eating large amounts of ultra-processed foods such as frozen foods, hot dogs, and fast food health problems favorite obesity When Heart diseasebut newly published research suggests that it can be harmful to the brain as well. In this study of more than 10,000 adults in Brazil, adults who consumed 20% or more of their daily caloric intake from ultra-processed foods experienced a 28% faster rate of global cognitive decline and improved executive function. was found to fall 25% faster. , compared to those with the lowest intake of these foods. What is executive function A mental process that allows us to plan, focus, remember, and manage multiple tasks. A study by researchers at the University of São Paulo School of Medicine in São Paulo, Brazil found that Previously announced in July and Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2022. research result Published in JAMA Neurology on Monday. The average age of participants at the start of the study was approximately 52 years. More than half (54.6%) were female, 53.1% were white, and 56.6% had a college degree or higher. Those who reported excessive calorie intake or taking medications that could affect cognitive performance were excluded from the study. This study was conducted between 2008 and 2017. Participants completed a questionnaire on food and drink intake and were followed for a range of 6 to 10 years. Ultra-processed foods are manufactured industrially and are often ready to eat or heated. They contain additives and almost no natural foods. Interestingly, this study found that even if ultra-processed foods made up 20% of an individual’s diet and the rest of the person’s diet consisted of unprocessed whole foods, cognitive decline We also noted that there was no association with The study was conducted in Brazil, but the U.S. has also seen an increase in ultra-processed food consumption over the past two decades. a team last year The NYU School of Global Public Health is Consumption of ultra-processed foods increased from 53.5% of calories in 2001-2002 to 57% at the end of the study period (2017-2018). “The overall composition of the average U.S. diet is moving toward a more processed diet. ,” said Filippa Juul, assistant professor at the NYU School of Public Health and lead author of the 2021 study, in a statement. “The increasing consumption of ultra-processed foods in the 21st century may be a major factor in the obesity epidemic,” Juul added. Other studies have yielded similar results. Research published in July The American Academy of Neurology, a medical journal, suggests that people with the highest intake of ultra-processed foods may be at a higher risk of developing dementia than those with the lowest intake. . In that study, researchers analyzed the diets of 72,000 people in the UK over an average of 10 years. After adjusting for age, gender, family history of dementia and heart disease, and other factors, the study found that for every 10% increase in daily consumption of ultra-processed foods, people had a 25% increased risk of dementia. It turned out to be expensive. This story was reported from Cincinnati.

