Parkinson’s drug may reduce heart disease in type 1 diabetic population





Bromocriptine, a drug used to treat Parkinson’s disease, has been reported to increase dopamine levels in the body, improve insulin sensitivity, lower blood pressure, and improve arterial health in young people with type 1 diabetes. A study published in a journal led by the Colorado Children’s Hospital Heart Institute high blood pressureindicates that this drug may be repurposed to help improve cardiovascular health in this at-risk group. Lead author Michal Schaefer, a researcher and medical student at the University of Colorado, said: Faculty of Medicine, in a press statement. “We found that bromocriptine may delay the development of these abnormalities and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease in this population.” The study enrolled 42 adolescents with an average age of 16 years and were randomly assigned (1:1) to receive either immediate-release bromocriptine or placebo for 4 weeks. Blood pressure and central aortic stiffness were then measured. After a 4-week washout period, participants switched groups and underwent the same procedure. Follow-up data were available for 34 individuals. Results showed that their systolic and diastolic blood pressure decreased by an average of 5 mmHg and 2 mmHg respectively after treatment. Signs of arteriosclerosis, which can be an early indicator of heart disease, were also significantly reduced. “Hardening of the aorta predisposes patients to other health problems, such as organ dysfunction, atherosclerosis, and increased stress and strain on the heart muscle,” Schäfer said. “We’re taking it a step further and using more sophisticated metrics to determine that these central aortas are being compromised, and that disability in adolescents and young adults with type 1 diabetes is slowing down with this drug.” We were able to show that it could be done.” bromocriptine is Approved by FDA It was developed in 2009 to treat adults with type 2 diabetes because of its beneficial effects on insulin sensitivity. Studies have shown that these individuals had improved cardiovascular health after taking bromocriptine, but the effects in people with type 1 diabetes were less clear. The results of this study are promising for young people with type 1 diabetes, but need to be validated in a larger group over a longer period of time. “Epidemiological studies have shown an association between early age at diagnosis of type 1 diabetes and adverse cardiovascular outcomes. Developing a strategy is very important,” the authors emphasize.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insideprecisionmedicine.com/topics/patient-care/cardiovascular-disease/parkinsons-medication-could-reduce-heart-disease-in-type-1-diabetes-population/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos