Just as COVID-19, flu and RSV overwhelmed hospitals and the pandemic surge temporarily subsided

The challenge comes from three fronts: COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Dr. Mahmoud Khan CEO of IPHA Physician Group in San Antonio.he says we can label this “Tridemic” But in reality, these are people who have become more vulnerable, probably due to previous COVID-19 infections, making them more ill from what might normally be considered a cold.

he says COVID-19 and influenza vaccination If you haven’t already, it’s a precaution to take now.

This transcript has been lightly edited for clarity.

Texas Standard: What are you seeing in San Antonio hospitals right now?

Dr. Khan: You’ve probably seen that over the past three years, we’ve been through incredible crises constantly, and our hospitals have seen the pandemic in the most terrifying way. I guess. But now, during those four or five months of his last breath, the flu struck and overwhelmed the systems of the adult population, especially the elderly and those with other medical conditions. Unfortunately, RSV has been very bad for the pediatric population. Therefore, the ICU is also full.

Tell me more about what RSV is.

It’s a very common cold-type virus RS virus. However, it is more harmful and serious in the pediatric population. As you know, young children and some people with chronic lung disease also tend to flare up a bit. It has increased significantly. There is no vaccine for it.I think [what we should do is] A normal precaution at school is to wash your hands…

Children sometimes get very, very sick. It’s a very small percentage, maybe 1% or 2%. But the percentage is significant enough for a health system already struggling to cope with the pandemic.

Is the strain on hospitals happening all over Texas?

Yes I think so. We work in a lot of southern counties, so it’s across the street. We are working to move patients coming to San Antonio all the way from Del Rio to Laredo to Pearsall to Crystal City.

So we see the same thing. From there, the stream of respiratory virus-infected patients already appears to have significantly worsened lung disease. Some of these people are because in the last couple of years he had COVID. they survived it. And now their resistance to these organisms and their bodies can’t handle it, they need more and more oxygen and need more utilization from the medical hospital system. .

Some call this a “tridemic”, can it be characterized as such?

You know, I think those are just fancy terms. We already had an older, aging, more sick population. On top of that, smoking caused a lot of problems for people who already had chronic lung disease, and they had contracted COVID, causing more damage to their lungs. The same thing is happening now, and people with the flu need to make more use of the healthcare system than they otherwise would.

People are not yet vaccinated. I think that became a big problem.

how symptoms What is the difference between COVID-19, influenza and RSV?

Flu and RSV are the old cold viruses that we have traditionally had.When COVID first started, it had some interesting and different symptoms. But as the various subspecies passed, it became something of a gastrointestinal virus.

In recent weeks, COVID has returned, causing respiratory problems, bilateral involvement of the lungs. But we stopped looking at them. It had become like a GI virus affecting the gastrointestinal tract.

But they all have one thing in common. That means you have a fever, your body aches, you feel sick for a few days, and your body begins to recover.

Why are we seeing this surge in hospitals now?

I think it’s a combination of all these things. I think there are very good preventive vaccines available. People don’t take advantage of it for the flu. I think there was some confusion there.

Second, I think our bodies have been very well protected over the past three years. We were wearing masks and taking mitigation measures. And unfortunately, or fortunately, the immune system built up from a little exposure to these viruses and we probably protected ourselves too much. I guess I was tired of doing the same thing.So it’s just a cycle.

The problem is our healthcare sector. As you know, very resilient. Looking at this, it seems like the last two years have been in a state of war. Anyway, our hospital is always full. As you know, people have had to postpone surgeries and postpone cancer surgeries. As you know, our nursing staff has always tried, tried, tried to help people during this crisis.

What should people do now to slow the spread of these diseases?

Again, vaccination. and identify older people who become more ill. We are trying to protect people with multiple medical conditions, such as those on dialysis, and especially those who have required hospitalization in the past year or two for lung disease, heart disease, or diabetes. People. I still try to make mitigation efforts when dealing with those people.

And I think our healthcare sector should ask insurance companies to expedite the approval process for the many patients stuck in hospitals. . They can transition to nursing homes or rehabilitation. They are awaiting approval. I think this is one of the biggest challenges. Patient flow within the hospital can be improved so that the patient does not have to wait more than 24 hours for her in the emergency room. I think this is a very serious problem.

Do you think things will get worse before they get better?

Unfortunately, I think we are only at the beginning of this crisis. We’ll probably see how things go over the holidays.

Should people change their vacation plans?

Not perfect. I believe that mitigation efforts will be made as a guideline for the CDC. I think people are looking forward to information shared by people in local cities, especially for rural counties and localities, local cities, and isolated places whose numbers are increasing significantly. .

Then the second thing that I think will be more important is to keep older people protected and vaccinated. I don’t think there is anything the public can do about how we do things.

