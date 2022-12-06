Gender inequality hinders sub-Saharan Africa’s fight against HIV: UNAIDS







About 250,000 adolescent girls and young women will be infected with HIV in 2021. Photo: UN News About 250,000 adolescent girls and young women will be infected with HIV in 2021. Photo: UN News

The gender impact of HIV AIDS is more pronounced in sub-Saharan Africa. Adolescent girls and young women (ages 15-24) in the region are three times more likely to be infected with HIV than boys and young men in the same age group, according to a new UNAIDS report. The impact of gender inequality on women’s HIV risk is more pronounced in sub-Saharan Africa, where women account for 63% of new infections. HIV infection in 2021. Warned that ‘gender inequality is preventing the end of the AIDS pandemic’ published report November 29, 2022. Also read: African children are neglected when it comes to HIV treatment: Lancet study AIDS is the leading killer of African women and the second leading cause of death (after maternal mortality) among young African women (ages 15-29), the report notes. Dangerous Inequalities: Report on World AIDS Day 2022. Nearly 250,000 adolescent girls and young women will be living with HIV in 2021, 82% of whom will live in sub-Saharan Africa. New infections in adolescent girls and young women are declining at a slower pace than in men of the same age. Sub-Saharan Africa saw a 42% decline in new infections among adolescent girls and young women between 2010 and 2021. The decline in men his age was near 56%. Also read: Global AIDS response ‘in danger’ after COVID-19 setback The absolute number of 15- to 24-year-olds in sub-Saharan Africa will increase from 225 million to 350 million between 2021 and 2040. This requires effective and efficient interventions to stop the spread of the disease. In 19 African countries with high HIV prevalence, Dedicated prevention program Adolescent girls and young women are active in only 40% of HIV-prone areas. A lack of policy reform and investment within and outside the health sector is making it difficult for adolescent girls and young women to access essential HIV services, the report said. According to the Global AIDS Strategy 2021-2026, more resources are needed to get the AIDS response back on track. Domestic public spending on HIV affects overall health care costs. This is especially true in sub-Saharan Africa, where spending on HIV accounts for his 12% of total government spending. The report also highlights areas where significant progress has been made in the AIDS response. Three Kenyan counties have higher rates of HIV treatment among female sex workers than others. Woman. This was aided by the implementation of strong HIV programs, including many years of community-led services. “What world leaders must do is very clear. In a nutshell: equalize. Equal access to rights, equal access to services, equal access to the best science and healthcare. Equality will not only help the marginalized, it will help everyone,” said Winnie Byanyima, UNAIDS Executive Director.





we are your voice you have supported us Together we build independent, credible and fearless journalism. You can help us even more by making a donation. This means a lot to our ability to provide news, perspectives and analysis from the field so we can make change together.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.downtoearth.org.in/news/africa/gender-inequalities-hamper-sub-saharan-africa-s-fight-against-hiv-unaids-86403 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos