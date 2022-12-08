New booster, same side effects? | | wusa9.com





Health experts say the benefits of vaccination far outweigh the risks of COVID-19, regardless of side effects

WASHINGTON — This morning despite doctors warning of a possible ‘triple infection’ of COVID-19, RSV and flu CDC reports only 12.7% of Americans age 5 and older have received the latest coronavirus booster shots.Shots specifically formulated to target new variants of the virus are now available to anyone who has had the primary vaccine. at least 2 months ago. So why aren’t more people getting boosted? According to a CDC study one reason I am worried about side effects. question: Do bivalent boosters have different side effects? Source: What we found: Typical reactions to a COVID-19 injection range from non-existent to feeling sick in bed all day. Doctors have been clear about this from the beginning. But viruses have changed, and now so do vaccines. Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said: According to our experts formal investigationNo, the side effects are the same as with this new shot. FDA explains: A new bivalent booster has the same ingredients as previous mRNA COVID-19 vaccines but can better target new, more contagious COVID-19 variants. “Therefore, this bivalent spike protein vaccine is directed against two different strains of Omicron and cannot be expected to act differently than previous vaccines directed against COVID-19.” said Dr Lawrence. After the study was completed in late October, the CDC reported that the most common side effects of boosters were injection site pain, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, and fever. “We are comparing this side effect profile to the very severe consequences of COVID-19,” Dr. Laurens said. “There is no doubt, therefore, that the benefits of vaccination far outweigh the risk of COVID-19. That said, there is considerable variation between individuals as to the side effects they experience with any given shot.” Also, the response can vary from shot to shot* for a variety of reasons, including the timing of the injection and your general mood when you hit the shot. “So it could be the change and the symptoms, not just the distance from the first vaccination,” Dr. Lawrence said. CDC cites research Those reactions were still “mostly mild,” suggesting that people were slightly more likely to have side effects if they received flu and COVID vaccinations at the same time. But don’t worry if it doesn’t respond at all. Dr. Lawrence says people who have a strong immune response to a COVID-19 vaccination are not necessarily more protected than those who have not experienced side effects. “Studies show that immune responses are comparable regardless of side effects,” Dr. Lawrence said. If you’re worried about side effects, Dr. Lawrence suggests scheduling a booster the next day when you have downtime. Because it is not known how certain over-the-counter drugs affect vaccine efficacy, CDC recommends waiting until after injection Pop ibuprofen. Your immune response can be triggered within hours, so these side effects, but Dr. Lawrence and the CDC say it still takes about 14 days for the booster to reach its full potential. .

