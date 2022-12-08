FDA approves updated Covid shots for 6-month-old children





WASHINGTON — The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday extended renewed eligibility for coronavirus injections to children as young as six months old. This is the latest step in making readjusted doses available to more Americans. federal government Deployed updated boosters It was announced in September by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. little interest with a new shot.the government expanded the eligibility for a 5 year old in October. New measures by the FDA will further expand access to so-called bivalent vaccines, but it is unlikely that there will be a strong demand for them among parents. Since the first vaccine was developed, only a fraction of the country’s youngest children have been vaccinated. approved for that age group in june. The move comes as coronavirus cases in the U.S. on the riseYoung children have also been devastated in recent months by the respiratory syncytial virus known as RSV. buried pediatric unit All over the United States.

“More children have the opportunity to renew their protection against Covid-19 with a bivalent Covid-19 vaccine and we encourage eligible parents and guardians to consider doing so. FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert M. Calif said in a statement. For the country’s youngest children, eligibility for updated coronavirus vaccinations depends on the type of vaccine and how many times they have been given. Children aged 6 months to 5 years who have received Moderna’s two-dose vaccine are eligible for the company’s renewed booster two months after completing the first vaccination round. Pfizer’s vaccines are given as a 3-dose series to children aged 6 months to 4 years. For these kids, her third dose of the series will be an updated shot rather than the original formulation. Toddlers who have already received all 3 doses of the Pfizer series are not eligible for renewed boosters. But the FDA said she expected new data on the improved booster for that population to become available in January, and said the agency would evaluate the data “as soon as possible.”

Broad eligibility for updated shots must be approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Biden administration has struggled to attract attention with the latest booster shots targeting both the original version of the virus and the Omicron variant. Only about 13% of Americans age 5 and older have ever received one of the newer doses. The FDA approved the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for the country’s youngest children in June. The move comes a year and a half after the vaccine was first rolled out to adults. But since then, very few young children have been vaccinated. Fewer than 10% of children under the age of 4 have ever been vaccinated, and even fewer have completed full immunizations.

