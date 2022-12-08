El Dorado County reported its first flu death since 2020.





For the first time since February 2020, a resident of Eldorado County has died from the flu, according to county health officials. Eldorado County Public Health Officer Dr. Nancy Williams said people need to be more aware of the threat posed by seasonal flu, similar to COVID-19. “In addition to COVID-19, we’ve seen far more cases of other respiratory illnesses this fall than we’ve seen in years,” Williams said in a release. Continued vigilance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases in our communities remains important for everyone.” The county has not released details of anyone who died. states that influenza activity is high. They characterized levels in Northern California as moderate as of their most recent weekly report covering conditions two weeks ago. said COVID precautions had an impact on the spread of the flu. Those at greatest risk for complications from influenza are those under the age of 5 or over the age of 65, those who are pregnant, or those with chronic health conditions. said the county. As of October 2, there were 36 flu deaths statewide. | Video Below | ‘Everybody’s Getting It’: Northern California Flu Hospitalizations Surge Across Region

