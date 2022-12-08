A 2-Minute Exercise Burst Can Bring Big Health Benefits





Run up the stairs of your apartment and weave through the commuters to the train, according to a new study. It’s one. paper, Published today in Nature Medicineshows that moderate amounts of exercise throughout the day significantly reduce disease risk. The researchers used fitness tracker data collected by the UK Biobank, a large medical database containing health information for people across the UK. They looked at her records of more than 25,000 people with an average age of about 60 who did not exercise regularly and followed them for nearly seven years. (He included a recreational walk once a week, which was the maximum amount of coordinated exercise performed by these participants.) People who did 1 to 2 minutes of exercise about 3 times a day, such as walking briskly or climbing stairs to work, had a nearly 50% lower risk of cardiovascular death and an almost 40% lower risk of cardiovascular death. . Like all causes of death, they are more likely to die from cancer than those who did not exercise vigorously. The new study is part of a long tradition of research into short, intense exercise that typically accompanies traditional workouts, such as running on a treadmill or using an elliptical trainer at the gym. According to Jamie Burr, an associate professor of human health and nutritional sciences at the University of Guelph in Ontario, interval training means building power or speed in short bursts during long workouts, and it’s a sport It has long been popular in the world. Not involved in research.

One linked 2020 study 4 minute burst of exercise with a longer lifespan; another researcher in 2019 climbed the stairs 20 seconds, multiple times a day, improved aerobic fitness.And yet others have found that it just repeats 4 second interval increase the intensity of strenuous activity, or fight against metabolism The price of sitting for long periods of time. “Strength is very effective in building muscle and stressing the cardiovascular system,” says Ed Coyle, a professor of kinesiology and health education at the University of Texas who studies hard bursts of exercise. Not only does repeated strenuous exercise with short breaks increase oxygen uptake and keep the arteries of the heart from clogging, it also helps the heart pump more blood and function better overall. will demonstrate But new research shows that the average person doesn’t need to go to great lengths to identify small spikes in activity. It is enough that the daily movements intensify. And because the data was collected from trackers worn by participants on their wrists, rather than questionnaires, which some exercise studies rely on, researchers were able to analyze the effects of fine movements. The author of the study, Martin Gibara, professor of kinesiology at McMaster University in Ontario, said: According to Emmanuel Stamatakis, a professor at the University of Sydney’s Charles Perkins Center and lead author of the new study, fitness researchers classify exercise intensity into three categories. If you can sing while you’re active, it’s light exercise. If you can’t sing but can speak comfortably, it’s moderate. The motion recommended by Dr. Stamatakis is so intense that you can speak only a few words or not speak at all in about 30 seconds.

Those who exercise regularly can take advantage of short bursts by adding sprints to running or biking, says Dr. Barr. “Even a few bouts of a well-trained person can add a little spice to it,” he said. Dr. Stamatakis also offered several ways for people to incorporate a little exercise into their lives. For example, if he walks about half a mile (0.5 miles) from his apartment to the grocery store, he doesn’t have to sprint all the way through, but he does need to accelerate a few hundred feet a couple of times. your walking course. Choose the stairs instead of taking the elevator. As long as you climb one or two flights, it counts as active activity. He added that carrying about 5% of his body weight for one to two minutes would also qualify, like carrying a large backpack. Also, short, fast uphill walks of any kind can provide a short spurt of intense exercise. “You don’t have to plan your day. Playing with your kids will help you be more active and engaged with them,” says Dr. Gibala. “I’m hauling the groceries out of the car so I can pick up the pace. You can say: These are my daily activities, while I’m doing this I’m taking a few breaths.” You can cut off the .

