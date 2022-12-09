Health officials warn Maine faces strong flu season





Maine health officials warned Thursday that seasonal flu cases have risen sharply in Maine recently and are on pace to be an active flu season. There have already been 3,446 positive tests for influenza, 110 hospitalizations and 31 outbreaks, indicating that “flu activity is higher and increasing more rapidly than is typical for this time of year. suggesting,” the state Department of Health and Human Services said. release. Flu season is usually from October he May. there were 63 flu-related hospitalizations reported last week Maine saw a 152% increase from the previous week, with nearly 50% of hospital admissions being 65 years or older. All 16 of her counties in Maine have “sustained increases in flu activity,” he said, DHHS. The true number of flu cases tends to be underreported because not everyone who gets the flu gets tested. Public health officials are also reminding residents that it’s never too late to get a flu shot, even if flu season started a few weeks ago. I can do it. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone over the age of 65 receive the Fluzone high-dose quadrivalent vaccine, which contains four times more antigens than the standard dose flu vaccine. Federal health officials do not recommend high-dose vaccines for people under the age of 65. The Fluzone vaccine is one of three high-dose flu vaccines recommended for older adults this year. “Maine flu season is definitely here, but it’s never too late to protect yourself and your loved ones in time for holiday gatherings,” said Nirav D., director of the Maine CDC. Dr. Shah said in a statement: “This year’s flu vaccine is a perfect fit for the strain of virus circulating in Maine and across the country. Getting the flu vaccine is the most effective way to prevent the spread of the flu and its ill effects.” It’s a way.” According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people over the age of 65 are at higher risk of serious flu complications because the human immune system declines with age. This age group accounts for the majority of hospitalizations and deaths from influenza. Flu symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle aches, and fatigue. Inability to take time off from work or school can result in hospitalization or death in severe cases. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have remained relatively stable over the past few weeks, with 118 statewide on Tuesday. We are concerned about the rapid increase in cases of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and influenza. To reduce the spread of the flu, health officials urge people to stay home when sick, wash their hands, cover coughs and sneezes, avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth, and clean and disinfect surfaces and objects. It is recommended that ” Previous Face masks may make a comeback during COVID, flu, RS virus ‘triple disease’ holidays

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pressherald.com/2022/12/08/public-health-officials-say-maine-is-experiencing-a-sharp-increase-in-influenza-activity/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos