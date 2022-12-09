Health
Clinical trial of first Alzheimer’s drug to affect cognitive decline looks for South Texas recruits
Get TPR’s best stories of the day and jump-start the weekend with the 321 newsletter. Delivered directly to your inbox every day.please sign up here.
The Glen Biggs Institute for Alzheimer’s and Neurodegenerative Diseases at UT Health San Antonio is conducting a nationwide clinical trial evaluating whether the drug lecanemab can prevent or delay the onset of Alzheimer’s disease in asymptomatic patients. I am joining.
The antibody lecanemab was recently found to slow cognitive decline by 27% in people with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease. Research published in New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).
The Biggs Institute is currently working in partnership with UTRGV on a clinical trial to see if lecanemab can slow cognitive decline in individuals who have markers of Alzheimer’s disease but have not yet experienced it. It is one of dozens of Alzheimer’s disease research centers. symptoms. This is because amyloid, a protein associated with Alzheimer’s disease, can be detected 10 or 20 years before cognitive decline begins.
together they We are looking for people who meet the conditions from 55 to 80 years old Participate in a clinical trial.
Dr. Arash Salardini is the Kleese Foundation Distinguished Chair for Alzheimer’s and Neurodegenerative Diseases and Principal Investigator of Clinical Trials at the Biggs Institute. He said they are testing the drug on patients who are not experiencing symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease.
“Now what we want to do is apply this, which is also a national trial, before people develop symptoms and while their immune systems are functioning at their best.” The idea is that if we can stop amyloid and get rid of this amyloid before symptoms appear, we can preserve much of our cognition.”
Salardini said these patients’ immune systems are still intact, so it’s hoped that cognitive decline will be delayed even further, leading to better outcomes.
Although lecanemab produced positive results for many of the clinical trial participants in the NEJM study, it is important to be aware of its drawbacks and potential harms.
This drug is not intended to completely stop or reverse cognitive decline, it only slows its progression. Lecanemab is also associated with potentially harmful side effects (brain inflammation and intracerebral hemorrhage) as a result of amyloid-associated imaging abnormalities (ARIA). Two of her patients also died during the first study of lecanemab. This represents her 0.2% of her 898 patients who were on lecanemab.
Salardini said that while participating in clinical trials does have the advantage of gaining access to clinical medicines for Alzheimer’s disease and improving the scientific understanding of the disease, potential volunteers have some I acknowledged that I need to understand that there are risks.
“We have mechanisms to try to mitigate that [from] A monitor to minimize it, but it can’t be minimized [risk] Bring it down to zero,” Salardini said.
This clinical trial is a double-blind trial involving approximately 1,400 patients. Patients in the control arm will receive placebo and patients in the arm will receive lecanemab. Neither patients nor researchers know who is receiving what. These double-blind studies work to prevent bias from affecting results. This is a rigorous research method.
The Biggs Institute is only a small part of the study, according to Salardini, and is recruiting 20 to 40 volunteers from the South Texas area. He said one of the big advantages of being in South Texas, he said, is that he hopes to be able to bring in more Latinx attendees.
“Diversity is not just a political thing we try to include, it actually makes science applicable to all recruited populations,” he said. We’re fortunate to have some very dynamic, very dynamic, very educated Mexican Americans here in San Antonio, and having them on board makes the results more meaningful. I think it will be
For clarity, All humans have nearly identical DNA, Much more genetic variation within races and ethnicities than between races and ethnicitiesWhen Race has no genetic basisDiverse populations are important in such studies, however, as subtle genetic differences based on geographic origin can affect the impact of diseases and treatments on particular populations.
Salardini revealed that lecanemab is likely not the miracle drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease.And many questions still remain among researchers about the ultimate efficacy of drugs like lecanemab – Science Journal Editorial lancet Be careful not to exaggerate the effects of drugs There are many reasons, including its potentially prohibitive cost, harmful side effects, difficulty of administration in poorer countries, and whether it actually slows cognitive decline and is clinically meaningful.
But in the same editorial, its authors said lecanemab could pave the way for new drugs.
“Another of these intractable problems at some stage was HIV,” he said. “But once the first drug, AZT, was discovered, we had a better idea of what the mechanism was. So combination therapy became possible, and HIV is now not a fatal acute disease, but a chronic, mild disease. It’s become manageable, and that’s what we want for Alzheimer’s disease.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.tpr.org/bioscience-medicine/2022-12-08/clinical-trial-for-first-alzheimers-drug-with-affect-on-cognitive-decline-looks-for-south-texas-recruits
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Clinical trial of first Alzheimer’s drug to affect cognitive decline looks for South Texas recruits
- The Smashing Pumpkins and Jane’s Addiction at the Hollywood Bowl – Music Connection Magazine
- Google may have just fixed Chrome’s most vexing problem
- 27 menswear deals to wrap up your holiday gift in style
- Health officials warn Maine faces strong flu season
- It has broken a record of 7.2m on the NHS waiting list
- Trump Mar-a-Lago trial ends after former president refuses to appeal ruling
- Weekend Entertainment | Disney on Ice, Marie and Engelbert – Business Journal Daily
- Farrell: The Pitt Football Quarterback Shuffle
- Google Integrates Mapping Service Waze With Maps Product Team
- “Octavia’s Day!” Oscar winner Octavia Spencer gets Hollywood Walk of Fame star – NBC Los Angeles
- US hits top Turkish leader with Iranian oil sanctions WFTV