Health officials urge Mississippians to get their COVID and flu shots

Mississippi’s large community hospitals, where the sickest patients are often treated, are overcrowded, and state health officials have vaccinated Mississippians for COVID-19 and flu to help them self-isolate. We are asking you to protect yourself and your healthcare system.

“It means we can’t move[patients]to higher levels of care. Level 1 and Level 2 hospitals are really overwhelmed,” State Health Officer Dr. Dan Edney said Thursday. “…there are a lot of out-of-state transfers.”

Hospitals in neighboring provinces are in a similar situation and cannot accept transfers.

As of noon, some Tennessee hospitals were not accepting referrals, said Jim Craig, senior lieutenant for health protection for the Mississippi Department of Health.

Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds available around Mississippi are declining, with 65 beds available statewide. This is a similar trend to the last two winters, Edney said.

As of Thursday, only 27 ICU beds were available in the large hospital.

“This is 27 beds for everything: trauma, stroke, heart attack, not just the flu or COVID,” he said. “We want to protect those beds as much as possible.”

As of 1 p.m. Thursday, the University of Mississippi Medical Center, the state’s only Level 1 trauma center, is at capacity and the beds are full, a UMMC spokesperson said.

St. Dominic Memorial Hospital in Jackson also faces capacity problems.

“St. Dominic’s is committed to exploring all possible solutions to meet the patient care and safety needs of the communities we serve,” said hospital marketing. Director Meredith Bailess said.

Edney, along with state epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers, told the people of Mississippi Get a bivalent COVID-19 boosterIt contains components of the original virus strain and Omicron variants to provide better protection against the current dominant strains of the virus.

“This (bivalent booster) is a very important booster vaccine that not only protects against infections, but also provides protection from hospitalization for them and protects us from death,” Byers said. “Right now, it is very important for us, especially for the most vulnerable people in the population, to make sure everyone who is eligible is up to date with the bivalent booster vaccine.”

Mississippi bivalent booster uptake was lowlike the country.

Mississippi isVery high influenza activityand Edney and Byers also encouraged people to get vaccinated against the flu.

Mississippi residents can book COVID-19 and flu vaccines. Public health center websiteVaccine appointments are also available on the federal website vaccine.gov.

Get the latest COVID-19 booster even if you haven’t received the previous booster shots. That is, if you take two doses of Pfizer, Moderna, or Nolavax, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson, Qualify for new boosters As long as 2 months have passed since the last dose. She is also eligible if the booster was given more than 2 months ago.

“Do what you can to protect yourself and your family and avoid getting caught up in the health care system when you’re under stress,” Edney said.

Share your thoughts! To stay true to our mission of reporting to you, we have a favor to ask. Would you like to participate in our annual reader survey? Whether you are visiting our site for the first time or reading our articles daily, your feedback will help us a lot in planning and expanding our newsroom.

Republish this story < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Republish articles online or in print for free under a Creative Commons license.

close the window X republish this article Mississippi today free stories creative commons license. Most content can be republished unless otherwise noted.free storieslicense. For digital publications: below each story[このストーリーを再公開]Look for the button. To republish online, click the button, copy and paste the html code into your content management system (CMS).

Since editorial animations and photo essays are not covered by the Creative Commons license,[このストーリーを再公開]No button options. For more information on our comic syndication service, please visit click here .

Stories may not be edited except to reflect relative changes in time, place and editorial style.

Our stories cannot be sold or syndicated.

Websites that feature our articles must include contact information for your organization.

If you share our story on social media, please tag the post. @MSTODAY news with facebook @MSTODAY news on Twitter. For print publications: Credit must be given to Mississippi Today. We recommend “Author’s Name, Mississippi Today” for the byline. If you can’t add a byline, please include the line “This story was originally published by Mississippi Today” at the top of your story. mississippitoday.org .

. Stories may not be edited except to reflect relative changes in time, place and editorial style.

Editorial cartoons, photographs, illustrations or graphics may not be republished without specific permission (please contact the managing editor). Kayleigh Skinner for more information). For more information on our comic syndication service, please visit click here .

for more information). For more information on our comic syndication service, please visit click here Our stories may appear on pages with ads, but you will not see ads sold specifically to our stories.

Our stories cannot be sold or syndicated.

You can publish only selected stories individually, rather than as a collection.

Websites that feature our articles must include contact information for your organization.

If you share our story on social media, please tag the post. @MSTODAY News with facebook @MSTODAY news on Twitter. If you have any additional questions, please contact your Audience Development Director. Loughlin Field. </p> <h1>Health officials urge people to get COVID and flu vaccines as hospitals are under strain</h1> <p class="byline">Kate Royals, Mississippi <br />December 8, 2022</p> <p >Mississippi’s large community hospitals, where the sickest patients are often treated, are overcrowded, and state health officials have vaccinated Mississippians for COVID-19 and flu to help them self-isolate. We are asking you to protect yourself and your healthcare system.</p> <p> < p>“It’s the inability to move[patients]to higher levels of care. Level 1 and Level 2 hospitals are really overwhelmed,” State Health Officer Dr. Dan Edney said Thursday. . “…out-of-state referrals are common.”</p> <p>Hospitals in neighboring provinces are in a similar situation and cannot accept transfers. </p> <p>As of noon, some Tennessee hospitals were not accepting referrals, said Jim Craig, senior lieutenant for health protection at the Mississippi Department of Health.</p> <p>Available intensive care unit (ICU) beds around Mississippi are declining, with 65 beds available statewide. This is a similar trend to the last two winters, Edney said.</p> <p>“27 beds for everything: trauma, stroke, heart attack. It’s not just the flu or COVID,” he said. “We want to protect these beds as much as possible.”</p> <p>As of 1 p.m. Thursday, a spokesperson for UMMC, the University of Mississippi Medical Center (the state’s only Level 1 trauma center), said capacity was reached, meaning the beds were full.</p> <p> Dominic Memorial Hospital in Jackson also faces capacity issues.</p> <p>“St. Dominic’s is committed to exploring all possible solutions to meet the patient care and safety needs of the communities we serve,” said the hospital. said Meredith Bailess, Marketing Director at Paul Byers said to the people of Mississippi, </p> <p>“This[bivalent booster]is a very important booster vaccine to provide protection. Not only does it prevent infection, it protects us from hospitalization and it protects us from death,” Byers said. I was. “Right now, it is very important for us, especially for the most vulnerable people in the population, to make sure everyone who is eligible is up to date with the bivalent booster vaccine.”</p> <p>Bivalent Booster in Mississippi <a href ="https://mississippitoday.org/2022/10/12/few-mississippians-get-updated-covid-19-booster/">low infection rate</a>as well as nationwide. </p> <p>In Mississippi,<a href="http://www.msdh.state.ms.us/msdhsite/_static/14,0,199,230.html">Very high flu activity seen</a> </p> <p>the people of Mississippi <a href="https://covidvaccine.msdh. ms.gov/">Department of Health website</a>.Vaccine appointments are available on the federal government website <a href="https://www.vaccines.gov/">vaccines.gov</a> can also be used.</p> <p>People are getting the latest COVID-19 booster, even if they haven’t received a booster shot before. That is, if he took two doses of Pfizer, Moderna, or Nolavax, or one dose of Johnson & Records. Mr. Johnson, if it’s been two months since the last booster,<a href="https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/23,24698,341.html">Eligible for new boosters</a>dose. You are also eligible if you had a booster dose more than 2 months ago.</p> <p>“Do what you can to protect yourself and your family from getting caught up in the health care system when you’re stressed,” said Edney.</p> <p>this<a target="_blank" href="https://mississippitoday.org/2022/12/08/mississippi-hospitals-covid-flu/" rel="noopener">article</a>teeth,<a target="_blank" rel="noopener">Mississippi Today</a> and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.<img decoding="async" src="https://i0.wp.com/mississippitoday.org/wp-content /uploads/2021/01/MT_square-thumb.jpg?fit=150%2C150&ssl=1" style="width:1em;height:1em;margin-left:10px;" data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/mississippitoday.org/wp-content%20/uploads/2021/01/MT_square-thumb.jpg?fit=150%2C150&ssl=1&is-pending-load=1" srcset="" class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img data-lazy-fallback="1" decoding="async" src="https://i0.wp.com/mississippitoday.org/wp-content /uploads/2021/01/MT_square-thumb.jpg?fit=150%2C150&ssl=1" style="width:1em;height:1em;margin-left:10px;" /></noscript><img decoding="async" id="republication-tracker -tool-source" src="https://mississippitoday.org/?republication-pixel=true&post=1086997&ga=UA-75003810-1" style="width:1px;height:1px;" data-lazy-src="https://mississippitoday.org/?republication-pixel=true&is-pending-load=1#038;post=1086997&ga=UA-75003810-1" srcset="" class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img data-lazy-fallback="1" decoding="async" id="republication-tracker -tool-source" src="https://mississippitoday.org/?republication-pixel=true&post=1086997&ga=UA-75003810-1" style="width:1px;height:1px;" /></noscript></p> <p>

1