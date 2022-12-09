Health
Health officials urge Mississippians to get their COVID and flu shots
Mississippi’s large community hospitals, where the sickest patients are often treated, are overcrowded, and state health officials have vaccinated Mississippians for COVID-19 and flu to help them self-isolate. We are asking you to protect yourself and your healthcare system.
“It means we can’t move[patients]to higher levels of care. Level 1 and Level 2 hospitals are really overwhelmed,” State Health Officer Dr. Dan Edney said Thursday. “…there are a lot of out-of-state transfers.”
Hospitals in neighboring provinces are in a similar situation and cannot accept transfers.
As of noon, some Tennessee hospitals were not accepting referrals, said Jim Craig, senior lieutenant for health protection for the Mississippi Department of Health.
Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds available around Mississippi are declining, with 65 beds available statewide. This is a similar trend to the last two winters, Edney said.
As of Thursday, only 27 ICU beds were available in the large hospital.
“This is 27 beds for everything: trauma, stroke, heart attack, not just the flu or COVID,” he said. “We want to protect those beds as much as possible.”
As of 1 p.m. Thursday, the University of Mississippi Medical Center, the state’s only Level 1 trauma center, is at capacity and the beds are full, a UMMC spokesperson said.
St. Dominic Memorial Hospital in Jackson also faces capacity problems.
“St. Dominic’s is committed to exploring all possible solutions to meet the patient care and safety needs of the communities we serve,” said hospital marketing. Director Meredith Bailess said.
Edney, along with state epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers, told the people of Mississippi Get a bivalent COVID-19 boosterIt contains components of the original virus strain and Omicron variants to provide better protection against the current dominant strains of the virus.
“This (bivalent booster) is a very important booster vaccine that not only protects against infections, but also provides protection from hospitalization for them and protects us from death,” Byers said. “Right now, it is very important for us, especially for the most vulnerable people in the population, to make sure everyone who is eligible is up to date with the bivalent booster vaccine.”
Mississippi bivalent booster uptake was lowlike the country.
Mississippi isVery high influenza activityand Edney and Byers also encouraged people to get vaccinated against the flu.
Mississippi residents can book COVID-19 and flu vaccines. Public health center websiteVaccine appointments are also available on the federal website vaccine.gov.
Get the latest COVID-19 booster even if you haven’t received the previous booster shots. That is, if you take two doses of Pfizer, Moderna, or Nolavax, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson, Qualify for new boosters As long as 2 months have passed since the last dose. She is also eligible if the booster was given more than 2 months ago.
“Do what you can to protect yourself and your family and avoid getting caught up in the health care system when you’re under stress,” Edney said.
