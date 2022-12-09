Health
Can just a few minutes of daily activity extend your life?
Researchers reported that even short periods of physical activity with a sedentary lifestyle significantly reduced the risk of death.
A study of over 25,000 older adults who did not exercise regularly found that a median of 3 bouts of vigorous activity of up to 2 minutes each at any given time during the day reduced overall risk by 39% It turns out that According to his Dr. Emmanuel Stamatakis and colleagues at the University of Sydney, Australia, death compared to no activity (HR 0.61, 95% CI 0.50-0.74).
Even a minimum of 1.5 minutes of exercise per day was associated with increased mortality compared with no activity (HR 0.75, 95% CI 0.66-0.85). However, those at the top of the range for this cohort – who engaged in 11 bouts of vigorous activity each day (about 16 minutes total) – had an even lower risk of all-cause mortality (HR 0.52, 95% CI 0.37- 0.72). .
Beyond all-cause mortality benefits, engaging in just a few minutes of vigorous intermittent lifestyle exercise (VILPA) throughout the day is also protective against cardiovascular disease-related mortality. It is reported that there are natural medicine.
A median of three 1-minute bouts per day was associated with a 49% reduction in cardiovascular mortality (HR 0.51, 95% CI 0.35-0.74). Again, those who engaged most frequently gained the greatest benefit (HR 0.35, 95% CI 0.15-0.81). However, even minimal effort significantly prevented cardiac-related deaths (HR 0.67, 95% CI 0.52-0.86).
Stamatakis’ group found the same pattern for cancer-related mortality risk.
“We found that just three to four minutes of VILPA per day significantly reduced the risk of death compared to no VILPA,” Stamatakis said. MedPage Todaynote that these were “very large effect sizes”.
“We weren’t surprised to discover a beneficial association. We knew that vigorous physical activity is very powerful, especially when it’s intermittent and repeated.” The sheer scale of the association was quite surprising, given how little daily physical activity there is.”
“Interestingly, it’s not unlikely that the participants in this study were unaware that they were engaging in strenuous physical activity,” Stamatakis said.
Participants in the study cohort appeared in the UK Biobank, including 14,178 females and 11,063 males with a mean age of 62 years. During the 7-year follow-up period, 852 deaths occurred. The sample was limited to those who said they did not exercise regularly. This meant that they did not have a regular fitness routine, did not participate in sports, and only walked once a week for recreation. I have the gauge installed.
These short bursts of intense intensity physical activity were considered part of everyday life. For example, brief brisk walking was included during commuting or when climbing stairs. Those who did 1 minute of vigorous activity she did 3-4 times per day accumulated 4.7 minutes of vigorous activity and he 27.9 minutes of moderate activity.
“The world is experiencing an endless pandemic of lifestyle-related chronic diseases, and physical inactivity is one of the main drivers,” Stamatakis explained. “Health care systems have an important role to play. Health professionals are a trusted source of information and advice to help people prevent or delay the onset of chronic diseases and extend a healthy life expectancy.
“However, most health professionals are neither trained nor educated to provide physical activity advice, especially when it comes to encouraging initiation and adherence to leisure-time exercise programs. High: High levels of motivation. , available time, the ability and willingness to travel to exercise clubs and parks, and many other conditions that only a few middle-aged and older people can meet.”
However, based on the results of these studies, health professionals can choose to take a different approach to advocating physical activity, he explained.
“For example, maximizing the walking pace for a minute or two during a normal walk, manually carrying groceries from the supermarket to the parking lot, using stairs instead of elevators, replacing short periods of exercise, etc. What opportunities exist in everyday life for short bursts of air? Travel by car — e.g. [0.62 miles] — Walk very fast, or park your car a few hundred meters away and walk fast to your final destination instead,” he suggested as a tip to offer his patients.
“If this type of behavior becomes regular and habitual over the long term, the health benefits are likely to continue,” Stamatakis said.
