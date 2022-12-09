Influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, and COVID-19 before the end of the year





Harrisonburg, Virginia (WHSV) – The weeks leading up to the holidays see a nationwide spike in respiratory illnesses.Just last week, the Commonwealth very high level Flu-like activity continues and may continue. With consistently high cases over several weeks, it is difficult to determine whether these high cases can be attributed to people gathering over the Thanksgiving holiday. remains stable around the Central Shenandoah Health District. “We didn’t see any sizeable spikes like we did last winter. We don’t see that situation now, but of course we continue to monitor these cases,” said CSHD’s Jordi Shelton. said. “At the moment, we’re seeing a fairly stable case rate of COVID-19. It’s not going down. It’s not going up. It’s pretty stable.” Shelton reminds people to stay home if they’re sick, delay travel and gatherings with others if they’re not feeling well, and get tested for flu and COVID-19 as soon as possible. “Also, remember that if you don’t test positive for COVID-19 or the flu, that doesn’t mean you’re not sick yet. Please stay home until you recover as you may have a viral illness,” she said. Heading into Thanksgiving, many people at CSHD’s community vaccine clinics have rolled up their sleeves for COVID boosters, Shelton said, and some even got their first dose of the vaccine. Plus, if you haven’t had the flu vaccine yet, it’s never too late to do so. of Proposed by the CDC With very few exceptions, everyone over the age of 6 months should get the flu vaccine.for influenzaThe CDC recommends staying home for at least 24 hours after the fever has subsided. Your fever should go down without the use of antipyretics. for RSVThe CDC reports that symptoms usually appear within 4 to 6 days after infection. Common symptoms of RSV infection include runny nose, loss of appetite, coughing, sneezing, fever and wheezing. In very young RSV-infected infants, the only symptoms are hypersensitivity, decreased activity and difficulty breathing. Copyright 2022 WHSV. all rights reserved.

